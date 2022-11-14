The school bus stopped in front of Azaad Complex. Zeenat counted all the people in the bus as she climbed in. Two purple backpack sisters, Anish from her class and one bhaiya from the senior school. Everyone was there today.

Zeenat held her bag tight and sat down. By the time the bus reached Vigyaan Niketan School, it had stopped four more times.

Zeenat got off, still holding her bag close to her. She turned down the corridor to where her class, III B, was. She bumped into her maths teacher, Ms Verma.

SCLAPASH!

Ms Verma’s files flew in one direction and Zeenat’s bag in another.

“Hai re! You children just don’t use your eyes!” She rubbed her elbow. “Come on, pick it all up.”

Zeenat began gathering the files while Ms Verma, deciding that her elbow wasn’t that hurt, went to pick up Zeenat’s bag.

“No!” Zeenat came running with the files and papers squished together in her hand. Ms Verma frowned. “Er…I mean no need for that, Miss Verma, I can pick up my bag,” Zeenat said, holding the teacher’s belongings out to her. Miss Verma was taking her things when Zeenat’s bag made a sound.

Grilurch!

“Hain? Did your bag just grunt?” Miss Verma asked.

Advertisement

“Ha ha…no no. That? No… it was just…” Zeenat bent down to pick up her bag.

GRILURCH!

This time, the sound came with a tiny jump.

“Hain? You kids have the strangest toys. Please control your bag and bring a normal one to school tomorrow!” Miss Verma clutched her things and disappeared down the corridor, muttering to herself about jumping growling bags.

Zeenat collected her bag and ran to her class, hoping her bag would quit calling attention to itself. She took her seat in class and placed her bag carefully between her feet. Avanti plonked herself on the chair next to her.

Advertisement

Zeenat smiled at her friend. Avanti and she had been best friends for three years now. Sliding closer to Zeenat, she whispered, “How is the package?”

“A blind curve led to a bump that led to a fall. But it has been contained.”

Avanti said, “Huh?”

“Miss Verma bumped into me and my bag fell. But nothing happened.”

Avanti said, “Oh!”

The Hindi teacher, Mr Mundira, entered the room. His face was like a very well made chapati. Perfectly round and perfectly shiny, like someone had just put ghee on his nose.

“Hindi Vyakaran Pustak nikaliye.”

Zeenat took her book from her bag. She started writing down what Mr Mundira was saying.

“Ow!” she yelped.

“Ahh! Kaun bola?” Mr Mundira turned towards the students.

Advertisement

“Sorry sir,” Zeenat began, when she felt a sharp pinch again. “Aah-oo!”

“Arre?” Mr Mundira frowned.

“Stomach aa …HURTING!” Avanti suddenly stood up. “I will take her to the bathroom, sir. Rajma can do this sometimes,” she explained.

Advertisement

Zeenat picked up her bag. The two girls ran out of class.

*****

“Well, that was close!” Avanti said, as they made their way to the playground.

Advertisement

“Yeah! I can’t believe she scratched me,” Zeenat said, rubbing her leg.

“I think we need to check on her,” Avanti said. “No one will be around now. He might be a little cramped in there.”

Zeenat nodded and they were soon sitting behind the slide. Zeenat put her bag down carefully. She opened the zip a little more and immediately, a tiny paw peeked out.

“Aw! Hello Pip!” Avanti said, as the paw was followed by a very furry head. The kitten looked up at the two girls and stumbled out.

Zeenat reached into the bag and took out a treat for Pip. Pip happily chewed it up and went looking for more in the bag.

“You need to tell your parents about Pip. You can’t keep bringing her to school,” Avanti said.

“I know. I keep putting out subtle hints. I don’t think they are ready,” Zeenat said.

“I think Pip is ready, though. She has grown a lot over the last two days. Your bag will not be enough to hide her fo…” Avanti suddenly trailed off when she heard footsteps.

“Oh no! Seniors!” Avanti said, peeping out from behind the slide.

Zeenat quickly reached out to grab Pip. Not done with her adventure, Pip jumped away. Zeenat crawled behind her, but the kitten was determined to avoid the bag at all costs.

Pip dashed out from under the slide. There was a loud shriek from one of the seniors, just as Zeenat and Avanti emerged from behind the slide. Pip had decided that jumping was the best way to get far away from the bag. She had jumped onto the head of one of the seniors, who was yelling in alarm as her friends looked on.

Zeenat and Avanti ran towards them in horror.

Zeenat had been bringing Pip to school, hidden inside her bag, for over a week now. She had managed to get around the school without an incident. Until today.

Zeenat looked for a way to get Pip down. Avanti took the same route Pip had, leaping onto the screaming boy. He stopped for a second in alarm and then continued yelling. Avanti grabbed Pip and jumped down. She turned around and looked at Zeenat.

“The cargo has been acquired!”

The two girls ran out of the playground. The senior students ran after them. They ran past the water-cooler. They ran past the assembly ground. They ran into the sports teacher, Miss Shaili. She looked at the bigger kids running towards them.

“Mrow!”

She looked at Pip and the two girls. She gave them a key.

“Run to the trophy room,” she said.

They took the key and ran.

Soon, Miss Shaili walked into the very dusty trophy room. Pip had fallen asleep inside a large trophy. Zeenat and Avanti stood up as soon as their teacher entered.

“The strangest thing happened today in the staff room,” Miss Shaili began. “Verma ma’am entered very confused and told us a tale of a new kind of bag that jumps and growls?”

Zeenat turned red in the face. Avanti tried her best to hide her grin. Miss Shaili continued, “I am guessing it was this little one?” Miss Shaili touched Pip softly. Pip opened her eyes, jumped into Miss Shaili’s arms and promptly went back to sleep.

“So what is your plan for this sweet cat? Because she can certainly not stay in your bag.”

“I found Pip crying in the drain behind my house.” Zeenat explained. “She looked so lost and afraid. I have been hiding her from my parents, because I don’t think they would let me keep her. I can take care of her. I know I can.”

“This cat needs a good home. I think it’s time to tell your parents. I will come with you. But let’s try and keep the cat out of school,” Miss Shaili winked.

Miss Shaili handed Pip back to Zeenat. The three of them left the trophy room together. Zeenat felt like she now had a plan. Pip snored quietly.

(Sanjana Kapur is an author and editor with over 14 years of experience in children’s publishing. She has written several comic books, picture books and a middle-grade novel for children, including the award-winning ‘Who Stole Bhaiya’s Smile?’ When she is not writing, she is attempting to make sense of the world for herself and the people around her.)