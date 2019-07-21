The novel is one of our last democratic spaces: Turkish writer Elif Shafak

In May, the Turkish prosecutors decided to put your works, and those of Ayse Kulin and Abdullah Sevki, under investigation. How did you react?

I’m a fiction writer, a storyteller. I’m interested in not only stories but also silences. In Turkey, we have seen an alarming increase in the cases of sexual harassment, gender inequality, number of child brides. These are problems we need to deal with urgently, sincerely. But instead of changing the discriminatory patriarchal laws and helping victims, the authorities are investigating fiction writers. This, I find sad. Also, hurtful, because, all my life, I have defended human rights, women’s and children’s rights and written stories through the eyes of the voiceless.

You were put on trial for ‘insulting Turkishness’ for your novel The Bastard of Istanbul (2006). And, your latest novel, 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World, is also under the scanner.

The novel is one of our last remaining democratic spaces in today’s extremely polarised world. In my novels, I question taboos — political, cultural, social and sexual. It is a novelist’s job to ask questions about difficult issues. Some of these issues might have been suppressed, censored — but it’s not my intention in any way to try to ‘preach’. I always leave the answers to the readers. But literature should be able to raise honest questions, and, in doing so, make the invisible a bit more visible, make the unheard a bit more heard, and bring the periphery to the centre, give the disempowered a bit more power. The irony is that the prosecutors investigating novels for ‘obscenity’, the ultra-nationalists or Islamists who are attacking artists and writers on social media and their newspaper columns, they do not, in truth, read literature. They openly say it, too. They say, ‘I haven’t read this novel but it should be banned.’ Or, ‘I haven’t read this novelist but she should be prosecuted.’ They just pluck sentences out of a text and use them out of context. All of this, I find surreal and sad. It is difficult to talk about politics in Turkey. It became even more difficult as the government became more and more authoritarian.

Most of your characters are misfits. In 10 Minutes…, a sex worker recounts her story after she is murdered. Why did you choose to tell it this way?

Scientific studies show that after the moment of death, after the heart has stopped beating, the human mind continues to work for another few minutes. Sometimes, the brain keeps working for about 10 more minutes. I was fascinated by these studies. I added 38 seconds and wanted to ask: what can a human being remember in that amount of time? What remains of a whole life — the good or the bad memories? The main character is a sex worker in Istanbul. At the very beginning, we learn, she has been killed. But her brain is still functioning and as she remembers her past, the readers travel into her story — and the story of Turkey and the Middle East.

In what ways are your stories informed by the worlds you inhabit?

I don’t like identity politics. Instead, I like multiple belongings. I’m an Istanbulite, I carry the city in my soul. But I am also attached to the Balkans, the Aegean, the Mediterranean, the Middle East…I am a European by birth and choice. I’ve become a Londoner over the years and a British citizen. Despite what Theresa May has been saying, I’m a citizen of humanity. It means we have multiple attachments. We care about many places and cultures.

Your Istanbul is ‘a metropolis made of memories, myths and messianic longings’. How has it shaped your consciousness?

I always think of Istanbul as a She-city. It makes me sad that today, many parts of the city belong to men, especially after dark. I want women and minorities to reclaim the urban space. I want people to remember that this city always had a feminine core. In Ottoman times, all the poets depicted Istanbul as a strong woman. In Byzantine times before that, Istanbul was always associated with goddesses and female spirits. So, there is a part of me that wants to bring back that female energy into the urban space and narrative.

In the last decade, authoritarianism and populism have become stronger the world over. Do writers and artists carry a greater responsibility now?

Today, all across the world, we are seeing a decline in liberal democratic values. We see an increase in ultra-nationalism, isolationism, tribalism, religious fundamentalism. We have entered an age in which none of us can be disconnected. We must be engaged citizens. This is an important time for global sisterhood and global solidarity. As writers coming from wounded democracies, like Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, Brazil, Venezuela — the list is so long — we don’t have the luxury of being non-political, of saying, ‘I only want to talk about my fiction’. We must speak up.

Storytelling, you’ve said, is an ‘antidote to the madness of our times’. What does the act of writing mean to you? How is that congruent with your roles as a feminist and an activist?

We live in a fast-moving world where everything is consumed and put aside. The novel requires us to slow down and think. We are always in the company of other people, in collective identities. But when we read a novel, we are alone. It is the loneliest form of art. The writer is lonely while writing. The reader is lonely while reading. Those pockets of loneliness are constructive because we travel within. I believe each and every one of us must cultivate an inner garden where we can retreat from time to time and contemplate. Literature restores our individuality, not in a selfish way, but in a way that helps us to connect with the rest of humanity. It shows us that there is no ‘other’. In fact, ‘the other’ is my brother, my sister. The other is me.

How do you see writers and artists responding to the threat from populist demagogues?

There was a time, especially in the West, when an extreme optimism was the dominant mood. Especially, tech-optimism. People from the Silicon Valley would tell us how digital technologies were going to bring democracy to every corner of the world. They thought Facebook would bring democracy to the Middle East. But digital technologies and social media are a bit like the moon. There is a bright side to it, but there is also a dark side. We must be aware of the dark side of digital technologies. Today, we have entered the age of pessimism, anxiety, anger, fear and resentment. Artists and writers speak the language of empathy. We need to be more engaged. At a time when truth is under attack and democracy is threatened, fiction writers — and all of us — have an obligation to get out of our comfort zones and connect across borders.