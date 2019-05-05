Visiting Guyana’s Skull and Bones mountain

My arrival in Lethem, a tiny dot of urbanisation in the Rupununi, the vast southern grasslands of Guyana, couldn’t have been more adventurous. I arrived in a big, rumbling truck, after an 18-hour drive, as part of the annual four-wheel drive safari that starts in Georgetown, the capital, and wends its way through the Pakaraima range and its remote villages, finally ending in Lethem.

Advertising

The fatigue and grime from the previous week were swiftly wiped away by Aunty Francesca and Uncle Bob’s good cheer and wonderful home in Lethem. I was in the ranching heartland of the country, and speedily drafted by my hosts into the world of vaqueros (cowboys), bullwhips and afternoon parties with other ranch owners, as we geared up for the annual Rupununi Rodeo competition. While last year’s wins were the chief topic of discussion, suggestions of hiking up to the Skull and Bones Mountain came my way, too. I love a good hike during trips, but I thought cracking a bullwhip at the rodeo would be the real rite of passage this time.

After 48 sleepless hours of watching skilled vaqueros conquer bareback bronco (a wild or half-tamed horse), saddle bronco and rope steer, I was off on another Rupununi experience. I was accompanied by Leroy Ignacio, Rupununi’s most well-known nature expert and my guide for the next week. An hour from Lethem, we stopped at Shulainab village. There were no vehicles to keep our Jeep company on the pristine pale-gold savannah. All we saw were large anthills, a low-hanging sky and clumps of dark green (categorically called the “bush” and not forest) in the distance. Mountains embraced the grasslands all around.

After stopping for mandatory anthill-versus-human height comparison photographs, we arrived at Shulainab, where we stayed at the simple home of my hosts.

Advertising

The afternoon of my arrival was reserved for a hike up Skull and Bones Mountain. Four wheels were replaced by a trusted bike. Leroy’s backpack contained two essentials for the trek — a sharp machete and a water bottle. We parked the bike in a copse and started walking along a non-existent trail. The next hour was spent following Leroy’s footsteps, while he used the machete to cut through a curtain of vines, tall grasses and drooping branches before us. While loud, distinct birdcalls did everything to draw attention to the canopies above, my eyes were riveted to the ground and any movement sent chills down my spine. The Rupununi is home to a healthy population of boas, rattlesnakes and anacondas.

Leroy then told me about the mountain’s name. Unlike Georgetown and Lethem, which are ethnic melting pots, the Rupununi was the land of Amerindians. Paleo-Indian petroglyphs indicate that the tribes first set foot here thousands of years ago. These were cultivators, hunters, and fishermen who lived off the land — and still do. Traditional practices still exist amongst the Amerindians — fiercely resistant to modernisation — and one of these is the burying of the dead in large earthen pots on top of hills. These ancient skeletons, which can still be found here, are what give the mountain its name.

An hour of walking landed us at the base of a large black hill, draped with more dry vines. It also seemed like parts of it were smoking. The heat of the savannah had made the forest break into a small fire and casualties included the oldest trees. This made the climb even tougher.

A small cave was our last stop on the way up. The jaguars that seemed to have made their home in there had, thankfully, lived up to their species’ reputation for elusiveness. The cave was also home to several earthen pots, packed with ancient bones, that we sought. At least five of these, probably containing members of the same family, huddled together in one part of the cave.

The walk back to the bike was simpler and much faster as we slid down most of the large flat rocks. By now, I had learnt to make enough noise as I walked, warning snakes and other creatures. A seasoned hammock-er on my third week in Guyana, sleep came easily in the breezy, starlit night on the thatched verandah. I was only woken up by the happy squeals of my hosts’ children next morning, as they swung me on the hammock and joined heads for a selfie. Some things are universal even if you’re in the middle of unspoilt paradise.

Supriya Sehgal is a Delhi-based writer. This article appeared in print with the headline ‘Way Down Where Savannah Grows’