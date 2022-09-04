‘I want to change the perception of teachers in government schools’: Shivendra Singh Baghel

Shivendra Singh Baghel, 30

All subjects for primary classes; assistant teacher at Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) office in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh

How long have you been teaching?

I started teaching in 2018 after I was selected to become an assistant teacher in the Basic Education Department of UP.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

What drew you to the profession?

I was a reporter for several years with different news organisations before I became a teacher. During my time as a reporter, I saw that there was a huge gap between teachers and students. I felt if I become a teacher, I could help bridge this gap, and make the government schools fun for students.

Your best teaching moment?

My best teaching moment was when I organised a “baal mela” (fair) in the school in Chandauli on March 31 this year. I was met with a lot of resistance from other teachers who said it could not be done. I was very nervous the evening before, but the students were very excited and I didn’t want them to be disappointed in case the fair was a failure. But then, on the day of the fair, the whole village gathered and the students sold all the items they had put up in stalls. The parents gathered together and thanked me. The requested me that I should be present on March 31 every year at the school to host the fair, and I told them I will. It was my favourite moment because the students were very happy.

What has been your worst moment in teaching?

Advertisement

I feel bad every time fellow teachers tell me not to invest so much energy for teaching. They say that it is because I am young and that it will fade away with time. That has got to be my least favourite moment during my teaching career.

What are your career goals?

I want to change the perception of teachers in government schools. I want them to be at par with private schools. I have attended several training programmes for teaching, but they don’t teach us how to better connect with students and bridge the gap between teachers and students. The image of the teacher being this fear-inducing person must go, and I hope to bring about some change in this.

(As told to Asad Rehman)