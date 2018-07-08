The Cup of Life: How football brought the author back to life

Here’s how football helped the author. Here’s how football helped the author.

I sit cross-legged, staring at the walls of my room. It is pouring uncharacteristically for the month of January. Eyes red from the little sleep I have had, my heart sinks at the possibility of the rain not stopping. The phone starts to beep: “Let’s cancel it today”: “the conditions are unplayable”; “go back to sleep, guys.” The match was definitely not going to happen today.

I was 22 when I started playing football seriously. Up until that point, whatever I knew of the game was gathered from watching games on television. But it wasn’t until I arrived in a far-off city and put on a pair of cleats, that I realised that the freedoms it offered were as psychological as they seemed physical —a game that had as much to do with the heart as with skill, especially a heart bowed down by its inability to say “I cannot”.

I had felt out of place as soon as I started my first job. My days were spent oscillating between the coffee machine and the washroom, and, with each passing day, my self-worth dwindled and so did the idea of sharing my discomfort with anyone else. I could find nothing to offer in conversations that revolved around people not present at these meetings, or about dreams and aspirations so different from my own that I could never envisage them. Over time, my life slid into a downward spiral, surrounded by people who wanted to speak but never listen, who wanted only to talk about their achievements and other people’s shortcomings. Eventually, I started walking to washrooms that were the farthest in the office, to kiosks where the chai would be coldest, just so it would buy me more time and spare me the effort in trying to fit in.

Within eight months of starting work, I began counting down, not time, but people. Friends, both old and new, felt burdensome. I came to resent human interaction to the point that I held out on buying a smartphone, that device that would supposedly enable me to forge connections over “Hey bro, wassup?” messages. My family, on the other hand, chose to assume it was the business of life to sound so busy and tired, to neither be able to talk or show any enthusiasm for life. Depression was a word they would never be ready to hear.

That I was an introvert was something I had been chided for throughout my life. But I had survived, believing I alone held the strings of the box everyone had convinced me I liked to live inside. So when I was dropped into a world where being an introvert meant you were “anti-social”, “anti-people”, “anti-team”, and so on, a box felt like a good place to return to because it implied not only escape, but heartbreakingly, a cheap form of rebellion. My room, therefore, became my refuge, a sort of haven I hopelessly felt I needed to defend; until, I found football.

I was inducted into football through a friend’s casual invitation: “Ek baar akar dekh toh sahi,” he said, the words that would eventually become my line in the sand. At the Pune University ground, a motley crew of some 15-20 men would gather every weekend, hopelessly navigating ditches on land that wasn’t even fit for walking. Twisted ankles and body sprains became common, and so did a glass of cold kokum and hot vadas after the game. As hard as I had been trying to run away from a life that I felt I was a misfit in, I found myself feeling alive when I began to chase the ball. For a couple of hours every weekend, my language wasn’t that of words, but movement and anticipation. Our feet did the talking, our body language conveyed to our teammates just when we needed someone to be around for a pass. For once, it felt worthwhile to chase something, to attune myself to others, to match their sweat with mine.

As months passed, my relationship with football became a way of life, a therapy that I had not otherwise considered undergoing. That barren, unpoetic piece of land felt the most liberating, the chatter of my teammates began to make sense. In those few hours every weekend, nothing mattered as much as showing up and chasing the ball. I bought a new phone and the first group I joined on WhatsApp was for football. I found myself opening up to them one weekend at a time, till the silence in my life was washed away by laughter, till I began to look forward to those messages that I had dreaded before: “Hey dude, wassup?”

We played through the seasons, sunburnt in the harsh Maharashtrian summer, drenched in the sludge of wet earth during monsoons. I wept through my first ligament fracture, heartbroken at the prospect of not being able to play again. But I was there, hobbling along, cheering my teammates from the very sidelines where society often positions itself in life, keen to judge your every move even as you crumble under the weight of scrutiny. Football, though, became the crutch that picked me up from the depths of despair to something that felt akin to passion. It taught me that I was stronger than my pain, as alive as I could ever be. It brought me back to life.

