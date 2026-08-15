The Republic in 6 yards: How the Indian sari weaves a nation together

Long before I knew the Constitution, I knew India through six yards of cloth.

Before I could find Maheshwar on a map, I knew the shimmering restraint of a Maheshwari. Before I understood that Banaras had once been Kashi, I knew that a Banarasi sari possessed a grandeur capable of transforming the ordinary into ceremony. Before I learned of trade routes, empires, partitions and politics, I had already travelled across India by following the pleats of the women around me.

My education did not begin in classrooms.

It began in cupboards.

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It began in the gentle rustle of cotton being unfolded before an evening out. It began in the fragrance of freshly ironed silk. It began in my mother’s wardrobe, where every shelf held another geography, another climate, another language, another people.

Every sari carried an address.

Every border carried a history.

Every motif carried memory.

If I had to choose one sari from my childhood, however, it would not be the richest one.

It would be the simplest.

White cotton.

Large appliqué flowers in fearless crimson and midnight black.

No heavy brocade.

No intricate zari.

No dazzling ornament.

Just white, red and black—so confident in their restraint that nothing more needed to be said.

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Even today, when I think of beauty, I return to that sari.

There was something almost primal about it. White enough to resemble silence, bold enough to remind you that simplicity, when it possesses conviction, never whispers.

It sings.

Preparing that sari for my mother was one of childhood’s great rituals.

The starch never came from a bottle. It came from lunch.

Rice would be cooked in extra water, the cloudy liquid carefully saved and cooled. On a blistering Delhi afternoon, Panditji would hold one end of the sari while I held the other. Together we would dip those six yards into the bucket before lifting them high into the shimmering heat.

Then began our peculiar dance.

Stretch.

Lift.

Shake.

Swing.

Again.

Again.

Again.

The hot wind became our iron.

Within minutes, soft cotton had transformed into crisp sculpture. The sari would stand almost at attention, ready for another summer evening wrapped around my mother, who somehow made elegance appear as effortless as breathing.

That simple ritual taught me something no luxury boutique ever could.

Beauty in India has always been made with patience.

Without knowing it, I was studying design, colour theory, architecture, and anthropology.

Through saris.

The remarkable women in my life each taught me a different way of inhabiting those six yards.

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My mother taught me grace without performance.

Dr Prabha Manchanda, one of Delhi’s most respected gynaecologists, taught me that authority and elegance are not adversaries. She strode through hospital corridors in impeccably draped saris, her tailored blouses fastening with solitaire buttons that gave them the quiet precision of a physician’s coat. She looked every bit as commanding as the surgeons around her while never abandoning her own visual language.

Years later, in Manhattan, Dr Manjula Bansal would arrive at the Hospital for Special Surgery wearing saris selected with equal care—proof that excellence travels comfortably across continents without surrendering its identity.

Joyce Arora arrived at newspaper offices dressed in extraordinary saris while ensuring that advertising revenues kept journalism alive.

Sunita Kohli showed me that true design intelligence has little to do with extravagance. Once, admiring one of her exquisite cotton saris, I assumed it must have been expensive.

“It cost next to nothing,” she smiled.

That sentence has remained with me longer than the sari itself.

Shobhaa De wears glamour as naturally as some people wear perfume, yet when she drapes a sari, it is never overwhelmed by her personality. Instead, the two seem to elevate one another.

Each woman taught me that a sari does not erase individuality.

It reveals it.

Then there was my grandmother, Kamla Bhatnagar.

She wore saris every day of her life.

Beautiful ones.

My parents would often take her shopping, and we grandchildren happily accompanied them because choosing a sari with Dadi was never merely shopping.

It was education.

She would gently remind me that some masterpieces took months. Some took a year. Some required entire families working together.

Whenever I became impatient as a child, she would say, “You cannot hurry beauty that is made by hand.”

Only much later did I realise she was not talking only about saris.

She was talking about civilisation itself.

At the Crafts Museum in Delhi, and later while watching a Paithani loom demonstration at the Jio World Centre, that lesson deepened.

Why is it that a civilisation capable of producing a Patola, a Jamdani, or a Kanchipuram silk still hesitates to pay its weavers what their genius deserves?

The garment carried within it two friendships, one generous gift, one old textile, and one entirely new life.

That is the philosophy of the sari.

Nothing is wasted.

Nothing is finished.

A sari becomes curtains.

Pillow covers.

Quilts.

Children’s clothes.

Jackets.

Wall art.

Memory.

Once, in America, when Charlie and I found ourselves spending a night in a guest room whose best years had long passed, a sari purchased earlier that day became our bedspread and pillow covering, giving us a clean place to sleep without embarrassing our hosts.

Civilisations reveal themselves in unexpected moments.

So do saris.

When I travelled through Lahore, one image stayed with me.

Women wearing saris.

Not Indian saris.

Not Pakistani saris.

Simply saris.

For a moment, history became quieter than culture.

Borders drawn in 1947 could not erase conversations that had begun centuries earlier. The sari had crossed before passports existed. It had survived kingdoms, empires, Partition, and politics.

Then why should Chanderi, Patola, Banarasi, Kasavu, or Paithani carry that adjective?

They are not ethnic.

They are among the world’s great textile traditions.

Equal in sophistication.

Equal in artistry.

Equal in design intelligence.

Perhaps even richer because they continue to be woven not merely for museums but for ordinary lives.

Language matters.

Respect often begins with vocabulary.

Every Independence Day, we salute a flag stitched from three colours.

Yet long before that flag was raised over a free nation, another fabric had already been carrying India across millennia.

It wrapped queens and farmers.

Doctors and dancers.

Professors and politicians.

Grandmothers and grandchildren.

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It crossed mountains, rivers, languages, kingdoms, and eventually borders, refusing to surrender the conversations that civilisation had already begun.

It sheltered a frightened little boy beneath his mother’s pleats.

It became a physician’s uniform.

It became architecture.

It became art.

It became a coord set.

It became bedding.

It became inheritance.

It became memory.

And above all, it became belonging.

My parents gave my sister Seema, my brother Samir and me something far greater than an appreciation for beautiful saris.

They taught us how to recognise labour.

To honour patience.

To pay attention.

To understand that when we bring home a handwoven textile, we are not buying fabric.

We are accepting responsibility for a fragment of India’s living heritage.

Perhaps that is what democracy finally asks of us.

Not merely to vote every few years.

But to choose, every day, the kind of country we wish to sustain.

Every time we choose a handloom over haste, a weaver over a middleman, an heirloom over a disposable trend, we cast another vote.

Not with ink upon a finger.

With gratitude.

The strength of a republic has never depended upon making every thread identical.

It has depended upon teaching every thread to hold fast to the others.

That is what the loom has always known.

Perhaps it is time the rest of us learnt from it.