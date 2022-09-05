scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Premium

‘I was enchanted by his simplicity, and his ability to connect with people’: M Jagadesh Kumar

What M Jagadesh Kumar learnt from a teacher at IIT Madras

Kumar says he invites his students home for a meal at the end of the semester to stay connected with them (Express Archive)

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, 61
Chairperson, University Grants Commission

Who is a teacher for you?

For me, a teacher is a guru; a mentor who has deep knowledge of a discipline, who can mould the values of the students and can make them good learners.

Who are the teachers who deeply influenced you as a student?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

I have only two gurus – one is my mother. Since childhood, I learnt a lot from her, about how to face challenges in life and how to overcome them. She never went to a school and could hardly write or read Telugu. But she remained my guru and philosopher until her death in 2016. The other person who influenced me was my Ph.D. supervisor at IIT Madras — Professor KN Bhat.

ALSO READ |‘Streamers have created the opportunity for high-quality drama’: Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment

What drew you towards him?

From Bhat, I learnt how being focussed and working hard can lead you to achieve something significant in life. I came from a village and he made me very comfortable by speaking about it, sharing his own life story. Since he also came from a rural background, I could easily connect with him. I had joined IIT Madras for my Master’s degree but I also got admission into Indian Institute of Science (IISC) for electrical engineering. But when I met Bhat, I was enchanted by his simplicity and his ability to connect with people. I decided to do my research and Ph.D. only at IIT Madras under his guidance. I am still in touch with him.

What makes a good teacher stand out?

I believe connection with students is very important. As a teacher, I have always tried to practise some of the lessons I picked from own teachers. For instance, I invite my students to my house at the end of every semester, spend time with them, have food with them. I am approachable, and considerate to the limitations of my students, and teach them at a level that they can easily comprehend.

As told to Sourav Roy Barman

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 05:55:35 am
Next Story

‘While teaching, a miracle happens every now and then’: Abraar Ahmed

Top News

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud
Express Interview

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Dumka teen death: Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: Soren says such incidents keep happening

Steely silence at Karnataka mutt at centre of sexual assault case

Steely silence at Karnataka mutt at centre of sexual assault case

Premium
Who can enter various zones in an airport
Explained

Who can enter various zones in an airport

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement