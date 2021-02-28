Why are Indians head-over-heels in love with Korean dramas?

Divya Hulvane’s love affair with Korean dramas began six years ago when, one afternoon, she got bored enough to start watching a show recommended by a friend: Boys Over Flowers (2009). Based on a Japanese shojo manga (comics aimed at young women) by the same name, this romantic series is usually the amuse-bouche that whets novice viewers’ appetite for Korean drama. It tells the story of a high-school girl whose life gets complicated when she crosses paths with four rich boys. “I started watching it, probably on YouTube, and within two to three episodes, I was hooked,” says Hulvane, 29. The Mumbai-based doctor finished the 16-episode series in three days, relying entirely on English subtitles.

Over the last few years, Indians have succumbed to the allure of Korean dramas. These shows feel fresh to viewers used to Indian, American and British content because they offer a glimpse into another culture. Yet, because this culture is set in a modern, westernised context that has recognisable features, the shows also feel familiar. Usually only about 16-episodes long — unlike most American-made series which can go on for years —Korean dramas are also attractive for their tight plots, attractive cast and relatable character arcs.

“When you watch Korean dramas and films, the values portrayed are universal and relatable,” says sociologist Otojit Kshetrimayum, who has researched the popularity of Korean pop-culture in the Northeast. Hulvane agrees. “I started learning Korean using subtitles and I also learnt about their culture. It was very new and I liked how they spoke to their elders with so much respect,” she says.

Back in 2015, however, few people in Hulvane’s social circle had heard of Korean dramas, much less watched one, and she struggled to explain her joy and fascination to them. Many early fans of Korean dramas, particularly those who have been watching these series for over a decade in the country, have followed a similar trajectory of discovery and experience.

When Hallyu — the “Korean wave” popularising South Korean cultural products such as pop music, television series and films — first swept through east and southeast Asia in the ’90s, India’s north-eastern states, too, felt the effects. In Imphal, Vahcee Kipgen’s family has religiously gathered before their television every day for the last 20 years to watch the latest episode of whatever their favourite K-drama of the moment is. Right now, the 20-year-old student’s family is hooked to its biweekly dose of True Beauty (2020-21).

Kshetrimayum says there are clear socio-cultural reasons for why Manipur was one of the first places in India to discover the world of K-dramas. According to him, the proscription of Bollywood films and music in 2000 by the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur, deemed a separatist group by the government, and the subsequent closure of cinema halls had created a vacuum. This was filled by Korean pop-culture which had already made inroads into the state over the past decade. Its popularity rapidly spread across the region and into other parts of India by word of mouth.

The current Indian interest in Korean dramas is helped, in part, by the curated collection available on Netflix. Before it became available on the streaming platform, this content was accessible to Indian viewers mostly as subtitled pirated copies on websites. Kim Young-won, ceo of Forever Content and Management, has been involved in the international exports of Korean dramas, particularly when he worked in senior roles at Seoul Broadcasting System, one of South Korea’s three major broadcast networks. In 2007, he decided to focus on the Indian market, which already had a well-developed and well-known television and film production industry. “I personally visited major broadcasters like Star TV, Zee TV, Sony TV in Mumbai to discuss the entry of Korean drama in the Indian market. But I learnt that foreign dramas were rarely shown on major broadcasters. Even though Fox was Star TV’s parent company, its content would rarely appear on Star TV. At that time, foreign dramas were (largely) broadcast in India as remakes,” Kim says.

This was, however, not the case in certain parts of the Northeast. When 51-year-old Heneng Kipgen started watching Korean dramas in 1994 —beginning with Feelings (1994) — one of the only ways she could watch them sitting in her Manipur home was on South Korea’s state-owned Arirang television channel, which would broadcast one new episode twice a week. “They would be broadcast on specific days and I used to be so excited on those days. I would quickly finish my work so that I could watch it at night,” she says, with a laugh. To ensure that she could watch her favourite shows uninterrupted, Kipgen made the viewing a family ritual so that her husband and daughters would also watch with her. “We weren’t able to relate to Bollywood as much as we were able to relate to Korean dramas. It’s the same even today,” says Kipgen.

It is difficult to say whether Indian broadcast channels find Korean dramas a viable venture today, but Netflix’s investment in the genre provides some interesting data. “Netflix brought Korean dramas to an audience who were never exposed to the genre before. And for the already existing Korean drama fans, it has introduced more diverse genres, including non-scripted Korean content,” explains Song Byeong-joon, chairman of the Korea Drama Producers Association, whose company Group 8 produced Boys Over Flowers.

Viewership for Korean dramas on Netflix in India increased more than 370 per cent in 2020 from the previous year, with The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), Kingdom (2019-), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) and Start-up (2020) being the most popular dramas in the country, according to the company. A Netflix spokesperson says, “We have been significantly investing in Korean content and are thrilled that the Korean slate available on Netflix has the variety and diversity to appeal to Indians who love great stories. We are happy with the progress but we know we have a long way to go. Netflix is already doubling down on investment in Korean content and we hope to amaze our members with more incredible Korean stories across genres and formats.”

While there is no recipe for how to produce a Korean drama which becomes a hit both domestically and internationally, there are some indicators. Having exported Korean dramas for almost three decades, Kim mentions three deciding factors: the drama writer and the story, casting, and the genre. He points to Secret Garden (2010), starring Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won, two of South Korea’s biggest stars, that ticked all the boxes — a good story by a skilled writer, great cast and a strong dose of romance — and remains an Indian fan favourite.

On the creative front, production teams, including drama directors, writers and the actors themselves, are more conscious of the packages they are producing, not just for a discerning international audience, but also their domestic viewers. Inspired by a web toon of the same name, My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018) tells the story of a young woman who feels compelled to undergo plastic surgery to gain social acceptance before enrolling in college, a decision that is rooted in the trauma of growing up in a society that has high standards for physical appearance and normalises cosmetic surgical procedures to meet those standards. This premise, based on tensions that exist not only in South Korean society, but around the world, made the show a hit.

“There is no doubt that the popularity of Korean dramas impacts the production process. These days, people brainstorm whether this will be a successful drama abroad, and so we do ask ourselves whether it will work abroad at the foundation stage itself. Foreign audiences also impact the production,” explains Choi Soo-young, the scriptwriter for My ID is Gangnam Beauty and Cunning Single Lady (2014).

While some productions are created specifically with an international audience in mind, industry insiders attest that the focus audience for most remains the domestic Korean viewer. As the popularity of these shows soars around the world, both domestic and international viewers have also become more vocal in their criticism of problematic portrayals of issues like violence against women, racism, discrimination, bullying and the representation of LGBTQ+ characters in Korean dramas.

Although there are lapses, Choi says that scriptwriters are becoming more sensitised. “These days, the industry is more alert regarding these kinds of issues, because (otherwise, the drama will be) bombarded with harsh criticism on social media in South Korea. Especially with regard to gender issues and the stereotyping of women in stories,” says Song.

Researchers who have studied the phenomenon say that the last decade marked the third — and ongoing — phase of Hallyu, with the rise of newer online content, pop groups like BTS and Korean drama and film formats. And there’s no indication that it will subside anytime soon.

“If Japan is the production base of animation, South Korea is developing as a base for drama production,” says Kim. With Disney Plus scheduled to enter the South Korean market this year, and Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus actively working to produce and secure Korean dramas, the genre appears to be the focus of the biggest names in the global entertainment industry for their next major investment, he explains.