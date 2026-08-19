What Easter Island’s fallen moai can teach us about environmental destruction

This remote volcanic island in the south-east Pacific, 3,500 km off the western coast of Chile, also known as Rapa Nui, is world famous for its nearly 1,000 massive stone figurines called moai, carved from volcanic ash, featuring outsized human heads standing on a plinth and facing inland, most of which are now ‘knocked over’. The island was first settled by the Polynesians around the first millennium, and at the time had a wide variety of trees and birds, especially seabird life. The massive statues were believed to serve as a connection between the dead and the living, and faced inwards to keep out the evil spirits harboured by the ocean. The natives prospered, but as their population grew, so did the competition for resources. Two main tribes emerged, at each other’s throats and populations plummeted as their societies went into collapse. There are several reasons given to, and theories floated as to exactly what happened and when, but all relate to major changes in environmental factors – something we would do well to heed.

According to one controversial hypothesis, floated by the American scientist Jared Diamond, called the Ecocide Hypothesis, the natives even resorted to cannibalism. According to him, in order to get the stone figurines to their locations, they had to be put on huge wooden rollers, which resulted in massive deforestation. This, in turn, led to soil erosion and crop loss, apart from the extinction of all the trees and birds. With no more wood to build their boats, the natives were unable to harvest fish from the sea or hunt seabirds. In addition, the introduction of Polynesian rats destroyed what little else remained, and overhunting and overfishing devastated the ecology. The tribes had their own statues and believed that the knocking down of their rivals’ statues would render them vulnerable. It is conjectured that between the mid-1600s and 1772 (when the first European settlers arrived), the population had plummeted from a high of 15,000 to between 2,000 and 3,000.