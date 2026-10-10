Who was Roshan Kumari? The Kathak maestro who dazzled in Satyajit Ray’s Jalsaghar

In one of Indian cinema’s finest dance sequences, Kathak exponent Roshan Kumari enters zamindar Biswambhar Roy’s (Chhabi Biswas) sprawling music room with a glittering chandelier and performs a complex piece before a giant, ornate mirror. This is a nine-minute sequence in Satyajit Ray’s Jalsaghar (1958), the auteur’s reflection on a fading aristocratic culture built around music, dance and patronage.

Roshan, only 19 then, had presented a traditional chaturang, her heavy ghungroos and immaculate footwork matching the intricate rhythm with precision. But what makes the Jalsaghar dance sequence remarkable is not just its technical brilliance. Ray, who also cast Begum Akhtar in another section, wanted a Kathak performance that went beyond the familiar signatures of the form. So he turned to sitar giant Ustad Vilayat Khan, also the composer for the film. Khan suggested Roshan, then a young disciple of Jaipur gharana exponent Pandit Sunder Prasad. Ray also put four cameras to track her every movement in the scene.

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Roshan, who belonged to the celebrated Kathak trinity of her generation along with Sitara Devi and Damayanti Joshi, passed away on October 5 due to age-related issues. She was 88 and was buried at Santa Cruz Kabrasthan in Mumbai, the next day. A quiet funeral, it was attended only by a handful of her students, including veteran actor Saira Banu.

While this dance sequence from over half-a-century ago remains memorable and the name Roshan Kumari has been familiar to connoisseurs of Kathak and to those who remember Ray’s film, in the last few decades she had largely receded from the dance world and only taught a few of her longtime students, including Mukta Joshi and actor-dancer Nandita Puri at her Bandra residence, where she lived alone. The only other glimpse of her is available in the Films Division documentary Kathak (1970), which explored the history and evolution of the dance form.

Born to famed singer-actor Zohrabai Ambalewali, one of the more celebrated voices of Hindi film music in the ’40s, known especially for the song Akhiyaan milaake, kiya bharmaake in director M Sadiq’s Rattan (1944), Roshan did not follow her mother into singing. When Roshan was growing up in Haryana’s Ambala, Zohrabai, who was from a family of professional musicians, was already an artiste for All India Radio and busy recording and shooting. At home, Zohrabai tried to draw her daughter into the world of ragas and riyaaz. But Roshan, an only child, was not interested. She was more fascinated by the world of rhythm built by her father, tabla and pakhawaj player Choudhary Faqir Muhammed, who would accompany her for long hours of riyaaz, besides helping her develop the rhythmic precision and stamina that would become the hallmark of her dance later. He also answered questions from people about why his girl was extremely talented and needed to dance in public; Muhammad was a sessions artiste in the film industry.

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Roshan Kumari with Nutan on the sets of Dulhan Ek Raat Ki Roshan Kumari with Nutan on the sets of Dulhan Ek Raat Ki

“My mother was very good at singing but I didn’t think I had the voice… But my relationship with my father was very different. Baoji and I had some kind of soul connection. I have loved dance because of his passion for rhythm,” Roshan had told us in a rare interview she agreed to do four years ago. She was always uncomfortable with the spotlight, and in the later years preferred to just be in the privacy of her home. And which is also perhaps why her death has been a quiet matter and passed with almost no public attention.

“She made arrangements even for her funeral before passing,” says Joshi, about her guru.

Kumari never saw a school and only learned dance. After she began training at the age of five under KS Moray, a noted dance director in the films of the ’40s and ’50s, she learned from Prasad, who was a student of the legendary Bindadin Maharaj. “I was very sharp and could very quickly pick up what my gurus taught me. During the long practice sessions with my father, I felt as if I would drink up that piece. He worked as hard as I did. His life was completely devoted to my dance,” she said.

At a time when women dancers were often denied social respectability, Muhammed and Roshan knew that a Muslim girl performing Krishna Leela, central to Kathak’s storytelling, was likely to invite disapproval from the rest of the family as well as the community. But Muhammed wasn’t concerned and remained undeterred. After a concert in Kolkata, with 1,500 people in the audience, a 13-year-old Roshan instantly became a star. She was also awarded the Vishwa Unnyyan Samsad Award in 1989 by the Government of Bengal.

Muhammed passed away in 1994, and Roshan decided to never dance again. She felt her dance was incomplete without her father’s presence. She, however, continued to teach and choreograph. Some of her notable films as a choreographer include Dulhan Ek Raat Ki (1967) Chaitali (1975), Lekin (1990) and Sardari Begum (1996). She was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1976 and the Padma Shri in 1984.