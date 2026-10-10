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Who was Roshan Kumari? The Kathak maestro who dazzled in Satyajit Ray’s Jalsaghar

Reclusive Kathak exponent Roshan Kumari, part of the celebrated trinity of Sitara Devi and Damayanti Joshi and best remembered for her nine-minute performance in Satyajit Ray’s Jalsaghar, died this week in Mumbai

Roshan Kumari deadRoshan Kumari
Written by: Suanshu Khurana
5 min readOct 10, 2026 11:08 AM IST First published on: Oct 10, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST

In one of Indian cinema’s finest dance sequences, Kathak exponent Roshan Kumari enters zamindar Biswambhar Roy’s (Chhabi Biswas) sprawling music room with a glittering chandelier and performs a complex piece before a giant, ornate mirror. This is a nine-minute sequence in Satyajit Ray’s Jalsaghar (1958), the auteur’s reflection on a fading aristocratic culture built around music, dance and patronage.

Roshan, only 19 then, had presented a traditional chaturang, her heavy ghungroos and immaculate footwork matching the intricate rhythm with precision. But what makes the Jalsaghar dance sequence remarkable is not just its technical brilliance. Ray, who also cast Begum Akhtar in another section, wanted a Kathak performance that went beyond the familiar signatures of the form. So he turned to sitar giant Ustad Vilayat Khan, also the composer for the film. Khan suggested Roshan, then a young disciple of Jaipur gharana exponent Pandit Sunder Prasad. Ray also put four cameras to track her every movement in the scene.

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Suanshu Khurana
Suanshu Khurana

Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic curr... Read More

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