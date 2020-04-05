What is a writer’s role in an anxiety-ridden world?

Source: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Being a writer is half as much the “being” as the writing. I remember at 14, spending more time imagining myself an ink-stained Jo in her attic, or a salty Joseph Conrad on the high seas at 24, than producing actual stories. Like all clichés, these two, of solitude and adventure as essential to literature, are founded in truth. You do need to think in order to write; and you do need experience to write about. On the other hand, I realised over the years that it’s perfectly possible to write in a crowded office – thinking happens in your head, after all, nobody needs an empty hillside for it – and that adventures don’t have to involve tossing waves. Friendship is as much an experience as love; reading about the past can be as thrilling as diving into the present.

Still, if it weren’t for that adolescent craving for a writer’s life, I wouldn’t write at all. At 14 and 40, the idea of an attic of my own and a leading role in a Historical Moment held an irresistible, propelling romance. But what did I know? Now I’m 42, the world is hushed and every moment is history – and I can’t write a word. Staying in is hardly conducive to productive thought, after all, when going out is prohibited; the urgency of a historical moment is also its anxiety. As I write this, 22 migrant workers have died trying to get home across north India, almost as many – 29 – have succumbed to the dreaded virus across the country; and a government order has decreed that stadiums become – not hospitals – jails. The American president wants to end his country’s lockdown because the stock market’s unhappy. In Columbia, death squads are using the opportunity to kill homebound activists; and Hungary has become the EU’s first corona-inspired dictatorship. A global pandemic on the one hand, governments revealing their most malevolent aspects on the other – the fear has sucked the writing right out of me.

Nor can I read with much concentration, but I have been staring in glazed manner at Daniel Defoe’s A Journal of the Plague Year (1722), his account of the Great Plague of London in 1665. Some bits catch my eye, for example: “I could not prevail upon my unsatisfied curiosity to stay within entirely myself…”

It is tempting, as the world threatens to collapse around us, to collapse, in turn, upon ourselves. To spend more hours in bed. To become obsessive about disinfecting doorknobs and stocking the fridge, when the news becomes too much, to keep the dangers of the world at bay. But Defoe is a writer. It’s the bar he stocks – “I bought malt, and brewed as much beer as all the casks I had would hold” – and he ventures into the world. It’s a “very, very, very dreadful” world, not just because of the plague but also because of madness and crime, mismanagement and fear; and every time Defoe goes out he returns “[t]errified… and resolve to go out no more”. Yet he does.

Thus, wandering the streets of London, he writes of being transfixed by the sight of the rich leaving the city, “a sight which I could not but look on from morning to night”; he writes of the “[m]aid-servants… and men-servants” going to fortune-tellers to ask if they would be abandoned by their employers, “Oh sir… what will become of me? Will my mistress keep me, or will she turn me off?” He writes of the tears in his eyes at the story of a boatman working day and night for the wife and children he can no longer meet; they are infected. He writes with black humour of a sleeping piper almost buried in a mass grave, and with anger of the city’s terrible care for its sick and its poor – “as if they had had no warning, no expectation, no apprehensions, and consequently the least provision imaginable was made…”

Defoe doesn’t let his spirit be contracted by fear nor does he let himself be overwhelmed by the exigencies of the self. He is as concerned about his brother’s hat factory – where he finds the neighbourhood women helping themselves to its unguarded ware – as he is about the consequences of a general lockdown in a city built on daily labour: “I say, let any man consider what must be the miserable condition of this town if, on a sudden…labour should cease, and wages for work be no more.” Able to engage with the present and speak to the future, Defoe is the ideal writer.

And – of course – he is fiction. Defoe was a child in 1665; his “journal” is a novel, though possibly based on a relative’s experience of the Great Plague. And the writer his narrator represents, jotting down the socio-political horrors of the day while swigging homemade ale – that may be as much a fantasy as any I harboured in my adolescence. As someone exclaimed on Twitter recently, “A pandemic is not a writing retreat”. Maybe it isn’t possible to write when you’re locked up and afraid of what the world is becoming.

But Defoe’s idea of the writer – curious, courageous, empathetic – his idea of the writer’s life as a writer’s duty – unable to stay entirely within oneself, questioning the world as if responsible for it – this offers something to aspire to, more compelling, even, than the solitary genius with a bagful of sailors’ tales.

