Travelling Suitcase: Eat, Pray, Love

After an overnight Delhi-Hong Kong flight and an hour-long ferry ride, I stepped in to Macao. For someone who is not into gambling or partying, I was yet to discover — as much for myself as for others — what exactly I would be doing there. Food, I thought, should be my point of entry.

Advertising

As destiny would have it, the vegetarian’s first meal was a plateful of African Chicken or Galinha à Africana. But, then, what better way than this to be introduced to the melting pot that is Macao. Online research threw up links to Portuguese influences on the former colony, but none about Africa. All I was told was: “It’s just a name!”

While some say that it has been around for centuries, the recipe passed down by Portuguese families, others say, it was first introduced in the 1940s by Americo Angelo, a Portuguese hotel chef. He made the chicken curry using spices picked up from his travels to the Portuguese colonies in Africa. Its flavours — from tomatoes, peppers, peanut and coconut milk — travelled from Europe, Africa and India. There is no one correct recipe, and so, every Macanese restaurant serves its own version.

I asked Jenny, my guide, what her comfort food was, that one dish she loved to come home to. Minchi, she said. The simple dish of minced beef or pork, cooked with molasses, soy sauce and served with potato, cheese and fried eggs is regarded as the region’s national dish. Its story is also conflicted. Some draw its origins from the neighbouring Anglophone community of Hong Kong, while others place it in Goa, an erstwhile Portuguese colony in India.

Advertising

Home to one of the world’s first fusion cuisines, Macao was given the title “Creative City of Gastronomy” by Unesco in 2017. Macanese cuisine is not only a mix of Portuguese and Cantonese flavours and cooking styles, but carries influences from trading routes that cross Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, says chef Laurence Chan, who runs the bistro Seek Your Choice in Nam Van Peninsula area. When Portuguese sailors first settled here, he adds, they renovated dishes from home using ingredients picked up on their way or found in Macao. That’s how turmeric, tamarind, coconut milk, bacalhau (dried and salted cod) and cinnamon came to be used in the dishes. It was delightful to meet the good old Indian samosa, too.

Their version resembles a Chinese egg roll and is filled with ground beef, pork or cabbage. Down the street from the Ruins of St Paul’s towards Senado Square, a number of shops sell beef and pork jerky. Lined alongside are also big and small bakeries selling the popular peanut brittle and almond cookies — discs with Chinese-character imprints, baked over charcoal. It looks more like shortbread than a cookie, is crumbly and not very sweet.

Much more gastronomically vibrant is Taipa Village in Old Macao, a stone’s throw away from the casino strip. Laden with temples, colonial-style pastel villas, and eateries selling pork chop buns or chaopa bao — like the Portuguese bifana — a deep-fried Asian-marinated pork chop, on the bone, in a Portuguese roll.

If you haven’t visited Lord Stow’s Bakery in the coastal Coloane village and gorged on the egg tarts, you haven’t seen it all. A little before sunset, a long queue of people welcomed me. The delicacy was made popular by Englishman Andrew Stow, who, after a trip to Portugal in the late ’80s, wanted to serve Lisbon’s signature tart, Pasteis de nata, to the Macanese public, but had no recipe. After much trial and error, he created his own, which turned out to be much denser and less sweet, and was somewhat similar to an English custard tart. I got a batch packed and walked along the seaside promenade, and found a spot to sit. As the sunset and I grabbed a bite of the deliciousness, life seemed perfect.