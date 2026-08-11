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Water: The life-giving elixir we take for granted

From the chemistry of hydrogen and oxygen to rivers, rain and oceans, water sustains every form of life — yet we continue to pollute, dam and destroy the very systems that keep us alive.

Water droplets on the surface of a leafWater droplets on the surface of a leaf (Ranjit Lal)
Written by: Ranjit Lal
6 min readAug 11, 2026 04:29 PM IST First published on: Aug 11, 2026 at 04:29 PM IST

I don’t quite remember how we produced the two invisible, odourless gases (there are various ways, check YouTube) but I do remember the conclusion of the experiment. We opened the tall, seemingly empty beaker and put a match to it. There was a pale blue flash, and a WHUMP, which made us jump back hastily. And then approached it warily… there, on the walls of the beaker were a few drops of water, seemingly produced out of nothing. It was miraculous. Of course, the two gases involved were hydrogen and oxygen, probably mixed in a 2:1 ratio.

But here was a substance – in liquid form without which no life on earth would be possible. Water. They say 60 per cent of our bodies are made of water, over 70 per cent of our brains and hearts are water and 80 per cent of our blood. If we lose even 2 or 3 per cent of this, we are dead of dehydration. We can go without food for days and weeks, for water, not more than 2-3 days. We cook with it, cool with it and revel in it.

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