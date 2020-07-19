Why the policeman in Hindi films needs a makeover

(Illustration: Suvajit Dey) (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

A policeman and his colleague have nabbed a “wanted” guy and are on their way to hand him over to the authorities. The cop gets a phone call. It is an order. He puts a gun to the guy’s head and pulls the trigger. The bad guy collapses, the back of his head a splatter on the wall. Sounds familiar? After all, only last week, we read about the death of notorious criminal-turned-politician Vikas Dubey, allegedly killed in retaliation while trying to escape his police escort.

Actually, the sequence belongs to the 2004 film Ab Tak Chhappan, starring Nana Patekar and directed by Shimit Amin. Patekar’s character was modelled on Daya Nayak, a real-life cop who had made a name for himself as an “encounter specialist”, having scalped 56 mobsters. The details may differ, but in spirit, the incident in UP’s rural outpost was startlingly similar: the custodial death of a criminal, in which the accompanying police detail was the only witness.

Tsk, terrible script. So predictable. Couldn’t the cops have come up with something better? Scores of jeering remarks crowded social media platforms immediately after the newsbreak. Why was it so easy for so many of us to conflate a criminal act with a cinematic reference? Because an “encounter killing” has been a familiar, over-used plot point in our chor-police thrillers, featuring endless variants of the Dubey prototype, a lout who becomes too big for his own good.

Remember Shool? E Nivas’s 1999 film, set in small-town Bihar, in which Manoj Bajpayee plays straight-arrow cop Samar Pratap Singh, has a villain called Bachchu Yadav (Sayaji Shinde). Such is his might that the cop has to resort to extra-constitutional ways to get rid of him. By picking up a gun and shooting him, inside a legislative hall, in front of elected representatives, and a posse of policemen. I remember people cheering in the theatre. Why? Because the uniformed upholder of the law, under oath, is helpless, and the bad guy has it coming. Vigilante justice, here we come.

Bachchu Yadav was fictional. Dubey was real. But given the almost matter-of-fact way in which police violence plays out in real life, and is carried over, uncritically, into reel versions, there is no surprise that the lines have been blurring consistently. This isn’t just confined to heavy-on-drama encounter killings, but also in other areas of policing, especially brutal interrogation and torture.

The recent custodial deaths of P Jeyaraj and J Bennix, the father-son duo in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, caused national outrage, but the problem is age-old, as is its depiction in cinema: we see an innocent go into a lock-up and we know no good will come out of it. Filmmakers borrow from real-life incidents, in which the police are seen to wield their power with impunity, and each violent incident on screen, carefully ratcheted to create a visual and emotional impact, spills over into our psyche. Real-to-reel, or reel-to-real? The cycle is vicious and never-ending.

Inspector Hathiram Choudhary, the latest cop to have taken over our imagination, doesn’t belong to the movies. His character, played brilliantly by Jaideep Ahlawat, is a key reason why the Amazon Prime web-series, Paatal Lok (May 2020), directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, is such a winner. The world-weary, deeply cynical Hathiram is no believer in the straight and narrow. He has no problem in using both verbal and physical violence to get what he wants. But at his core, there’s a goodness to him, which shines through his rough-tough exterior.

Hathiram is the latest in the long line of cop portrayals which give us a full-bodied character, not a two-dimensional cipher. He has a family — a wife and son — whom he goes home to. Not all is quiet on the domestic front, but he deals with the inside and outside of his job, with a unwavering clear-eyed vision. In some ways, Hathiram’s strong moral centre reminds me of Anant Velankar, the iconic policeman in Govind Nihalani’s 1983 Ardh Satya. Played unforgettably by Om Puri, we see Velankar trying very hard for a balance between the ugliness and beauty of life: he recites poetry to his beloved with feeling; he also brings the horrific weight of his frustration to the bloody beating of an innocent, unable to stop himself.

I ask Nihalani if he would have been able to make the same film if it was made today, with such fearlessness and integrity. “I cannot be sure of that, because no film can be separated from the thought-processes that emerged from the time of its making,” he says. But there is no doubt in his mind that the late Puri, good friend and fabulous actor, made the thing sing. “When he was working on the film, I couldn’t see the separation between the actor and the character.”

The brutality (in the beating scene) is hard to watch. Ardh Satya shows us just how much simmering, latent violence forces a cop’s hand, especially when he reaches a point of no return. A decade earlier, Inspector Vijay Khanna in Prakash Mehra’s 1974 Zanjeer, one of mainstream Hindi cinema’s first cops with a backstory, uses his temper and fists as the only way to keep criminals in check. Zanjeer was a pioneer. It gave Hindi cinema a leading man with flaws, and moved the cop from the periphery to centre-stage.

There have been a bunch of other well-crafted, detailed filmi cops: Arjun Singh (Vinod Khanna) in Satyamev Jayate (1987), Ajay Rathod (Aamir Khan) in Sarfarosh (1999), Anant Srivastav (Amitabh Bachchan) and Shekhar Varma (Akshay Kumar) in Khakee (2004), Amit Kumar (Ajay Devgn) in Gangaajal (2003), Rakesh Maria (real-life cop played by Kay Kay Menon) in Black Friday (2004), Ajay Kumar (Arshad Warsi) in Sehar (2005) and Ayan Ranjan (Ayushmann Khurrana) in Article 15 (2019). While the films were all broadly part of the mainstream aesthetic, the directors picked up thorny issues, and infused their story-telling with grit and grime, and as much realism as they could.

The other category, right on top of the popularity charts, belongs to the ultra-colourful, larger-than-life Robin Hood-like characters who don uniforms, dance and romance. And deliver us, single-handedly, from the bad guys, in such films as Dabangg (2010), Singham (2011), Rowdy Rathore (2012), Simmba (2018), among others. The leading men — Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh — and their tales, all belong to the constructed universe of the Bollywood potboiler, full of orchestrated fights, item numbers, and vile villains. As well as risible dialogues, and spicy one-liners, which becomes the hero’s calling-card.

And this is not just down to the male stars. Top leading ladies, fetching in uniform, have also fronted formulaic, crowd-pleasing films, and this has been as true for a Vijayshanti in Tejasvini, a 1994 N Chandra film, to Rani Mukerji in Pradeep Sarkar’s 2014 Mardaani, to Priyanka Chopra in Prakash Jha’s 2016 Jai Gangaajal 2. Instead of men, we have women, but the parry-and-thrust of blustery machismo, the thing that powers such films, remained the same. An exception was Ivan Ayr’s 2018 Soni, which did beautifully by its female cops. It proved how a gender-sensitive lens could make both the characters and the narrative sharp and believable.

The violence in these pop-cop movies is a combination of the cartoonish and graphic, which we are meant to carelessly consume alongside our popcorn. But in stark, realistic creations like Paatal Lok, for example, the violence hits you, hard. Sudip Sharma, the writer of the series, has been fielding accusations of how the violence (shown in the series) is gratuitous. “There is something very primal about the idea of crime and law enforcement. It is what it is”, says Sharma, a huge fan of cop-and-criminal sagas. “The intention (in Paatal Lok) was never to sensationalise, or to glorify these characters. What we were going for, was to make you flinch.”

Flinch we certainly do. Repeatedly. And that’s also a crucial aspect of crime-and-punishment stories, all of which are, in a sense, morality tales. Morally corrupt cops who wreck havoc on innocent lives become the object of our hatred: they who are meant to save us from the bad guys are the bad guys themselves. The vicious blackmailing cop in Masaan (2015) is one such character, who preys upon the weak, and leaves us as exhausted as his victims.

“I’ve been rethinking a lot, and I feel I’ve also been complicit’, says Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Masaan, and the co-director the second part of the web-series, Sacred Games (2019). If I could do it over again, I wouldn’t let the (blackmailing) inspector get away scot-free.” Between writer Varun Grover and him, he says, they tried to introduce some “diversity” in the second season of the Netflix web series, Sacred Games. “Unless we have policemen who come from all sections of society, there will never be a fair representation, and no empathy for the other. We need to get away from valorised, fetishised violence, and the celebration of toxic masculinity.”

It is well known that the working and living conditions of the average policeman is abysmal, their hours long, without any breaks. There have been several reports which call for a systemic overhaul of the institutions which govern the police and the judiciary, all of which get stuck with a reluctant polity: if the police is “reformed”, who will do the dirty work? In the last few years, there has been a distinct decline in constitutional morality, says Vipul Mudgal, who heads Common Cause, a civil society watchdog.

“Cops are happy to be answerable to populist leaders rather than the law of the land. Every time the law is applied differentially to the rich and the poor, ordinary people’s faith in the rule of law takes a hit. Two out of every three policemen face political or departmental pressure while investigating crimes,” says Mudgal. “Only around 6 per cent of India’s cops get some kind of training. Most policemen show unacceptable levels of prejudices against the poor, women, and those belonging to vulnerable communities such as the tribals and the minorities. (From the “Status of Policing In India” report, brought out by Common Cause and Delhi-based research institute Centre for the Study of Developing Societies).”

These are facts. Fiction uses and misuses them. Films and filmmakers do not exist in a vacuum: news reports about corrupt criminals turned wealthy-beyond-imagination “netas” gunned down in cold blood, become part of yet another juicy script. And then there is another killing, which reminds you of a film. How do we break out of this cycle? We are ripe for a tipping point. When do we get our own George Floyd moment?

Maybe we need to flinch some more. Introspect a lot more. And understand what it is like to always be on the outside: how does a law enforcer enforce the law, if the lawmakers abandon him when he needs them most? The time for a humane, enlightened cop, in and out of the movies, is here: is there a real-life example that the reel can borrow from? It is time to take a knee.

