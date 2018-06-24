WhatsApp Uncle on health and fitness, and the man who guides lost old souls

Bending over backwards: Under Modiji, the old and ignored have an iron man to show them the way to fitness and more (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Bending over backwards: Under Modiji, the old and ignored have an iron man to show them the way to fitness and more (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Bachchon… my family… I want 2 say first of all A BIG SORRY to u all… u see, let me tell u very frankly… in our time we did not have all this fashion and all, or all kinds of fun shows u watch… we did not need to spend thousands of rupees on GYM like u beta Angad… we walked and took bus… public transport and Indian summer was our fitness… for men toh it was kurta pajama at home and safari suit in office… not like all tatoos u have swastik or all skirts and dresses and half pant u wear Neha (beta, u know I never say anything, but don’t share on FB all this photos in small clothes. Even in whatsapp DP u are wearing sleeveless!!). Ur daadi toh is wearing salwar suit even now for night suit… I have said wear Maxie, its okay in modern times…. she only doesn’t listen.

U see my family… ppl from our generation have been judgy… BECAUSE WE WERE JEALOUS… this new world, all the internet and fashion and fitness talks… no one said ‘hey dadu! Hey Papa! Let me show u abt new things’. But now we also have a guide… a guru for NEW INDIA… Honourable PM Narendra Bhai Modiji is there for us. Not just wise daadus like me but also all folks who are left behind… even tho he is less in age than me I can say he is the raja and raj guru of India…

My family… just look at the video I hv shared… that is PM answering virat Kohli and saying bachchoon this is real fitness… so what if you are Young and have fashionable beautiful lady as ur Mrs? I have Indian tradition and modern confidence…

This video has everything bachchon… for fitness modiji shows little steps all can do… with love for God, India and meditation in his eye looks… he uses dharti maataaji’s gift… a rock.. to stretch to the Sky and earth.. look how he has used ancient Indian five elements to walk on… there is HEALTH AND LEARNING… and fashion?! What can some versachy do when a man takes gamchha for exercise and turns it into a tie!!

U see, this is not just exercise from Narendrabhai… it is like SHIVJI ka TANDAV but with gentleness… it is modern nritya with fitness… AND ANYONE CAN DO IT… beta sheetal, ur saasu Ma laughed at me… but I tried all modiji’s steps with my own gamchha and stick and hip twists… I know u will say… ‘PAPA NO! U have arthritis’ but don’t worry, I could do all…

U see bachchon… now we don’t have to feel jealous… modi ji has taken Indian fitness, done fashion and beautiful meditation dance for us all old ppl… ppl from small towns… now we don’t have to be jealous… we don’t have to judge…

