Understanding OCD: When a family’s change becomes an act of love

A mother in America wrote to me about her son. He is nearly 40 now. He has served in the armed forces, survived situations that would test any family, and spent much of his life being judged by a society that likes its people neatly labelled and conveniently explained. He was neither. He lived in that vast, often lonely landscape between what the world calls normal and what a person experiences inside his own mind. Life was difficult for him. Inevitably, it became difficult for his parents too.

For years, they reached for the ordinary vocabulary families use when understanding fails. He was stubborn. Uncooperative. Unreasonable. Controlling. Why must food be prepared in one particular way? Why did containers matter? Why could nobody reach across his plate? Why did an innocent gesture feel to him like interference, contamination, even attack?

There comes a moment in many homes when love remains abundant, but translation collapses. Everyone speaks; nobody feels heard. The person in distress feels besieged. The family feels held hostage. Every disagreement becomes evidence, every meal a minefield, every silence a sentence.

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Then, after almost four decades of being his mother, she understood something that changed their relationship.

“This is a legitimate mental illness,” she wrote. “It is not a quirk. It is not him being stubborn, uncooperative, or unreasonable.”

The revelation did not make every day easy. It made every day more honest. She began to see that the fears she considered irrational were real in their effect upon him. He was not manufacturing distress to inconvenience her. He was living inside a distress she could not see. What appeared to be obstinacy might be his attempt to find safety in a mind flooded by danger, doubt and disgust.

Not a moral failure

The great change was not that she suddenly agreed with every fear. It was that she stopped treating fear as a moral failure. We do this far too easily with illnesses of the mind. When a heart falters, we do not accuse it of insufficient optimism. When a kidney fails, we do not call it uncooperative. Yet when the brain produces thoughts, terrors or compulsions that disturb the tidy lives around it, care can curdle into criticism.

Snap out of it. Stop being difficult. Do not overthink. Everyone has problems. Be grateful. Behave normally.

Normal may be the most carelessly weaponised word in our language. Does it mean being untroubled, or merely looking untroubled? Does it describe health, or the privilege of possessing wounds that other people find easy to ignore?

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People say, almost jauntily, “I am so OCD,” because their cupboards are neat or their desks just so. But obsessive-compulsive disorder is not a fondness for order. It can trap a person in unwanted fears and repetitive rituals performed for a little relief, only for the dread to return. It is different from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), though a person may live with both. Diagnosis belongs to qualified professionals, not to social media.

Treatment can include specialised therapy and, for some, medication. That is enough medicine for one column; the human being must remain larger than the abbreviation.

The mother’s account did not come to me as a clinical paper. It came as a confession of love learning to become wiser.

A tender definition of integrity

She washed her hands more carefully while cooking for her son. She stopped reaching across his food. She used the containers he trusted. She accepted paper plates and disposable cutlery, even when they offended her environmental conscience.

“These are things I do even when he is not around,” she told me, “because I care that he can trust me even when he is not looking.”

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What a tender definition of integrity: love that does not perform only when watched. She wanted him to know that his dignity remained intact even in his absence.

Compassion, however, must have wisdom as well as warmth. A family should not mock a person’s terror, ambush him or push him through anguish merely to prove a point. Nor can love endlessly reorganise an entire household around every compulsion.

The answer is neither cruelty nor capitulation. It is informed partnership: I see your suffering. I will not humiliate you. I will help you find care and agency. And together, with expert guidance, we will learn when I am supporting you and when I may be strengthening the illness.

A diagnosis, responsibly made, is not a verdict. It can be a map. It can help a person stop mistaking every struggle for a defect of character, and help a family replace lazy blame with useful language.

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For a veteran trained in discipline, endurance, and concealment, admitting vulnerability may feel especially dangerous. A uniform cannot inoculate the mind against illness; sometimes it simply provides a more convincing costume in which to hide pain.

Normal often merely means familiar

I know something about being read incorrectly before being known. As a gay boy growing up in a world arranged around heterosexual certainty, I learnt how swiftly difference becomes evidence against you. A voice, a walk, a softness—things that were simply mine—could be examined as though they required repair. Long before I possessed the language to explain myself, others had the language to diminish me.

I do not compare my experience with this son’s illness. His life is his own; his wounds are not mine to borrow. But otherness has taught me to distrust the confidence with which society calls one person normal and another broken.

Very often, normal merely means familiar.

We welcome difference when it arrives attractively packaged, uses the approved vocabulary and does not delay dinner. The real test comes when another person’s mind asks for patience, flexibility, boundaries, education and time.

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That test travels from the family table to the workplace. One employee may need instructions in writing rather than a volley of hurried commands. Another may work better in quiet, with predictable hours or fewer interruptions. These are not indulgences. Often they are small adjustments that allow ability to emerge from behind anxiety.

Inclusion does not mean abandoning standards or asking colleagues to become therapists. It means judging people by meaningful work rather than by how convincingly they imitate everyone else.

At home, it means seeing the person before the behaviour, and hearing the hurt beneath the demand. It means respecting adulthood even when an adult child remains dependent upon his parents, and refusing to measure a whole life by the crude clock of job, marriage, mortgage and departure from home.

The mother knows how the world sees her son: almost 40, living with his parents, without the employment by which adulthood is so casually calculated. She and her husband no longer allow that arithmetic to define him.

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“We know our son,” she said. “We know his frustrations. We know his limitations. We know his heart.” Many of us have fractures we can conceal. Her son’s happen to interrupt the room. The rest of us are often pronounced well simply because our private chaos is socially presentable.

‘Bye, Dad’ after years

As the parents changed, something in the house softened. Their son began thanking his mother for his meals. He wandered into her office to tell her what he was reading or to share a joke. He spoke to his father about things he had discovered online. Small talk returned like birds after a long winter: tentative, ordinary, miraculous.

Then one day, as he was leaving the house, he said, “Bye, Dad.”

Two ordinary words.

After the door closed, his parents looked at each other in astonishment. There had been years—years—in which he had not called his father Dad. His mother’s eyes filled with tears. “I am convinced it is because we stopped expecting him to do what he cannot,” she wrote. “The change started with us, not him.”

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It may be the most important prescription in her story, and it is not a medical one.

Less certainty about lives we have never inhabited.

The change started with us.

This does not absolve anyone of the responsibility to seek help, respect others or participate in recovery. It means that families cannot postpone compassion until a person becomes easier to love. Employers cannot demand conformity before granting dignity. Society cannot make welcome conditional on a flawless performance of normality.

The mother compared their awakening to adapting a home for someone who uses a wheelchair. We do not place a staircase before a person and call it a lesson in resilience. We build access.

Access for the mind is less visible. It may mean listening without prosecuting; apologising without humiliation; acknowledging how an action felt even when no injury was intended. It may mean saying, “I understand why you saw it that way,” without insisting that every interpretation is fact.

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She discovered that when her son felt heard, he could hear them too. The choice was no longer between victory and surrender. It was between being right in the narrowest sense and building enough trust for love to breathe.

Her final assessment of herself made me laugh. Her son, she said, had transformed her from “a self-righteous, judgemental know-it-all to a less self-righteous, judgemental know-it-all.”

“I have a way to go,” she admitted, “but living with him is only making me better.”

Perhaps that is what inclusion asks of us: not sainthood, not limitless tolerance, not the erasure of boundaries, but the humility to become less certain about lives we have never inhabited.

A place where we are simply human

People living with OCD, ADHD, and other mental or neurological differences are not asking the world to abandon reason. Most ask for something profoundly reasonable: to be seen before being assessed, heard before being corrected, and helped without being humiliated.

They want what we all want. A home where trust need not be earned through disguise. A workplace where difference is not mistaken for incompetence. A family able to separate a person from an illness. A table broad enough for all our appetites and anxieties, our oddities, and offerings—a place where no one must arrive perfectly polished to be given bread, belonging, and a chair.

The finest cafés of the world understand this instinctively. Their magic is not only in coffee or cake, but in the quiet democracy of the room: strangers of every age, accent, income, identity, and temperament sharing warmth, fragrance, food, and time. Nobody asks the lonely man to justify his solitude before serving him. Nobody makes the laughing family prove its happiness. For an hour, we are simply human together.

A life need not resemble ours to be rich, rigorous, or complete. Another person’s road may twist where ours runs straight, pause where ours rushes, or disappear into mist we cannot enter. It is still a road. It still deserves light.

Sometimes the person we are waiting to change has been waiting, far longer, for the change to begin in us.