Water, Water Everywhere: These stunning waterfalls should be on your bucket list

As she cascades: The Rhine Falls, Switzerland.

Rhine Falls, Switzerland

The Rhine Falls is the compact European version of the famed Niagara Falls in the Americas. Located on the border between the Swiss cantons of Schaffhausen and Zurich, it is the largest waterfall in Switzerland. While half a million gallons of water flows through the Niagara every second, the highest flow ever measured at Rhine Fall was 1,250 cubic metres per second, in 1965. The Rhine Falls were formed in the last ice age, approximately 14,000 to 17,000 years ago, by erosion-resistant rocks narrowing the riverbed. Today, the expanse is 150m wide and 23m high, but the falls are easily accessible by car, bicycle and train. There are platforms with views of the falls built on both sides of the Rhine. In 1840, author Mary Shelley visited the falls while on a tour of Europe with her son. She described her visit in a travel narrative that she published in 1844, titled Rambles in Germany and Italy.

Iguazu Falls, Argentina/Brazil

Located on the border of Argentina and Brazil, Iguazu is a major tourist attraction for both countries. Like Rhine Falls, it dates back to millions of years ago, and was formed as a result of a volcanic eruption. The name “Iguazu” comes from the words “y”, meaning “water”, and “uasu”, meaning “big”. It is one of the largest waterfall systems in the world, with a width of a staggering 3km. On the Brazilian side, helicopter rides offer aerial views of the falls, even as Argentina has prohibited such tours owing to their environmental impact. Upon seeing Iguazu in 1944, the US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt had reportedly exclaimed, “Poor Niagara!”.

Chitrakoot Falls, Chhattisgarh

The Chitrakoot Falls in the tribal belt of Chhattisgarh is located around 40 km from Jagdalpur. At 29m, about a third of the expanse of the Niagara, it is, nonetheless, the widest waterfall in India. Even though the place doesn’t have many facilities for the visitors, some local boat operators offer two-hour tours below and under the falls, in a misty atmosphere. But one has to take responsibility of one’s own safety as there aren’t any guidelines in place. As of now, there is one government-run hotel at the top of the fall and a few basic log huts. Also, the falls are located in the heart of the Naxal-affected Bastar district, so it may not be advisable to stay on for the much-advertised sunset view.

