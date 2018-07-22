The Velocity of Untruth: Rumours are manufacturing a collective hallucination

Married to the mob: Our anxieties are now being validated by the rumours swirling on our WhatsApp groups. Married to the mob: Our anxieties are now being validated by the rumours swirling on our WhatsApp groups.

For a city whose infrastructure is battered every monsoon, the deluge of July 28, 2005, is still proving hard to forget for Mumbai. Its fears, collective and palpable, only need a rumour or two to multiply. Last week, a video, doing the rounds on social media, showed a car driving through a flooded runway. The Mumbai airport, we were told, was flooded. Flights were either delayed or cancelled. It took a day for fact-checkers to conclude that the video was shot in Mexico on August 31 last year. Shared multiple times, though, the hoax had already done its damage.

By replacing our conventional warning systems — newspapers, television, the radio — with WhatsApp and social media accounts, we have reclaimed information and its dissemination. WhatsApp forwards, no matter how doctored, seem more reliable than a news bulletin. There is, after all, so much they are not telling us. Unlike our real, isolated selves, our digital personas are always connected to others, and as George Orwell suggests in 1984, nothing stitches a community better than some paranoia and hate. On WhatsApp, we trust rumours because we know the people who spread them, while on Facebook and Twitter, many of us put our faith in handles that echo our worst fears and innate bigotry.

One can, of course, blame Darwinian evolution for our gullibility. The fittest will only survive if they guard themselves against their worst apprehensions and nightmares. Threats don’t need to exist in order for them to be real. They just need to be talked about, endlessly.

Incensed by rumours that there exist amongst them strangers who are intent on abducting children for organ harvesting, several Indians have come together to beat or kill those they suspect. The government has made a great fuss about WhatsApp’s role in these instances of mob violence. Wanting to divert attention from our lack of social cohesion, it is trying hard to, literally, shoot the messenger.

Academics and political commentators have used the words “post-truth” to describe America’s politics in the Trump presidency. Rather than rely on facts, Trump pandered to the emotions of his people, not their intellect. This was a battle in which hearts were pitted against minds. While feelings are easy to elicit, thoughts are hard work in comparison. They take time to form. The American president gets away with his habit of telling lies, because the US, much like the rest of the world, has lost the attention span truth requires.

Even though 1984 has become a bit of a liberal cliché, it does remain on point: “There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad.” Madness is seductive because it temporarily frees you from the compulsions of reason. Sanity, on the other hand, is staid, everyday and, perhaps, a little boring. By abjuring veracity, we are only furthering hallucinations we desperately want to believe in. To keep children in line, for instance, Indian parents have often resorted to sensationalism. “Behave, or you will be tied in a sack and taken away.” This throwaway lie becomes more compelling when it’s rumoured to be true. Our own anxieties are now getting validated by our WhatsApp groups. We all seem to sorely need some collective group therapy.

Rumours undoubtedly need a grapevine. The 2002 Godhra riots are a telling instance of lies needing large crowds to thrive and proliferate. But there are some rumours that are often only effective when whispered like secrets. Almost everyone has one Bollywood story they tell friends with great authority. In these invented, debauched tales, stars of the Hindi film industry are seen as perverse and depraved. It’s this gossip —“His son is someone else’s” or “She has her own casting couch” —that somehow makes these distant actors and filmmakers suddenly accessible. Rumours, strangely, crunch distances.

Canards can’t be all bad, though. It was, perhaps, due to some scuttlebutt that India came to believe it had an aspiration for independence. The 1857 Revolt was precipitated by a rumour — the British were greasing their rifle’s cartridges with the fat of cows and pigs. And like history, mythology, too, testifies that rumour can both unsettle and build kingdoms. While chatter and gossip makes Ram doubt Sita, Krishna uses rumour to win the Pandavas a significant battle. Seeing that the Dronacharya was invincible, Krishna urges his five cousins to first kill an elephant named Ashwatthama, and he then asks their army to chant, “Ashwatthama hatha (Ashwatthama is dead).” Convinced his son Ashwatthama has died, Drona surrenders, giving his enemies a window to decapitate him. Despite the gods not being immune to the power of hearsay, it is time we mere mortals do better.

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App