WhatsApp Uncle on why Priyanka Chopra should have worn a sari at the Royal Wedding

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

My family… I know what u all think… U say hey, this old man says NEW INDIA but he only TALKS ABOUT OLD INDIANS… and beta Neha… you toh have sahi vajah also to say I DONT WANT TO LISTEN… BUT WAIT…

FOR MY SONS DAUGHTER… MY heera, my favourite… I have also been thinking… beti, there are role models for you also… JUST look at Priyanka Chopra…. Now boyz… I’m not talking abt bird-watchIng:))) don’t b naughty fellows…. Im saying how she has made nation proud… I think its because her mummy papa served the nation…

THIS YOUNG LADY, Without family sampark and videshi connections (unlike some other Priyanka some sickulars like) has become MS WORLD, bollywooods betaj begum and now has conquered Hollywood also…. SHE even met PM MODI!!! SAT ACROSS HIM WITH CONFIDENCE of NEW INDIA and now she has conquered Hollywood…. this is real result of beti bachhao beti padhao… Nation will have proud, strong young ladies… there will be PCs in all fields…

Beta neha, its too late for your daadi and mummy’s age ppl…. but YOU can be like PC…. You can do desh ka naam Roshan in all fields…. Only one thing i want to say…. Don’t forget UR culture….

My family… U know i dont judge… PC and all ladies shud wear what they want… be confident… but they are also brand Ambassadors for INCREDIBLE BHARAT

U see, these westerners seem nice…. But they are afraid of our culture… they know we had all powers and wealth in ancient time before kalyug… they even take daughter of defence ppl and fool her…

BUT beti Meghan is PCs friend… and so she went…. thats all ok…. but why did she wear a CHRISTIAN DRESS!!! some fellow dior made it…. for her friend she could have worn beautiful ghagra by manish or even saari by sabya…. (yes i also read all fashion news… as long as it is about INDIA)… she would have made nation PROUD and given great help to MAKE IN INDIA…. do we want sari and salwar suit to become costume like japaani kimono?

Poor young Priyanka has also become like NRI… did you see her at “royal” wedding… ek toh kahan ke royal?!!! when chandravanshi chakravartin Samrat were ruling here these ppl were still learning about Agni dev… then did you see… only one famous Indian invited… while all their riches were taken from us…

See Nehu baby…. U must remember that success shudnt make u lose ur roots…. learn everything from PC… but remember… BHARAT MATA is ur real hero… SHE is who we are all for….

