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The Hornbill who hijacked a nest: Delhi’s most riveting bird drama

In Lodhi Gardens, an unusually belligerent Oriental Pied Hornbill has taken over Grey Hornbill nests—and the biological parents are fighting back

hornbillOriental pied hornbill (Wikimedia Commons)
Written by: Ranjit Lal
6 min readAug 30, 2026 05:22 PM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 05:22 PM IST

Thanks to a nastily twisted ankle, I have been shackled at home these last several weeks and so have only been able to follow the hornbill shenanigans playing out in Lodhi Gardens, Delhi, vicariously. It is riveting stuff attracting birders in the capital like bees to a honeypot, as well as the press and even VIPs.

In mid-May sometime, a sharp-eyed ‘Delhibirder’ spotted an Oriental Pied Hornbill on a semul tree in Lodhi Gardens. Now, an Oriental Pied Hornbill is not the kind of bird you would expect to see amidst the ‘Khan Market’ gang of dishevelled babblers, gossipy parakeets, ruffian crows, lascivious pigeons and dadagiri mynas, in ‘Lutchen’s’ Delhi.

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