Why Sikhs light diyas on Diwali

Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic currently serving as a Senior Assist... Read More
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Diwali has different mythological narratives across India. In north and central India, it is associated with the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya; in the east, with Kali Puja; and in the south, with the defeat of the demon king Narakasura by Krishna and Satyabhama. For Sikhs, however, Diwali carries the story of homecoming and liberation. It’s about the story of Guru Hargobind, the sixth of the 10 Sikh Gurus, who walked from imprisonment to freedom.
Gurdwaras and Sikh homes across the country and in other parts of the world are illuminated with lights, earthen lamps and candles. This day that coincides with Diwali holds a distinct historical and religious significance as the community observes Bandi Chhor Divas (Day of Liberation).
It commemorates the release of the Guru from Gwalior Fort in 17th century. He was imprisoned, along with 52 kings and princes, by Mughal emperor Jahangir.
When Jahangir agreed to release the Guru, he refused to leave without the others. This is when the emperor put a condition that only those kings who held on to the Guru’s robe could leave with him. He then had a robe made with 52 tassels that each king could hold on to, allowing them to be free alongside him.
And Amritsar gave Guru Hargobind the warmest welcome, with the city lit with thousands of lamps, accompanied by kirtans and ardaas to celebrate his homecoming.
Today, at Gurdwara Data Bandi Chhor Sahib, located within the Gwalior fort complex, devotees gather for prayers and special celebrations, while the lit up Golden Temple in Amritsar has always been the defining image on the occasion.
Even though centuries apart, Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas honour the memory of a homecoming, but they celebrate very different histories.