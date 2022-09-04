scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

‘Later, I felt that is how a teacher should be – like a mother’: KK Shailaja on her favourite teacher

The former Kerala health minister on her primary-school teacher who was both mother and educator to many

Teachers’ Day special, Teachers’ Day special stories, Teachers’ Day 2022, KK Shailaja, KK Shailaja's favourite teacher, eye 2022, sunday eye, indian express newsKK Shailaja (Photo: Facebook/KK Shailaja)

For someone who has taught students for 23 years before taking voluntary retirement to join full-time politics in 2004, CPI(M) central committee member and prominent woman face in Kerala politics, KK Shailaja is well aware of the pressures of the classroom and what it takes to teach young impressionable minds.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She was herself mentored by one such teacher, Janaki, who had shaped her early years at the primary school in Madathil village in Kannur.

“Janaki teacher taught us all subjects as that is the practice in primary schools, but more than that, she was motherly and affectionate. In those days, my parents were very concerned about my health and had told the teacher that I should be given special care. Our school had uppumavu as a noon meal. I liked it very much, but my parents did not allow me to have it. They wanted me to take lunch from home, which was not far from school. But realising my likeness for upma, Janaki teacher kept a small box of uppumavu for me every day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A padyatra to nowherePremium
A padyatra to nowhere
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...

“She used to call me to the staffroom and give it to me. If my hair was messy, she would comb it. At school, she had been like a mother. Later, I felt that that is how a teacher should be, like a mother in school,’’ says Shailaja, who had remained in touch with her favourite teacher till her death a decade ago.

“Even after I entered politics, Janaki teacher wanted to meet me frequently. I always found time to spend with her,” she says.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 06:00:00 am
Next Story

HC grants bail to NDPS case accused, says speedy trial constitutional right

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Sunday Story: Six deaths most foul

Sunday Story: Six deaths most foul

Solve water-sharing disputes amicably, Amit Shah tells states
30th Southern Zonal Council meet

Solve water-sharing disputes amicably, Amit Shah tells states

After Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

After Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy: 5 charts to put this in perspective

India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy: 5 charts to put this in perspective

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power, says Nitish
JD(U) national executive meet

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power, says Nitish

'14 million in informal music industry, but paid below unskilled workers'
Icrier

'14 million in informal music industry, but paid below unskilled workers'

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?
Explained

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement