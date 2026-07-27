What ancient poets, philosophers can teach us about today’s loud world

There are moments in the life of every civilisation when it must decide not what it wishes to possess, but what it is willing to relinquish.

Kingdoms have been built by conquest. Empires have flourished through accumulation. Markets persuade us that more is always better, louder is always stronger, faster is always wiser. History, however, is a quieter teacher.

Civilisations are seldom remembered for what they acquired.

They are remembered for what they refused to become.

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Long before Ayodhya became a city of celebration, it first became a city of surrender.

The Ramayana does not truly begin with a coronation waiting to happen. It begins with a crown quietly laid aside.

A prince walks away from power not because he has been defeated, but because duty asks more of him than dominion ever could. Before there is triumph, there is voluntary loss. Before there is victory, there is restraint. Before there is the homecoming lit by a thousand lamps, there is a long road disappearing into the cool green hush of a forest.

Perhaps that is where every meaningful journey begins.

Not in possession.

In relinquishment.

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The forest, after all, is where human beings have always gone when they needed to remember who they were before the world told them who they ought to become.

Somewhere beneath those towering trees, another traveller is already running.

Not a king.

A deer.

A musk deer.

It darts through cedar and sal, over stone and stream, intoxicated by a fragrance it believes belongs to the wind. It searches valleys, climbs ridges, bruises itself against bark, exhausts its breath pursuing a perfume that has never once left its own body.

Six centuries ago, Kabir watched that deer and smiled.

“Kasturi kundal base, mrig dhoondhe ban maahi.”

The musk rests within the deer; yet the deer searches the forest.

Perhaps no poem has ever described humanity more completely.

We spend our lives searching outside ourselves for what quietly waits within.

Truth.

Belonging.

Peace.

God.

Validation.

Even enemies.

Especially enemies.

For every age invents its own forests.

Today ours glow in the palms of our hands.

The trees have become timelines.

The echoes have become algorithms.

The campfires have become comment threads.

And still we run.

Ram walks deeper into the forest.

The deer runs through it.

Kabir sits beside it.

Each is searching for something different.

Or perhaps the same thing.

Ram relinquishes a kingdom before he is entrusted with one.

Kabir relinquishes certainty before speaking of truth.

Neither begins with possession.

Both begin with surrender.

There is a lesson there that our age is in danger of forgetting.

We have become remarkably skilled at acquiring.

Information.

Opinions.

Followers.

Influence.

Indignation.

Yet the great teachers of humanity rarely asked us what we had accumulated.

Drawing from the Ramayana, Kabir, Ras Khan, Thoreau and Martin Luther King Jr., this contemplative essay argues that the strength of a civilisation lies not in conquest or accumulation, but in compassion (Photo: AI) Drawing from the Ramayana, Kabir, Ras Khan, Thoreau and Martin Luther King Jr., this contemplative essay argues that the strength of a civilisation lies not in conquest or accumulation, but in compassion (Photo: AI)

They asked what we had been willing to lay down.

Our arrogance.

Our certainty.

Our vanity.

Our appetite to always be right.

As the forest slowly opens, another voice begins to sing.

It belongs to Surdas.

Blind to the world, he somehow sees farther than most of us who possess perfect eyesight.

Perhaps sight and vision were never the same thing.

Vision asks something more difficult.

Humility.

To know that every pair of eyes is incomplete.

That every witness sees only one corner of the sky.

That no single human being owns the whole horizon.

Then comes Ras Khan.

A Muslim by birth.

A lover of Krishna by devotion.

He does not ask permission to belong.

He simply loves until every boundary dissolves.

“Manus haun to wahi Ras Khan…”

If I must be born again as a human being, let me live among the cowherds of Gokul.

Long before constitutions debated pluralism, poets had already lived it.

Love had solved what politics still struggles to negotiate.

Tulsidas quietly waits beside them.

His wisdom is deceptively simple.

“Jaki rahi bhavana jaisi, Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi.”

We see according to the condition of our own hearts.

Perhaps that is true not only of God.

Perhaps it is true of neighbours.

Communities.

Nations.

If we carry suspicion, we shall discover evidence for suspicion.

If we carry compassion, we shall notice humanity before difference.

The world often reflects less of itself than of the mirror through which we insist on looking.

Thousands of years later, another man walks into another forest.

This one is in Massachusetts.

Henry David Thoreau builds a small cabin beside Walden Pond.

He is not escaping civilisation.

He is trying to rescue it from noise.

Still water has always possessed one miraculous quality.

It reflects honestly.

Agitated water reflects only distortion.

Perhaps minds behave much the same way.

The world today has become astonishingly loud.

Not merely noisy.

Loud with certainty.

Ten voices repeat a lie often enough, and something curious begins to happen.

Martin Luther King Jr carried that discipline across an ocean.

Thoreau gave him the language of conscience.

Gandhi gave him the courage of non-violence.

Kabir had already given them both the map.

The longest journey is inward.

Civil society has never depended upon unanimous agreement.

It depends upon something much rarer.

The willingness to protect the voice with which we disagree.

The minority.

The dissenter.

The artist.

The student.

The journalist.

The neighbour.

The stranger.

Not because they are always right.

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But because they are always human.

Every civilisation eventually answers only one question.

When another human being becomes inconvenient…

Do we first ask whether he belongs?

Or do we first remember that he already does?

Perhaps this is why the greatest kitchens have always understood civilisation better than the greatest courts.

A meal is never made from one ingredient.

A thali would be diminished if sweetness demanded the exile of bitterness.

Salt does not wage war upon sourness.

The lentil does not resent the pickle.

Rice does not compete with bread.

Difference is not disorder.

Difference is dinner.

Every memorable meal is an act of coexistence.

Every memorable civilisation is too.

As evening descends, the forest becomes quiet once more.

Ram continues walking.

Kabir returns to his loom.

Surdas keeps singing into darkness.

Ras Khan waits patiently outside Gokul.

Thoreau watches light settle upon Walden.

Gandhi adjusts his shawl.

King dreams aloud.

The musk deer finally stops running.

For the first time, it stands utterly still.

And in that stillness, it discovers what movement had hidden all along.

The fragrance was never in the forest.

It was within.

Perhaps civilisations perish not because they lose wealth or power.

Perhaps they perish when they relinquish the wrong things.

Compassion.

Curiosity.

Humility.

The courage to say, I may be mistaken.

The grace to hear another before judging them.

The patience to separate truth from theatre.

The wisdom to recognise that every human being – however different in faith, language, colour, memory or conviction – belongs to the same fragile, magnificent continuum of humanity.

The saints knew this.

The poets sang it.

The forests whispered it.

The rivers carried it.

The greatest journeys have always begun the same way.

Not with conquest.

Not with certainty.

Not even with faith.

But with the quiet, difficult, luminous act of relinquishment.

And perhaps, in an age where everyone seems to be running, the most radical thing any of us can do is what the musk deer finally did.

Stop.

Listen.

And discover that the fragrance we have been chasing through the forests of the world has always lived, waiting patiently, within us.