The Woman Code: Women professionals in Bollywood on the struggles they face

A still from Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. A still from Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

WHEN writer-director Veena Bakshi narrated her story to a bigwig film producer in Mumbai in mid-2000, his polite excuse for not backing the project was that he doesn’t make small-budget films. “Just because I’m a woman, he assumed that I wanted to make a small-budget film or want to tell women-centric stories. Wrong. I also want to blow up helicopters or derail a train, direct a thriller or action film. Why would a producer not trust a big-budget film with a woman director?” asks Bakshi, who debuted with the National Award-winning The Coffin Maker (2013).

The power dynamics in the industry has always been skewed even in Mumbai, supposedly one of the more representative of film industries in India. Men still control key elements such as finance, and even though the number of women on the sets have increased, there are fewer women working as directors or cinematographers. “As ‘assistant directors’, women are expected to take as much load as a man, not be namby pamby about their periods or late hours. Why does that genderless society disappear when it comes to direction? Why label us ‘women’ directors?” asks Bakshi, who made the transition after working for 25 years in ad films.

During the early years of her career as an editor in Bollywood, Deepa Bhatia, 45, was often mistaken for “an assistant”. “It took people a while to accept that a woman could be heading a technical department too,” recalls Bhatia, who debuted as an editor with the Govind Nihalani-directed Hazaar Chaurasi ki Maa (1998). Two decades and several successful movies such as Taare Zamin Par (2007), My Name Is Khan (2010), Stanley ka Dabba (2011) and Kai Po Che! (2013) later, Bhatia believes that it is important to “occupy spaces”. Pointing out that there are several sought-after woman editors today, she says: “These spaces exist because women have succeeded in asserting themselves.”

Veena Bakshi’s The Coffin Maker. Veena Bakshi’s The Coffin Maker.

Having successfully straddled the world of television and cinema, actor-director Renuka Sahane says the difference between the two is quite apparent. “While Indian television is ruled by women, the scenario is exactly the opposite in the Hindi film industry. Even though there are a lot of sensitive filmmakers, the work environment remains misogynistic. Everything is geared to accommodate the actor, producer and director, who are usually male,” says Sahane, “A female-centric movie still needs to be supported by a man — Alankrita Srivastava’s Lipstick Under my Burkha was produced by Prakash Jha and Leena Yadav’s Parched by Ajay Devgn”.

The mile-long race is always a mile longer for women. Batul Mukhtiar, who graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India in 1995, believes that though on the face of it the Mumbai industry is open to women, “there is an unsaid disregard for women professionals.” The writer-director of children’s movies such as Lilkee (2006) and Kaphal (2013), says, “It’s like a glass ceiling. You have to work that much harder to have a voice, put in more hours to indicate that you mean business. Even within the peer group, a male director is always pushed to the front.”

It is much more tougher for women looking for acting jobs. Sharing her experience of trailing an aspiring actor from the UK for a documentary, Mukhtiar says: “She was advised to have her breast enhancement surgery done before she came down to Mumbai, which she did. While we were setting up meetings for her, it was obvious that for an actor, the environment is more sexually charged. You could feel that it was not entirely professional.”

Sisters, outsiders: Vinta Nanda. (Express Archives) Sisters, outsiders: Vinta Nanda. (Express Archives)

In 2003, writer-director Vinta Nanda made a movie called White Noise that she says “laid bare what goes on with women in the television and film industry”. It was released only in five theatres. “After that, it has never been shown on television or on digital platforms. It was simply not allowed to surface,” she says. Nanda’s brush with patriarchy started much earlier. In 1997, her four successful shows — Tara, Umeed, Shatranj and V3Plus — known for their progressive themes, were pulled off air unceremoniously. “I was called to the office of the newly-appointed CEO at Zee TV and told that a woman like me should be thrown out of the country. This is the kind of angst they have towards anything featuring progressive women. And if you speak up, you are sidelined,” says Nanda.

Today, with women such as Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Shinde and Meghna Gulzar succeeding as directors, Bhatia is optimistic that change will come sooner than later. “When you see more and more women succeed, you have no option but to accept them,” she says.

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App