WhatsApp Uncle realises that hatred only breeds hatred

United we march forward: Republic Day parade rehearsal in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) United we march forward: Republic Day parade rehearsal in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Bachchon, from my childhood to my old age…all many yrs of lyf…I had one favourite madhur geet…No my family it is not some filmy song or ghazal or even bhajan…it is hum honge kamyaab….in english, we shall overcome…today, i am promising u all 1 thing…i will never even gungunao that geet ever!!!!My family…i am crying so many tears of pain…my own pota and poti…beloved swastik and neha r sayin they will leave grp becoz im sharing links of fake news…saying all rioting ppl r Pakistanis…. First i was krodhit…i was thnking hey when adarniya pradhan mantri sleepless in siasat amaze of Ahmedabad huggeron ka hugger hathiyaar ka khareeddaar shri Narendrabhai Modi ji is receiving agni kesh president Donald Trump, why r all ppl of Dilli doing bad things!!!! why they r putting name of India in mitti when ppl of foreign r watching…U all know im desh premi…in my krodh, i shared pics and news from other grps…i did not they r wrong…i did not know about what all is happening in streets…nationalist tv channel in home was only showing Trump Bhai and PM ji shows…Bachchon, my deepest aasha and jigyasa is only that all india is kamyaab…that together we can one day sing hum ho gaye kamyaab…but today…in blind love for mother india, i hv made dushman of my own children and grandchildren.Beta swastik…u say “daadu, u r sanghi bigotry i dont want to talk to u”…do u even wonder why ur own daadu has views…u all say secular india and all…I GREW UP IN NEHRU AND INDIRA JI KA DESH….i studied and became govt servant to serve nation…but my english was only for work…my aastha for bhagwaan was chutkula to senior officers…they wanted robot not deshbhakt.Then my family…what happened ask ur father…my son…in 1984 we lived in janakpuri…ask what happened to our padosi….u all r educated and know all things…u hav seen movies and retweeted big big vidvaans…but we saw with our own eyes what party of Nehru did. BUT TODAY MY FAMILY I HV REALISED WHAT I WAS DOING NAFRAT TO, I HV BECOME!!!!:((((:((((((I must thank u beta swastik…trying to prove u r fool i discovered phool of satya…what is happening in beloved rajdhaani. We said never again…but look!!! three days city was burning…and BJP leaders only stoked…they only lit chingari…kapil ka kaupal hi kaala hai…why he is not in jail!!!My family…im sorry…hum honge kamyaab…all indians…all ppl…all religions…AND UR DAADU will never show fake communal news or do sharing without caring for truth… THANK U GRANDCHILDREN…u hv shown me right path…only one advice now i hv learnt from experience…ab shaayad hum sab ko thoda chup rehna chahiye… ABHI TOH YE ANGDAYI HAI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App.