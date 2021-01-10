The 37-year-old murder case that shocked Kerala

On a foggy morning, around 4 am on January 22, 1984, a man burst into the Mavelikkara police station in Kerala’s Alappuzha, startling the head constable on duty. A black Ambassador with the licence plate KL-Q-7831 was going up in flames in a paddy field with an almost-charred body in the driving seat, he blurted out. After filing an FIR when officers rushed to the spot, a crowd had already gathered. There were whispers that the car might have veered off the road and onto the field, catching fire in the process.

Murali Vrindavanam, then a 20-year-old local political worker, says, “When the blaze was partially put out, we saw that there was a person inside who seemed to be tied to the seat. Some locals, on their way home after watching a play, recalled seeing some people driving away from the spot.”

It was after the team of then deputy superintendent of police (DSP) PM Haridas reached the spot around 5.30 am that tiny clues pointed to the incident being more than a mere accident. Officers found a matchbox, a pair of footwear, a rubber glove with a strand of hair in it and some footprints in the mud. There was also a whiff of petrol in the air. The post-mortem confirmed the police’s suspicions — the person had been killed before being placed in the driver’s seat. There were no traces of charcoal or ash in his respiratory tract and the presence of liquor and ethyl alcohol in the digestive tract added to the mystery.

By then, word had spread that the deceased was Sukumara Kurup, a 30-something native of nearby Cheriyanad, who had arrived from the Gulf recently. Though the face had been charred beyond recognition, a close relative, Bhaskara Pillai, testified it was him, based on the height and build of the body and the fact that Kurup hadn’t returned home after he drove to Ambalapuzha, a nearby town, the previous day in that car.

While the remains were handed over to Kurup’s family on the condition that it be buried and not cremated, unknown to the police, Kurup was alive and in hiding in Aluva, 115 km away. The body in the car was that of Alappuzha-native Chacko, a film representative who became the victim of a diabolical get-rich-quick plot by Kurup, Pillai and two others.

It’s been 37 years since that January morning when DSP Haridas had arrived at the site of the burning car. He had no clue then that he would be drawn into a murder case that would define his career and go on to become one of the most sensational cases in the criminal history of Kerala.

Sukumara Kurup wasn’t the name he was given at birth. It was Gopalakrishna Kurup. Born into a middle-class, upper-caste household in Cheriyanad, Kurup was drawn to adventure from an early age. After completing his pre-degree course (the equivalent of today’s higher-secondary education), he joined the Indian Air Force as an airman. But after he failed to return to his unit following a prolonged leave, he was branded a “deserter”.

It was at this juncture that Kurup’s crookedness first manifest itself. He bribed a head constable in the special branch of the police to forge a report stating that Gopalakrishna Kurup had died and sent it to the IAF to clear his name. He also took on a new name — Sukumara Pillai — when he applied for a passport to move to the Gulf. Pillai and Kurup are sub-castes of the Nair community in Kerala.

Debris of the engine of the car in which Chacko was burnt still remains at the Mavelikkara police station compound. (Photo credit: Vishnu Varma) Debris of the engine of the car in which Chacko was burnt still remains at the Mavelikkara police station compound. (Photo credit: Vishnu Varma)

Kurup displayed the same intrepid behaviour in love. He met Sarasamma, the daughter of the woman who worked as a help at his residence, at a relative’s home in Mumbai, when he was still in the IAF. Sarasamma was studying nursing in the city. When his parents got wind of it, they were furious. But Kurup was adamant. Shortly after he left the IAF and prepared to move to Abu Dhabi, he married Sarasamma in a secret ceremony at a temple.

The next chapter of his life in Abu Dhabi as an operator with the Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company was largely peaceful. The job brought in a steady income and Kurup, an extrovert, quickly gathered a band of close friends around him. Suku, as he was fondly called, spent lavishly on parties; he also helped his friends out in crises. One such friend was Shahu, a native of Chavakkad in Thrissur district, who worked as an office boy in Kurup’s firm. He would go on to play a significant role in his future. On vacations to Kerala, Kurup brought suitcases full of goodies for his friends and family. During his stay, he would insist on picking up their liquor tab. He also bought a plot of land in Ambalapuzha to build a house and purchased an Ambassador car.

The result of such opulence was shoddy financial management. Despite the combined salaries of Kurup and his wife — a nurse in a private hospital — touching Rs 60,000 a month, their savings were negligible. It was around this time that Kurup began to hear strong rumours of companies in the Gulf, including his own, planning to shed their existing workforce to hire new workers at lower wages. With his house under construction and his friends encouraging him to start a business in Kerala, money was crucial.

What’s the quickest way to get rich? The answer presented itself in a story in an English detective magazine Kurup read one night. To anyone else, it may have been unthinkable, but to him, it seemed just right.

PM Haridas, who was in charge of the probe, at his residence in Kollam (Photo credit: Vysakh Venugopal) PM Haridas, who was in charge of the probe, at his residence in Kollam (Photo credit: Vysakh Venugopal)

A man kills another with a strong resemblance to him, puts him in the driver’s seat of his car and sets it on fire to make it appear like an accident to claim his life insurance — the more Kurup thought about it, the more plausible the story seemed. He invested in a life insurance policy worth Rs 8 lakh but he needed help to carry out his plan. One night, after drinks, he pitched the idea to Shahu. All they had to do was make it seem like an accident, claim insurance and split the money. Once Shahu, who had his own financial problems, agreed, Kurup roped in Pillai and his driver Ponnappan. Things moved quickly after that.

Pillai bought a second-hand Ambassador and Kurup and Shahu, on leave from work, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram in the first week of January. “Kurup’s initial idea was to get an unclaimed dead body. Pillai had a relative working at the Alappuzha Medical College, so he felt it wouldn’t be difficult to source one. Or else, a body could be scavenged from a cemetery. But when these didn’t work out, Kurup casually suggested murder. Just like that, everyone got on board,” says DSP Haridas.

On the night of January 21, Kurup, Pillai, Shahu and Ponnappan assembled at the Kalpakavadi hotel at Karuvatta on National Highway 47 for dinner and drinks. Afterwards, they trooped into two cars — Kurup in the newly-purchased KL-Q-7831 and the others in a car with the license plate KL-Y-5959 — and went hunting for a victim. The four drove along the highway till Oachira, a distance of about 25 km, without any luck. Turning back, as they approached Hari movie theatre near Haripad, they saw a man by the side of the road, his hand outstretched for a lift. “Are you going towards Alappuzha?” the stranger asked. “Come on in,” said Ponnappan.

The man identified himself as Chacko, a film representative returning home after assessing ticket collections at the theatre. As the car sped towards Alappuzha, Pillai made the first move — he offered Chacko a glass of brandy laced with ether. But Chacko declined. When he said no to yet another offer of a drink, it was a cue for Ponnappan to swerve out of the highway into a side road. Chacko was forced to consume the alcohol; the ether in it knocked him out almost immediately.

According to the chargesheet, it was Pillai and Shahu who strangled Chacko to death. The group then headed to Sarasamma’s native place where they scorched Chacko’s face and replaced his clothes, ring and watch with Kurup’s. Later, the two cars proceeded to the paddy field at Thannimukkam, where they placed Chacko in the driving seat, pushed the car on to the paddy field and set it on fire.

Haridas, 81, still remembers the case vividly, especially the observations he’d made in the aftermath of the accident that aroused his suspicion that it wasn’t Kurup who had died. “I could gauge that there was no real grief in the house. They had even prepared chicken curry for lunch on the day of the accident. In those days, chicken was cooked on special occasions. It was certainly not on the menu when there was a death in the family,” he recalls.

Another strong indicator was the burn marks on Pillai’s forehead and hand, incurred when he had set the car on fire. When questioned, Pillai first said he got burnt while lighting a fire; in a matter of minutes, he said he got it while carrying hot water. When his testimonies got contradictory, the police knew they were on the right track.

It was the then Mavelikkara circle inspector KJ Devasia who apprehended Shahu late in the night. “When I knocked at his home, he was about to leave to catch a bus to Kochi, from where he planned to escape to the Gulf. Had I reached an hour late, I would have missed him,” says the retired officer over phone.

On questioning, it didn’t take long for Shahu to spill the beans, making his testimony the bedrock of the police case. To find the identity of the deceased, the police sent out messages to nearby police stations for missing-person complaints. Promptly, in Alappuzha, a complaint by Chacko’s brother stood out. Based on his physical resemblance to Kurup, it became apparent that it was Chacko’s body in the car.

With Kurup untraceable, the police filed a chargesheet arraigning Pillai and Ponnappan as the first and second accused in the case on charges of murder, conspiracy and destruction of evidence, among others. Shahu was made a police approver. Pillai and Ponnappan were found guilty by the sessions court and sentenced to life in prison. The wives of Kurup and Pillai were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Where luck aided the police in catching Shahu, it betrayed them on multiple occasions when it came to Kurup. Police accounts said Kurup had travelled to Mavelikkara and Cheriyanad at least twice after Chacko’s murder. The closest the police came to trapping him was in Aluva. “We got a lead from one of Kurup’s relatives that he was in a lodge near the railway station. But when we reached, he had already left by the Malabar Express. If we had gotten the information a few hours earlier, we would have caught him,” says the then Kayamkulam-circle inspector Jayaprakash, who retired as the superintendent of police.

Over the next decade, the hunt for Kurup became something of a prestige issue for the Kerala police, moving beyond the state to cities like Gwalior, Bhopal and Itarsi, to the Andaman and Nicobar islands and overseas to Bhutan and the Gulf nations. Such was the fixation with catching him that officers like Jayaprakash even spent their own money to chase elusive leads. “If Kurup had been caught then, the case wouldn’t have generated so much publicity, nor would he have been seen as an enigma,” says Devasia. In 1984 itself, the case found reflection in the film NH 47, in which TG Ravi played Kurup. Actor Dulquer Salmaan will soon be seen in a film titled Kurup, in which he plays a character based on Kurup. Chacko’s son has filed a legal notice against it stating that his father’s murderer not be glorified.

What became of Kurup then? At a Ranchi hospital once, a Malayali nurse who claimed to have treated the fugitive Kurup, told the police that he was unlikely to live long as he suffered from a serious illness. If he is alive today, he would be 74 years old, his name still on the “long-pending” list of criminal cases in Kerala.

With inputs by Deborah Thambi