scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

‘I want to change the perception of teachers in government schools’: Shivendra Singh Baghel

Baghel is the UP teacher, whose farewell video from a school in Chandauli district recently went viral, when students were seen sobbing and hugging him as he left the school for the last time.

Teacher's Day, Teacher's Day Special, Teacher's Day 2022, Shivendra Singh Baghel, who is Shivendra Singh Baghel, government school teacher, eye 2022, sunday eye, indian express newsBaghel used to travel four hours every day during his four-year stint in UP’s eastern-most Chandauli district from Varanasi, and shared a special rapport with the students in the school in Ratigarh village under the Chakia Block.

Shivendra Singh Baghel, 30

All subjects for primary classes; assistant teacher at Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) office in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh

How long have you been teaching?

I started teaching in 2018 after I was selected to become an assistant teacher in the Basic Education Department of UP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A padyatra to nowherePremium
A padyatra to nowhere
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

What drew you to the profession?

I was a reporter for several years with different news organisations before I became a teacher. During my time as a reporter, I saw that there was a huge gap between teachers and students. I felt if I become a teacher, I could help bridge this gap, and make the government schools fun for students.

ALSO READ |Students cry their eyes out as beloved teacher bids goodbye, netizens too left misty-eyed

Your best teaching moment?

My best teaching moment was when I organised a “baal mela” (fair) in the school in Chandauli on March 31 this year. I was met with a lot of resistance from other teachers who said it could not be done. I was very nervous the evening before, but the students were very excited and I didn’t want them to be disappointed in case the fair was a failure. But then, on the day of the fair, the whole village gathered and the students sold all the items they had put up in stalls. The parents gathered together and thanked me. The requested me that I should be present on March 31 every year at the school to host the fair, and I told them I will. It was my favourite moment because the students were very happy.

What has been your worst moment in teaching?

Advertisement

I feel bad every time fellow teachers tell me not to invest so much energy for teaching. They say that it is because I am young and that it will fade away with time. That has got to be my least favourite moment during my teaching career.

What are your career goals?

I want to change the perception of teachers in government schools. I want them to be at par with private schools. I have attended several training programmes for teaching, but they don’t teach us how to better connect with students and bridge the gap between teachers and students. The image of the teacher being this fear-inducing person must go, and I hope to bring about some change in this.

(As told to Asad Rehman)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 06:10:32 am
Next Story

‘Later, I felt that is how a teacher should be – like a mother’: KK Shailaja on her favourite teacher

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Sunday Story: Six deaths most foul

Sunday Story: Six deaths most foul

Solve water-sharing disputes amicably, Amit Shah tells states
30th Southern Zonal Council meet

Solve water-sharing disputes amicably, Amit Shah tells states

After Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

After Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy: 5 charts to put this in perspective

India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy: 5 charts to put this in perspective

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power, says Nitish
JD(U) national executive meet

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power, says Nitish

'14 million in informal music industry, but paid below unskilled workers'
Icrier

'14 million in informal music industry, but paid below unskilled workers'

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?
Explained

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement