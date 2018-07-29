Where butterflies get the blues: Turkey’s Ölüdeniz beach is no match for the beautiful Butterfly Valley

Nature’s Call: An unspoilt beach. (Source: Rishad Saam Mehta) Nature’s Call: An unspoilt beach. (Source: Rishad Saam Mehta)

The first time I heard of Ölüdeniz was when Mehmet, a flight attendant on my Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul, mentioned it. In between being served Turkish food and drink at 35,000 ft, I had told him that I was about to embark on a driving trip in Turkey and he insisted I visit Ölüdeniz because it is simply the best beach in Europe.

I had put that down to patriotic fervour, but two weeks later when I was 2,000 ft above Ölüdeniz, I realised that Mehmet wasn’t very wrong. Because of the Babadag (Mt Baba) that stands tall above this beautiful Mediterranean beach in southwest Turkey, Ölüdeniz is a prime location for tandem hang gliding. Even though I am a bit apprehensive of heights, especially when I am at the mercy of fabric and wind, I decided that it was just too pretty to pass up. And, I am glad I ran off that cliff because the view from high above was just spectacular. While I did not risk taking my camera up with me, I did drive up the mountain later to get a somewhat similar picture to what I had seen from the sky. The deep blue of the water contrasted with the white of the sand and the green of the hilly clump of land that reached out into the water like a dinosaur’s leg.

All the hang gliding is done in the morning before it gets too hot and the main street of Ölüdeniz lining the beach becomes a sort of landing strip for hang gliders. Ölüdeniz means Blue Lagoon, and, honestly, while the beach is great and the water fantastic to swim in, its popularity has led to it becoming a bit jaded.

It used to be a tranquil place in the 1980s, with almost no development, and all you could do was camp. But its beautiful sea and hot summer sun soon started attracting British tourists, and, today, Ölüdeniz is packed with resorts and hotels. During the summer, the beach is populated with mostly Britishers, who are either pasty white if they have just arrived or lobster red if they’ve been sunbathing for a few days.

This is why the Butterfly Valley which can be reached only by boat or by a very treacherous climb down from the road high above — a trail on which people have fallen to their death — is a hidden gem.

Since falling to my death wasn’t on my bucket list, I hopped on to a boat for the 20-minute sail to Butterfly Valley. The Mediterranean was calm and like a pot of blue ink. Butterfly Valley’s beach is small, and, beyond the sand are imposing rock walls that make this place so difficult to get to by land. Thankfully, the Turkish government named the valley a preservation area in 1987 to protect the butterflies and local flora. This has protected the valley from suffering the same fate as Ölüdeniz. Here, butterflies are more prevalent than tourists.

The valley itself is 86,000 sq m and is home to roughly 100 species of butterflies, including the endemic orange, black and white Jersey tiger moth. As soon as I got off the boat, I headed down the beaten track that leads to the waterfall tumbling down the 350m-high back canyon wall and sobering into a gentle river. This is what waters the lavender-flowered native chaste trees that attract the butterflies.

On my walk back, I took my time and kept an eye open for butterflies. There are plenty, but are easy to miss because of the foliage. I don’t know if I saw the famous orange, black and white Jersey Tiger, but I did see quite a few. While I was trying to click one of these butterflies, a rustle in the bushes caught my eye. I parted the branches and saw a huge tortoise. It was feeding on the leaves.

Often, on the road trip in Turkey, my car would come to a halt to make way for tortoises slowly crossing the road. I would stop, lift them and put them on the side of the road, out of harm’s way.

There are no permanent structures allowed in Butterfly Valley, only tents and bungalows, built from wood, with thatched roofs. There is one canteen that serves simple yet lip-smacking Turkish food. No full English breakfasts here like how they are served in Ölüdeniz and Fethiye. This is the reason why Butterfly Valley attracts only hippies and backpackers. During the day, boats gorge out day-trippers, but once they are gone at about 5 pm, peace descends again.

The setting sun turns the cobalt blue of the water into a molten orange and the time is great for a dip in the sea. Even though staying here is short on creature comforts, it is pretty high up there on serenity and quietude. Once the boats depart, bonfires are lit, beers are cracked open and out come the guitars and an assortment of musical instruments.

Getting There

* Turkish Airlines has daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul. And the Turkish Airlines CIS lounge at Istanbul is the stuff of dreams, with delectable food and drink and so much to keep you interested.

* It’s a nine-hour drive from Istanbul to Ölüdeniz, but this trip can be broken to include Canakkale, Izmir, Ephesus and Bodrum.

* After having your fill of the sea and the beach, you could go for a walk on the Lycian Way that is above Ölüdeniz.

