Why Sikhs light diyas on Diwali

Diwali has different mythological narratives across India. In north and central India, it is associated with the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya; in the east, with Kali Puja; and in the south, with the defeat of the demon king Narakasura by Krishna and Satyabhama. For Sikhs, however, Diwali carries the story of homecoming and liberation. It’s about the story of Guru Hargobind, the sixth of the 10 Sikh Gurus, who walked from imprisonment to freedom.

Gurdwaras and Sikh homes across the country and in other parts of the world are illuminated with lights, earthen lamps and candles. This day that coincides with Diwali holds a distinct historical and religious significance as the community observes Bandi Chhor Divas (Day of Liberation).

It commemorates the release of the Guru from Gwalior Fort in 17th century. He was imprisoned, along with 52 kings and princes, by Mughal emperor Jahangir.