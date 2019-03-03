Travelling Suitcase: A 21st-Century Arabian Nights

Low-lying, white-washed buildings — punctuated by a bougainvillea-lined boulevard — repose by the waters of the Arabian Sea, each wave bringing with it a sense of nostalgia in Muscat’s Mutrah Corniche promenade, as I squint to see the dhow docked farthest in the waters.

The sea holds its own charm, but Oman’s capital is also showered with the allure of a secret location from a fairy tale. There, Arabian romance isn’t jostling with high-rise glitz, an overload of branded restaurants and shops, and throbbing nightlife for a visitor’s attention. This mustn’t be misconstrued as a lack of progress: a thriving port along with petroleum trade ensure Oman is one of the economic forerunners of the Middle East.

A stone’s throw away, the narrow alleys of the Mutrah Souq brim with Omani halwa (with a generous use of cardamom, saffron and dried fruit), traditional daggers or khanjars, silverware, frankincense, antiques, and spices. The indoors set-up of the souq makes me think of the tale of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and how this place would have been apt as the treasure-filled cave. My “open sesame” daydreams are punctured by the mention of lunch. Bait al Luban, a restaurant serving delectable shuwa (meat cooked for six hours) and served with rice and khobose rakhal (paper-thin Omani bread), is where we dine like royalty while looking out at the bay. After the feast, the Royal Opera House Muscat and its Islamic, Mughal, Oriental and European art and musical motifs, even on upholstery, was the perfect vehicle that transported me to a bygone era. House tours, coffee and dates with musical stars, workshops, and a show-filled calendar ensure that the city’s cultural life is always alive.

An approximately 45-minute flight from Muscat takes me to Khasab, the capital of the Musandam Peninsula. Separated from Iran by the Strait of Hormuz, it is called the “Norway of Arabia” and here’s why: from the cerulean waters, large rock formations jut out to touch the sky. It’s while I’m up close with these majestic outcroppings that a pool of dolphins stop by my dhow to say hello. After a round of snorkelling, while sprawled out on the boat’s deck, I think of Sinbad. Many accounts state that the story of The Fourth Voyage of this famous sailor navigates through the waters of this very strait—oh, how these majestic fjords and mountains lend the perfect backdrop to that adventurous tale! If you don’t feel like much of a sailor, they can be viewed from the top of the surrounding mountains which are also home to ancient fish fossils.

From Oman’s coast, I head to the desert. The Sharqiyah Sands, a vast stretch of dunes, extends for approximately 10,000 sq. km near the capital. This reddish-brown landscape is believed to be the original Bedouin homeland and is peppered with desert camps. I choose the apt-as-per-theme 1,000 Nights Camp which is as luxurious as it can get in a desert—multi-cuisine buffets, refreshing drinks by the pool, glamping tents, camel rides, desert trekking, coffee with a Bedouin family, and daytime dune-bashing trips galore. Late night stargazing here is the definition of a celestial “Arabian Night”.

The end of my trip is reserved for Nizwa, the erstwhile capital of Oman and a city that serenades you into a love affair. Situated at the base of Al Jabal Al Akhdar mountain, it’s about 164 km away from Muscat. Pleasant weather and an abundance of rivers and orchards made many holy men and scholars make it their home, earning it the moniker, “the courtyard of Islam”. It even finds mention in the writings of Ibn Battuta. After visiting the Nizwa Fort, built by Imam Sultan Bin Saif Al Y’aribi, who is credited with ousting the Portuguese from Oman, I head to the souq located close by. It’s divided into multiple sections offering just about anything under the sun but, it’s the Bahla pottery that catches my eye. Terracotta pots made by artisans said to have “magic” in their hands, they are considered a speciality of Oman. I pick up one lamp and rub it, for, who knows, Aladdin’s djinn may show up?

Other attractions:

Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Kargeen Café, Al Alam Palace, National Museum, and Al Mouj Golf Course in Muscat, and the 17th century Jabreen Castle and Bahla Fort near Nizwa.