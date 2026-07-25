Premium

‘I wanted to tell simple but impactful stories’: Vikrant Massey on co-producing Musafir Cafe

Writer-creator Sharanya Rajgopal, director Ruchir Arun, and the actors of Musafir Cafe on why ordinary relationships deserve extraordinary storytelling

A still from Musafir CafeA still from Musafir Cafe
Written by: Anas Arif
6 min readJul 25, 2026 09:27 AM IST First published on: Jul 25, 2026 at 09:27 AM IST

Within months of acquiring the rights to Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel Musafir Cafe, writer-creator Sharanya Rajgopal had already found her Chander. There was just one hiccup: Vikrant Massey had become one of the most sought-after actors in the country after the phenomenal success of 12th Fail (2023). “When I approached his agent, the response was, ‘You can’t afford him’,” Rajgopal recalls, with a laugh. Not only did Massey eventually agree to play the protagonist, he also came on board as co-producer. “I wanted to produce stories beyond the work we were already doing. Musafir Cafe felt like the perfect fit. It was a natural extension of what I wanted to do through Homemade Stories (his production company) — tell simple but impactful stories,” says the National Award-winning actor.

Released on Netflix on Friday, the eight-episode series is an exploration of love, ambition and modern relationships. Set across Bhopal and Mussoorie, it follows Chander, a techie who dreams of opening a cafe in the hills. While working in Bhopal, he falls in love with Sudha (Vedika Pinto), a lawyer determined to build a successful career. Their friendship evolves into an unconventional live-in relationship as they struggle to balance companionship with independence. Running parallel to it is Chander’s present-day life in Mussoorie, where he and Preeti (Mahima Makwana) live together and run a cafe. If his bond with Sudha is marked by passion, his relationship with Preeti is built on quiet understanding.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Anas Arif
Anas Arif

Anas Arif is a prolific Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Analyst at The Indian Express,... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments