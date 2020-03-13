Discovering the cultural wealth of rural West Bengal

Culture trail: The Ayodhya Hills, a small plateau with hilly surroundings, in Purulia district. (Source: Madhura Dutta) Culture trail: The Ayodhya Hills, a small plateau with hilly surroundings, in Purulia district. (Source: Madhura Dutta)

West Bengal, a state full of exotic natural wealth, is also home to cultural wealth in the form of built heritage, folk forms, handicrafts, festivals, theatre and fine arts. However, traditional tourism has primarily focused on either natural destinations like hill stations, beaches, and the Sunderbans, or the built heritage in Bankura, Bishnupur and Murshidabad. But there is so much of its unique cultural offerings that remain to be explored.

I used to work in rural Bengal for a social enterprise called Banglanatak.com for community organising and social development. Never did I realise then that my work will teach me to see the state in a new light. Recently, I went back to experience its work on cultural tourism, started about a decade back, with a primary focus on bringing about sustainable livelihood and dignity of work through professionalisation of traditional cultural practices. The places I visited were villages of artisans and small cottage industries, hamlets of diverse folk art and artistes, all of which have now become vibrant spaces for tourists. I had once seen these hamlets and communities marginalised, unknown and isolated, their art and craft forms dying and suffering devaluation.

I travelled across the districts of Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore, covering about 920 km in three days, crossing the rivers Damodar, Kangsaboti, Ajoy, and Rupnarayan, along the way. The time of the year was also just right to travel. With the onset of spring, shades of red, brown and yellow, with occasional dabs of the seasonal flowers palash and shimul in bright red and orange, could be seen all around. The well-maintained highways were spotted with dhabas offering local specialities.

Bardhaman, Bankura and Birbhum are places of the red soil — ranga mati, Purulia is rugged, with the Dalma and Ayodhya ranges, and, Midnapore is lush green with rice fields. What adds to this beauty are the people and their unique skills, and their stories.

We first stopped at the kantha work cluster in Nanoor village (Birbhum), where Muslim women embroider. About 100 women entrepreneurs provide work to about 600 women in the villages. One can visit their homes, see how they work, and purchase. We saw old nakshi kanthas, about 80 years old, as well as modern kanthas depicting stories of village life.

En route from Nanoor to Tepantar, an ecotourism village in east Bardhaman, was the beautiful Joydeb terracotta temple, around which a baul festival takes place in January. Tepantar, set up on a four-acre green campus, developed and run by local youth members of a theatre group, Ebong Amra, was a completely different experience. The campus is full of trees with simple huts for accommodation, and a small pond, where, I was told, people fish sometimes. In the evening, the group holds rehearsals in this space that one can watch.

The next day, we reached Bikna (Birbhum), a rural hub of traditional metal art, dokra. Every house was busy processing the clay, making moulds, preparing the moulds with wax and wire, firing those in the furnace, and, then, finishing the final products. Sparkling metalwork was strewn on the ground or kept on small tables outside the artisans’ houses. I stopped at the houses to watch the artisans at work, and enjoyed looking at the products displayed for sale. Men and women were engaged with both craft and household work, which gave the sense of a comforting balance in what they do; the essence being that their handicraft is an integral part of their life.

Our next destination was Purulia, the land of the mesmerising folk dance chhau (an acrobatic mask dance mainly themed on mythological stories). I was reminded of my first exposure to chhau in 2006, when I travelled with my colleagues to a place called Deulghata in Garhjoypur. A performance had been organised on the bank of the Kansai river. It was pitch dark and we saw the vigorous, colourful, and captivating dance in the light of the bonfire.

Charida in Purulia, the village of mask makers for chhau dance, was our next stop. Traditionally, this community used to earn its livelihood from making chhau dance masks for local performances. Their work was seasonal, linked to the chhau performances, and they were essentially a sub-industry of this performing art. Today, it is a known hub of mask makers. The entire street looks stunning with these bright masks hanging outside every workshop. People can sit and watch the artisans at work and buy masks.

After a tiring but satisfying day, we went to a place called Nimdih, where our night stay was arranged. Even though it was difficult to get a sense of the place, the surrounding was peaceful — the clear sky was filled with stars, and, shadows of huge trees gave an eerie feeling. Early in the morning, I discovered where I was. On one side of the small bungalow, there was the Dalma hill range. The campus (Gandhi Ashram established in 1948 by a local NGO, Lokasevayatan) was built on 65 acres of land, full of trees, a pond, and a small area for organic farming. The place is being developed as an ecotourism spot with small hutments and tents in addition to the small bungalow.

From Purulia, we took a train to come to Midnapore. This is traditionally the place of natural fibre work (madur) and pattachitra (scroll paintings). Our first stop was Sabang, the abode of the madur weavers. I met artisans busy with their production and orders, but also warm and eager to show their process to visitors. It was an active cluster with national and state award winners, some of whom also export regularly. There were madurs of sizes and kinds; coarse ones woven with thick reeds and fine and delicate ones woven with thinner reeds (processed from the thicker ones). The designs ranged from sophisticated, rich traditional motifs to more modern ones and even village scenes and portraits of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda.

Our last stop was the pattachitra village of Pingla, home to about 250 pattachitra artists (aka patuas). I was especially interested in this village of scroll painters as I had worked with them previously. Since then, I had heard a lot about their development, including how they have revived the art of making natural colours for painting, how Swarna Chitrakar, the woman leader and star of the village, was instrumental in putting this village on the international tourist map, how they travel globally to not only exhibit but also train students in various universities, how they collaborate with artists visiting them and engage in art residencies, and how it has been turned into a regular tourist destination. While I was engrossed in the display at their resource centre, one of the artisans was pleasantly surprised to see me. He was Bahadur Chitrakar, a painter I had worked with.

As we greeted each other, I remembered an experience with him that I have always appreciated. In his first Goa trip for an exhibition, in Kala Academy about 10 years ago, he had put up a stall just opposite the Academy’s art gallery. An exhibition of artist Mario Miranda was going on at that time, and Bahadur had shown interest in it. Being a fan of Miranda myself, I had encouraged him to go and see it. The next day, I had found him sitting with a book on Miranda’s work. When I asked him about it, Bahadur said that he had bought the book with the money he had earned at his exhibition so far, as he liked the artwork. This time, he took me to his house where he has made a small museum and a library on his own, with a great collection of old books acquired from various places.

Although my visit was short and not during any specific event or festival (these destinations hold annual village festivals between October to March), it was a refreshing and invigorating journey through the lush, and, occasionally, rugged beauty of rural Bengal.

