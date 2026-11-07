Why there are many reasons to celebrate Diwali

The lamps of Diwali are lit for the living and the dead at once. Is it about Ram returning home to Ayodhya? Is it about Krishna killing Narakasura or raising Govardhana? Is it about Lakshmi being churned out of the ocean of milk? Is it about ghosts and ancestors returning to the land of the dead? It can be all of these, depending on which part of India you come from. Contrary to popular understanding, there is no one reason for celebrating the festival of lights.

In Maharashtra and Goa, the day before Diwali belongs to Krishna and the death of Narakasura. Men are oiled and bathed before dawn, then they crush a small bitter fruit, the karit, under the heel, as if crushing the demon. Goa builds giant Narakasura effigies and burns them in the dark. In the Telugu country, it is Satyabhama who kills the demon while Krishna holds the reins. The day before, Diwali is about metal wealth (Dhan-teras). A day before that, on the twelfth day of the waning moon, it is about cattle wealth (Vasu-barsa).

In Bengal, Diwali night is Kali’s night. No moon in the sky. The night before is Bhoot Chaturdashi, when fourteen lamps are lit, and the dead are close. In Odisha, families burn jute stalks and call out to the ancestors, lighting their road back. Black sesame, the food of the dead, turns up again and again in these rites. The lamps guide the ancestors out. The crackers drive away whatever ghosts linger near the house.

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The crackers, though, are young. Gunpowder fireworks show up in Indian accounts only around the 15th and 16th centuries, in the Vijayanagara period. Before that, the noise came from the kitchen. Empty pots and winnowing fans were beaten to chase away Alakshmi, Lakshmi’s sister.

That sister matters. The household makes two things: food and garbage. Lakshmi is the food, the grain, the wealth. Alakshmi is the waste, the peel, the ash, the rot. Both are daughters of the same house, both born of the same cooking fire. One is invited inside. The other is asked, loudly, to stay outside. And yet in many homes a lamp is placed near the rubbish heap too, because she is also of the house. Rejected, but not denied. Where there is food there will be refuse, and pretending otherwise is a lie.

In Gujarat, the trader sees Lakshmi rising from the ocean of milk and opens new account books. The day after, Bali, the generous asura king pushed into the netherworld by Vishnu’s foot, returns for a day to see his people. The day after that, Yama comes to visit his sister and check all accounts. In Braj, mountains of food are heaped before Govardhan for Annakut. It indicates prosperity.

So the festival holds Ram and Krishna and Satyabhama, Lakshmi and her sister and Kali, a dying demon and a homecoming one, of ghosts and ancestors. For some it is a festival of ‘pure’ vegetarian sweets and savoury food. For others, it is a time to cook mutton and feast with Kali and the ghosts.

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But all that is about space. Diwali also needs to be located in time.

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Diwali sits near the end of Chaturmas, the four months when Vishnu sleeps, from Ashadhi Ekadashi to Prabodhini Ekadashi in Kartik. These were the rainy months when nobody travelled. Mud roads, flash floods, traders and monks staying put. People stayed home and at home, they made festivals.

The rain floods the snake holes, so Nag Panchami. In Shravan, women keep the Varalakshmi vrata in the south, and Mangala Gauri in Maharashtra, the goddess is worshipped inside the house. Krishna is born in Bhadrapad. Northern women keep Teej across three fortnights. Ganesha comes for 10 days, clay and green leaves, a god of the field. He leaves, and the ancestors arrive: Pitru Paksha, 15 days of rice balls and sesame. Then Navaratri, the goddess fighting the buffalo demon, then Dussehra. Or, if you prefer, Ram fighting Ravana.

Watch the goddess. After battle comes Kojagiri Purnima, when the warrior cools and is worshipped as Lakshmi. Fifteen days later, on the new moon, she is Kali. Durga becomes Lakshmi, who then becomes Kali. One month, three faces. Karva Chauth, for husbands, slips in between. Chhath, for children, follows Diwali at the riverbank. These are household festivals — not about epic heroes. Then Vishnu wakes and marries Tulsi, and the wedding season opens. On Kartik Purnima, Dev Diwali, the gods light lamps on the ghats of Kashi because Shiva has burnt the three flying cities of the asuras. Life restarts.

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Diwali is the hinge. Rains end, harvest comes in, the dead are sent home, the goddess turns from warrior to wealth to wild night, the sleeping god stirs.

And notice what is missing. No Vedic fire altar. No soma. No hymn from the Rig Veda holds any of this up. Diwali is built from courtyards, kitchens and threshing floors, from women’s vratas, peasants’ calendars and traders’ ledgers. Perhaps, it was a pre-Vedic festival, once celebrated by the merchants of the Harappan cities. In its ruins, people have found clay lamps, cotton wicks and sesame oil. We can only speculate.

Devdutt is an author and mythologist