Where the song stayed: Urdu, memory, and Rajendra Phupaji’s lasting voice

It lived between South Extension and Vasant Vihar, between the known and the almost-known, between the everyday and the enchanted. My home was in South Extension, full of the familiar fullness of family life—voices, vessels, visits, the gentle gravity of routine. But just across the city’s shifting syntax lay another centre of my becoming: a home in Vasant Vihar, where my Dadi’s world extended through her eldest sister, my Badi Mausiji, and where Meera Bua and Rajendra Phupaji lived with Chinu and Gautam.

And just opposite that home stood Modern School.

So distance never had the dignity to become distance.

We would walk.

Not far—but far enough for the mind to wander and the memory to prepare itself for what it would receive. The road between school and their home was not long, but it was luminous. A corridor of quiet crossings, where childhood carried itself lightly, unaware that it was being layered with something lasting.

We did not visit them.

We arrived at them.

Their home was not separate from ours—it was an extension, an echo, an emotional annex where afternoons softened and time seemed to slow its own steps. We came after school, sometimes together, sometimes scattered, always certain. And they came to us just as easily. There was no choreography to this closeness. Only continuity.

And within that continuity, there was a voice.

Rajendra Phupaji’s.

He was a man of immense stature in the world—a very senior officer in the railways, a man entrusted with movement, with precision, with the orchestration of journeys across a vast and restless nation. He understood timetables and transitions, systems and sequences. He knew how to move people across distances.

But when he sang, he did something far more profound.

He moved us inward.

He did not sing often. That was his discipline. That was his distinction. His singing was not casual—it was consecrated. And when it came, it did not fill the room. It transformed it.

Conversations would collapse into quiet. Movements would melt into stillness. Even the air seemed to lean in, as if listening were not an act, but an instinct.

And I would sit cross-legged.

Small.

Silent.

Surrendered.

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Ae jazba-e-dil gar main chahoon har cheez muqabil aa jaaye

Manzil ke liye do gaam chaloon aur saamne manzil aa jaaye

I did not understand the words then.

But I understood their weight.

Urdu did not arrive to me as language—it arrived as gravity. Each word carried a heft that held the room in place. It was hefty, lofty, weighty—and yet impossibly fluid. It flowed and it settled. It shimmered and it sank.

Phupaji did not explain the ghazal. He entrusted it to us.

And in that trust, something opened.

Not understanding.

Recognition.

Around me were Chinu and Gautam, my siblings, all of us tethered to the same moment, unaware that we were being initiated into something ancient and enduring. We were children, yes—but we were also vessels. Holding something we could not yet name.

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And somewhere in the room, always moving, always making, always managing—my mother.

She who never really had time.

Her days were dense with duty, her hours occupied by obligation. She supervised, she stirred, she served, she sustained. Her life was a sequence of small sacrifices stitched seamlessly into something that looked like ease.

But it was not ease.

It was effort made elegant.

And yet, when this ghazal entered the room, something in her shifted.

Subtly.

Softly.

Sacredly.

Her hands would slow—not stop, but soften. The urgency that animated her would loosen its grip. Her eyes would turn inward, not in escape, but in encounter.

She would feel.

And I would watch.

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I did not yet know that I was witnessing a woman being met by a language she did not have time to speak. I did not yet know that poetry can articulate what life does not allow us to say.

But I felt it.

I felt that this mattered.

That this was more than music.

This was memory in motion.

Ae dil ki lagi chal yunhi sahi, chalta to hoon un ki mehfil mein

Us waqt mujhe chonka dena jab rang pe mehfil aa jaaye

Let me arrive quietly, the poet says. Reveal me when the moment ripens.

That is how Phupaji’s singing lived among us.

It did not demand attention.

It deserved it.

It arrived without insistence and lingered without leaving. It did not decorate our days—it defined them in ways we only understood later.

Even when he was not home, his voice remained.

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I would wander sometimes—through that house in Vasant Vihar, through its rooms and recesses—and still, I would feel it. The echo. The essence. The afterlife of sound.

Urdu does that.

It does not end when spoken.

It endures.

It settles into silence and continues speaking from there.

That is its magic.

That is its mercy.

And then, years later, I would hear Nayyara Noor sing this ghazal.

And everything would return.

Not as recollection.

As resurrection.

Her voice—velveted, vast, vulnerable—would not just sing the ghazal. She would steep it. She would stretch it across time and tenderness, across memory and meaning, until it reached me exactly where I had first received it.

And in that moment, Phupaji would come alive.

Not as past.

As presence.

My childhood would return—not as nostalgia, but as now.

That is what true music does.

It does not remind.

It restores.

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Ae rehbar-e-kaamil chalne ko tayyar to hoon par yaad rahe

Us waqt mujhe bhatka dena jab saamne manzil aa jaaye

Guide me, I am ready to walk. But when I reach the destination—lead me astray.

I did not understand this then.

But I lived it.

Because my life, even then, was already moving—between South Extension and Vasant Vihar, between one home and another, between one version of belonging and another. I was never fixed. I was always flowing.

And in that flow, I was being formed.

Phupaji understood movement—not just as profession, but as philosophy. When I moved to Bombay to study, he became my quiet conduit back home. At the drop of a hat, he would do what he could to get me onto a train to Delhi.

Not through entitlement.

Through effort.

Not a free ticket.

But a seat.

If possible.

Somehow.

Somewhere.

And that was enough.

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Because my parents knew—no matter how sudden the need, how unexpected the longing—I could return.

Because Phupaji would make it happen.

That was his gift.

He moved people.

Across cities.

Across circumstances.

Across states of being.

He was an elder my father leaned on—not loudly, but deeply. There was friendship, yes—but also reverence. My father respected him—not out of obligation, but out of recognition.

Phupaji saw clearly.

He understood quietly.

He acted kindly.

A fair man.

A kind man.

A visionary.

A man of large gestures and larger grace.

Haan yaad mujhe tum kar lena, awaaz mujhe tum de lena

Is raah-e-mohabbat mein koi dushwar jo mushkil aa jaaye

Remember me. Call me when things become difficult.

We did.

Not always consciously.

But always completely.

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Because he had made himself unforgettable—not through insistence, but through integrity.

Because he had shown us that love is not loud.

It is lasting.

And when I hear this ghazal now—when Nayyara Noor’s voice rises and wraps itself around these words—I do not just hear music.

I hear him.

I hear Vasant Vihar.

I hear the short walks that carried long meanings.

I hear my mother’s softened silence.

I hear a childhood that did not know it was being shaped.

Ab kyun dhundun woh chashm-e-karam hone de sitam baala-e-sitam

Main chahta hoon ae jazba-e-gham mushkil pas-e-mushkil aa jaaye

Let difficulty come, the poet says.

Phupaji did not remove difficulty from our lives.

He redefined it.

He showed us that care is not the absence of hardship—it is the presence of support. That love does not prevent struggle—it accompanies it.

And that is a far greater gift.

Is jazba-e-dil ke baare mein ik mashwara tum se leta hoon

Us waqt mujhe kya laazim hai jab tujh pe mera dil aa jaaye

What should I do when my heart falls?

Perhaps nothing.

Perhaps everything.

Because love, like this ghazal, resists instruction.

It asks only to be felt.

Deeply.

Fully.

Fearlessly.

Kashti ko khuda par chhod bhi de kashti ka khuda khud haafiz hai

Mushkil to nahin in maujon mein behta hua saahil aa jaaye

Leave the boat to God.

And trust.

That is what remains.

When I think now of those days—the walks from Modern School, the home in Vasant Vihar, the rare and radiant moments when Phupaji sang—I do not think in facts.

I think in feeling.

In flow.

In forever.

Urdu gave me a language that lives beyond speaking.

Phupaji gave me a life that lives beyond living.

Both remain.

Both return.

Both remind me that some things do not end.

They echo.

They expand.

They endure.

And in that endurance lies their immortality.

And perhaps that is the final, quiet truth—

That some people, like some languages, do not leave.

They linger.

They love.

They live on.

In me.

As me.