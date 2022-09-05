‘My goal is to be a lifelong learner’: Nissar Ahmad Teli

Nissar Ahmad Teli, 43

Social sciences (History and Political Science) teacher at Baramulla Public School, Kashmir

How long have you been teaching?

I have been teaching for 18 years now. I started in 2004.

What drew you to the profession?

As a school student, I was inspired by my teachers in more than one way. We had a teacher Mohammad Ayub Shah, he taught us such that every word was engraved on our minds. He was a disciplinarian, honest and punctual. I have learned all these traits from him. We had another teacher, Haji Mohammad Subhan. He would treat us like his own sons. If we failed and didn’t meet his expectations, he would literally weep in the class because he was concerned about us. I knew when I grow up, I had to become a teacher like them. It became my dream and passion and I did everything to realise this dream.

What has been your best moment as a teacher?

Teaching is my profession but the best moments are always when I learn something from my students. That has always helped me grow as a teacher. For instance, since I studied at a government school, my English was relatively weak and I didn’t have the right pronunciation. There have been a few instances where my students corrected me and helped me pronounce words correctly.

And your worst moment?

When I realise that I have failed to make my students understand a lesson.

What are your future goals as a teacher?

For a teacher, his goals are always associated with those of his students. My goal is to contribute to the careers of my students, to orient them towards their preferred streams, to counsel them and awaken in them a realisation of their potential so that they are an asset to society. It is said that ‘Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher’. One can’t be a great teacher unless and until he is a great learner. So my goal is to be a lifelong learner.

(As told to Bashaarat Masood)