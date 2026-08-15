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The Republic in 6 yards: How the Indian sari weaves a nation together

From childhood sanctuary and family memory to India’s master weavers and endangered handlooms, Suvir Saran reflects on the sari as a living fabric of identity, inheritance, dignity and democracy.

Written by: Suvir Saran
8 min readAug 15, 2026 03:58 PM IST First published on: Aug 15, 2026 at 03:58 PM IST
sari Beauty in India has always been made with patience (Illustration by Suvir Saran)

Long before I knew the Constitution, I knew India through six yards of cloth.

Before I could find Maheshwar on a map, I knew the shimmering restraint of a Maheshwari. Before I understood that Banaras had once been Kashi, I knew that a Banarasi sari possessed a grandeur capable of transforming the ordinary into ceremony. Before I learned of trade routes, empires, partitions and politics, I had already travelled across India by following the pleats of the women around me.

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