The time love came down

Christmas to me is all about being one with the self and the other. I remember fondly my three decades in Manhattan, the Christmas decorations and the cheer that one saw just about everywhere. Now back in India, my karmabhoomi, I find myself enjoying Christmas in a new way. Much of the food and celebrations have disappeared, but the spirit of sharing and caring, making merry, providing for the less fortunate, and doing so without pride and pomp, those remain.

Today, Christmas has become a moment to go down memory lane. It is that time when I remember how Hallmark owns us and our celebrations. How we humans have become sheeple and lost what it takes to be called people. Where has our humanity vanished? Where did we lose our caring and empathetic nature? How did we become so materialistic? While I go searching for answers, there are more questions that I find myself asking. And so, instead of looking for answers, I use the magical spirit of Christmas and create my own world of living, loving, and sharing and make every effort to use the last bit of December to be a better version of myself.

I have realised that the power of Christmas lies in that act and power of giving something to another and seeing the magic that unfolds right in front of our eyes. Even more magical is the power that resides in our hearts, the power to open it to others, make our heart more elastic, love more freely and without expectations. When we do that, the magical returns we receive shows us firsthand the power of giving voluntarily, without the need for any compensation.

Like Diwali, Christmas is a moment to renew faith in our lives and to live with hope and the comfort that comes with all things connected with devotion and belief. As I reflect on the powers of faith, I find myself looking back into my past and finding a plentitude of examples of loved ones and acquaintances who have found courage to deal with tragedy and suffering because of their faith. In small and big acts of faith, one can see the healing powers of such fealty and fidelity to doctrine and traditions of religiosity.

Most of all, I see Christmas as a time to make new and rich memories. Remembrances that show us the power that lies in faith, hope, and love. To live today moments that tomorrow will provide the fuel we need to keep persevering when life and love break us internally apart. Faith gives us comfort in believing there is a power beyond mortal reach that watches over us. Hope, especially needed in polarised times like these, helps us see a better tomorrow and day after. It shows us light where darkness of thought and deed have created an umbra that clouds everyday living with a dark pall of helplessness.

During such holidays, I see myself become one with self, and in that moment, I also find the power that is true love. The love seen when family and friends come together to cook and eat, to provide for one another, when they share and care without the need for written or spoken words.

When we can have faith and hope, and we feel loved and can love another, it is then that we start living in a magical way, with unfettered connection to self, and living with deep fulfillment. In NYC, at our small Manhattan apartment, we lived this way and opened home and heart to all family and friends that could make it to our table and who had none other to go to. At our farm in Hebron, New York, in the valley nestled between the Adirondack mountains to the West and Green Mountains of Vermont in the East, we created a comforting haven for even more vagabonds like ourselves, women and men, young and old, who lived and loved, who shared and cared, who were happy to come together to celebrate life and living in a manner that connected our humanity to one another.

No celebration and holiday gathering is ever complete without libations that are memorably delicious. Our Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations have always been known for an abundance of food and drinks. There is nothing quite like lusciously silky, rich, and creamy eggnog during holidays. It couldn’t be simpler to make, yet the art of homemade eggnog has fallen by the wayside, with convenient store-bought cartons laden with artificial ingredients, preservatives, and nasty thickeners taking its place. Make this once and you’ll be amazed — I have served it to fine chefs, city slickers, and country friends alike, and all are always charmed by its pureness and wonderfully luxurious texture. Make this eggnog with the freshest eggs you can find and be prepared to rediscover the charms of this delicious holiday tradition.

And just like that, without having to fly to NYC, bring a little sip and taste of Christmas to your home and life, and go do something, anything, that can put a smile on the face of a stranger.

Merry Christmas!

Eggnog Recipe (Serves 8 to 10)

*950 ml milk

*9 large eggs

*265 g sugar

*640 ml heavy/double cream

*80 ml Grand Marnier

*80 ml cognac or bourbon

*3/4 tsp vanilla bean paste or 1 1/4 tsp vanilla extract

*Freshly grated nutmeg

*Bring the milk to a boil in a large saucepan and turn off the heat.

*Crack the eggs into a large bowl and whisk in the sugar, then slowly pour in the hot milk while whisking constantly. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over low heat until it coats the back of a wooden spoon (your finger should leave a trail that doesn’t run) and it reads 170˚F/77°C on an instant-read thermometer, 6 to 8 minutes.

*Pour the eggnog base through a fine-mesh sieve and into a large bowl. Stir in the cream, Grand Marnier, cognac, and vanilla. Cover with plastic wrap/cling film and chill until cold. Serve with a pinch of nutmeg.