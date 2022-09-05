scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

‘My goal is to be a lifelong learner’: Nissar Ahmad Teli

When students taught this teacher

My goal is to contribute to the careers of my students, to orient them towards their preferred streams, to counsel them and awaken in them a realisation of their potential so that they are an asset to society.

Nissar Ahmad Teli, 43

Social sciences (History and Political Science) teacher at Baramulla Public School, Kashmir

How long have you been teaching?
I have been teaching for 18 years now. I started in 2004.

What drew you to the profession?
As a school student, I was inspired by my teachers in more than one way. We had a teacher Mohammad Ayub Shah, he taught us such that every word was engraved on our minds. He was a disciplinarian, honest and punctual. I have learned all these traits from him. We had another teacher, Haji Mohammad Subhan. He would treat us like his own sons. If we failed and didn’t meet his expectations, he would literally weep in the class because he was concerned about us. I knew when I grow up, I had to become a teacher like them. It became my dream and passion and I did everything to realise this dream.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

What has been your best moment as a teacher?
Teaching is my profession but the best moments are always when I learn something from my students. That has always helped me grow as a teacher. For instance, since I studied at a government school, my English was relatively weak and I didn’t have the right pronunciation. There have been a few instances where my students corrected me and helped me pronounce words correctly.

Also Read |‘I want to change the perception of teachers in government schools’: Shivendra Singh Baghel

And your worst moment?
When I realise that I have failed to make my students understand a lesson.

Advertisement

What are your future goals as a teacher?
For a teacher, his goals are always associated with those of his students. My goal is to contribute to the careers of my students, to orient them towards their preferred streams, to counsel them and awaken in them a realisation of their potential so that they are an asset to society. It is said that ‘Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher’. One can’t be a great teacher unless and until he is a great learner. So my goal is to be a lifelong learner.

(As told to Bashaarat Masood)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 06:45:09 am
Next Story

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Sri Lankan envoy: ‘We need revolution, not total disruption’
Idea Exchange

Sri Lankan envoy: ‘We need revolution, not total disruption’

Premium
Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud
Express Interview

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Dumka teen death: Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: Soren says such incidents keep happening

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Steely silence at Karnataka mutt at centre of sexual assault case

Steely silence at Karnataka mutt at centre of sexual assault case

Premium
Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement