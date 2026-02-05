Premium

How warblers can outdo rockstars and nightingales with their energy, passion and showmanship

Old-World warblers, some 350 of them, seem to like wearing the same uniform – dusky olive brown, beige and grey -- which makes them a pain to identify

Written by: Ranjit Lal
Feb 5, 2026
The Blyth's Reed Warbler is a migratory species, only found in India during winterThe Blyth's Reed Warbler is a migratory species, only found in India during winter (Credit: Ranjit Lal)
Perhaps, no family of birds has caused as much acrimony, argument and debate as has the huge clan of what are popularly called ‘little brown jobs’, aka warblers. They have been driving birders nuts and scientists into DNA analysis in trying to figure out their true identities. First of all, there are New World warblers (found in the US) and then the ‘Old World Warblers’ which may live in, and visit our part of the world. There are over 400 species and have caused huge taxonomic confusion among scientists.

The ‘Old-World’ warblers, some 350 of them, all seem to like wearing the same uniform – dusky olive brown, beige and grey, which makes them a pain to identify. They are small birds (9-26 cm) with sharp bills and a preference for insects in their diet, though some may enjoy nectar and fruit too.

They come in a variety of flavors: leaf-warblers, bush warblers, grass warblers, marsh and tree warblers, reed warblers, Sylviidae warblers, Cisticolid warblers, wren warblers…need one go on? It’s simpler just to call them ‘little brown jobs’ and be done with it. Many of them are migratory, visiting India after breeding in Central Asia and Siberia, and you can only admire their achievement – they weigh maybe between 5 and 10 gm and fly enormous distances as they turn up in our woodlands, parks, fields and gardens flitting about energetically among the trees and bushes in their search for insects. And promptly proceed to cause much vociferous argument among birders.

Some (masochistic) birders will specialise in their observation and detection, digging deep into plumage detail and scientific literature, others will question the vital identification marks you pointed out or missed seeing altogether and I think the most sensible will just enjoy the birds’ company and hijinks. Even Salim Ali maintained that you can hold two different species of warblers in your hands and not figure out which is which without a proper scientific examination, which these days means a DNA analysis.

One of these ‘little brown jobs’ had started making disparaging remarks at me from the areca palm tree abutting the balcony, from three feet away. It was a restless drab brown-paper coloured fellow – beige on top and cream below with a faint white eyebrow. It was a little larger than a sparrow, with sparkling black eyes, and no other distinguishing features except for an irritating ‘tch-tch-tch’ call. The palm is flowering and it had probably come for its daily shot of sugar and small insects. It didn’t seem to fit in the description of all the other warblers in the books or on Google, so I asked for help from an online birding group. Prompt came the reply: ‘Blyth’s reed warbler, immo’ (meaning immature) and bingo! I had suspected it to be a Blyth’s reed warbler, but it didn’t quite tick all the boxes because like teens everywhere I guess, it would insist on dressing differently from the adults. But the call was a give-away. It was a migratory species, only found in India during winter.

In fact, the best, and sometimes only way, to identify a ‘little brown job’ is by its call or song, and the habitat it is found in. I suspect the birds themselves would identify each other in much the same way. Migratory warblers in India will usually only call to one another (and not sing) and here we really do miss out, because many are exemplary singers. My respect for the Blyth’s Reed Warbler increased manyfold when I heard recordings of its song in its breeding grounds in England. It really can belt it out better, in my opinion than even the nightingale. And it really does look a bit like a rockstar while performing even though no rock star would be seen dead in the kind of livery it wears. But the energy and passion and showmanship are there in spades.

Among the resident warblers in India, there are the famous trio, the plain wren-warbler (now called plain prinia), the ashy wren-warbler (ashy prinia) and the tailorbird, of which there are several types. The tailorbird is famous for its nest, made in a cup of leaves ‘sown’ together with spider silk (or as happened a long time ago, fibre from my dog’s blanket) and the ashy prinia is the jazziest of the lot in beautiful shades of slate grey and chestnut which get paler in winter. It’s a bottom-of-the-hedge skulker and like the tailorbird has a long tail which it constantly flicks over its back. The plain prinia once made me back hastily away from it when it began shouting at me from a distance of around six feet: really this bird was made for electioneering (so is the tailorbird). As I may have mentioned before I call these my ‘Bose speaker’ birds and where they get the energy to produce the volume of sound that they do is mystifying.

Another little warbler which I have no problem in identifying is the yellow-bellied warbler usually found in reed beds, near water, belting out its xylophone like notes. About the size of an ashy prinia, it has a pale-yellow wash on its breast, pale greyish above, and is a master in keeping itself unseen among the reeds and driving you nuts trying to winkle it out.

Once in a while however, it may be worth giving the ‘little brown job’ in the undergrowth ahead, a thorough look-over, noting down every detail of its plumage. It would help hone your power of observation and hopefully, make you a more patient birder.

 

