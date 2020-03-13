When a banking-sector crisis hits, even the most devoted patriots are hurt

People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad. (Source: Reuters/Amit Dave) People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad. (Source: Reuters/Amit Dave)

My family… phalgun ki ghadi dhal rahi hai, chaitra maas ubhar raha hai… yes my family… spring is in the climate… flowers are flowering… all shud be wonderful… u all toh dont know.. but ur daadi… my beautiful and bountiful Mrs is having her sattarvi saalgirah… I wanted to take her to mussorie… do some chutti and romance…Beta Angad dont make emoji of blank face… ur parents umar may be very high but dil is still chanchal:))))!!!!! Secret surprise holiday was planned… poti Neha helped so much with getting good deal for Hotel online… u see, travel agent uncle Goel ji has retired… BUT THEN MY FAMILY…. anarth has happened… First, ur daadi started staying inside machchardaani… saying oh ho oh ho CORONAVIRUS is coming… i tried saying her… listen bhagyawaan… it is not spreading with mosquito… BUT SHE IS NOT LISTENING ONLY…I know what u r thinking bahu… ur sasur is also nithalla lyk ur husband… “say hey i hv work will make it up to u”…. BUT NO…. in love for mrs, there can be no misses…. maine bola dont worry… I will cancel FIRST CLASS SHATABDI TICKETS… we will book taxi….but then my family… anarth happened… my heart is paining just to tell u …. beta angad… u toh know… in all YEARS OF MY LYF NEVER HAV I LET U WANT FOR ANYTHING… all money and finances i took care of … BUT FOR MY OWN WIFE 70 BIRTHDAY… I FAILED…. i feel lyk napunsak…:(((((My family… all money toh i hv in psu bank… only one special account for special occasion bachaavat is in YES BANK….. i know what u r thinking : “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO….. BUT THAT BANK….” bachchon… what is this lyf u tell me… we all work hard in our whole lyf… do government service for nation believe all gud things r happening in new India… but now, after seva of Bharat Mata… i cannot even give birthday holiday to ur mata…. !!!!:(((((In all this sadnesss and feeling of non-mardata only 1 thing is good… my mrs says it doesnt matter… she toh is saying so much caring and romance in old age is best gift…. BUT THATS NOT ALL…. lyk true bharatiya nari… she is durga and kamdhenu also…. SHE HAS OWN MONEY FOR HOLDIDAY…. so now… birthday gift for her is for me!!!!!but my family… one thng i hv learnt from all this… kalyug is yug of profiteers… of lobhis ruling… when ppl say private sector is good… put money for little English wala service on phone… dont believe… laalchi kabhi seva nahi kar sakta.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App.