WhatsApp Uncle is lost looking for citizenship papers

Voices of dissent: Protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi (Photo: Amit Mehra) Voices of dissent: Protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi (Photo: Amit Mehra)

Aaj main phansa hoon/ Ek duvidha ke do seenghon mein/Desh prem mein lipta hoon, par kaagaz ki khoj mein khud ko kho baitha hoon/ Jis aurat ka karne chala thha uddhaar, aaj sochta hoon/Kya wahi dikhaegi bharat mata ko aadar karne ka marg?

Bachchon, my family, u all must be thinking this is poem from some young anti-national fellow or something… or amazing shabd of Ghalib or Dinkar ji… BUT U WILL NOT BELIEVE…. ALL BEAUTIFUL WORDS ABOVE BELONG TO UR DAADU’S BEAUTIFUL MIND!!!!!! Yes my family… my duvidha is so gr8 that ONLY KAVITA CAN EXPRESS MY KARUNA!!!!

I know u all were worried… ur daadi toh said “Joshi ji go to doctor” (in loving mood, she says ji and all… at least romance in my lyf is alive:))))… “u r not saying anything… no grp forwards….” even in colony uncles whatsapp group rascal Sharma is saying… Ho joshi… u toh were FIRST PERSON TO CALL PM ji hindu hriday samrat… why u no talk about ANTI NATIONAL PROTESTORS… WHY U R SILENT NOW?!!!

u see… let me tell u very frankly… i am big bhakt of Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Exam Warrior General Lion of Gujarat Terror of Pakistan Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Narendra Bhai Damordas Modi ji… I am also admirer of Loh Purush Deputy Lion of Gujarat Hindu Jigar Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri Amit Bhai Shah ji… But bachchon… kisi aadmi se pehle I have only one siddhanth…. I AM INDIAN… And in shifting, all papers I have lose….

Every day i am jaggoing at night… ur daadi is saying i have acidity… But only i have worry… how i will go to bangladesh?!!!! I HATE POHA?!!!!

Then bachchon… I am seeing brave ladies… all lyk ur daadi sitting in cold of delhi… SAYING I WONT SHOW PAPER… ALL LEADERS… EVEN HINDU HRIDAY SAMRAT AND DEPUTY SAMRAT THINK THEY R ANTI NATIONAL…

But my family here is my DUVIDHA… these r same ladies only that adarniya PM ji and Amit Bhai set free with TRIPLE TALAQ LAW… PM ji only said he listens to Muslim sisters…. cares about their problems….BACHHON… SAME MUSLIM SISTERS ARE SAYING KAGAAZ NAHI DIKHAENGE…. (i toh wud show kagaaz… but i dont have…) Bachchon…Hindu Hriday Samraat… means person who rules dil of all who live in ancient land of sapt sindhu… IT ALSO MEANS HAVING BIG HEART… PRACTISING ANCIENT PRINCIPLE OF OF BHARAT MATA BEING LAND OF VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBHAKAM….

Has pm ji not seen in ASSAM all hindus dont have kaagaz?!!!! Has amit bhai not seen?!!!! Bachchon… I also want to do dharna…. want to say dont send me to pakistan… WELCOME ALL PPL WITH ATITHI DAIVO BHAVA… But i also dont want to be anti national and gaddar… yeh log goli maar denge….

u all only tell… what can i do but write kavita about this duvidha.

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App