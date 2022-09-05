scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Premium

‘While teaching, a miracle happens every now and then’: Abraar Ahmed

Let a Math teacher tell you what makes for a powerful moment in a classroom

Abraar Ahmed always knew he wanted to teach (Source: Abraar Ahmed)

Abraar Ahmed, 41
Head of Department, Mathematics, Shiv Nadar School, Noida

How long have you been teaching?

I have been teaching for the last 14 years; I started in 2008.

What drew you to the profession?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Pursuing teaching was not a sudden decision. I am the eldest in my family and I started out by teaching my younger siblings. There were other cousins, too. I was fascinated by the idea that an idea in your brain, can within 15 minutes (of teaching) travel to someone else’s brain. That is a miracle which I experienced when I was probably in class seven. In college, my seniors suggested I should go into the education field. I told them that I would rather teach students in college than those in school. They advised that I should not look down upon the profession and that I could devise various ways to teach school students. Meanwhile, I would lead study circles in college and I earned the moniker of a teacher among my friends. I then had this urge to work in a school, where there would be many students. These were flashes of inspiration that gave me a purpose in life.

What has been your best moment as a teacher?

There’s not a specific moment but ‘the best moment’ happens every other day. For instance, when I am teaching a difficult concept like calculus. When they start to understand, their face just lights up, it’s so charming. That is something only a teacher can experience — the powerful feeling of a child’s potential. There are days when you utterly fail or the children are not in a mood. But something beautiful happens every once in a while.

ALSO READ |Russo brothers: ‘The Indian film industry is so vibrant, it rivals Hollywood’

And your worst moment?

Again, not a specific moment but a multitude of experiences. Every few months, you have to meet parents at the parents-teachers meeting. And then you get a parent who doesn’t like the way their child talked to them or wasn’t able to answer their question. They doubt the child and the teacher. These kinds of meetings can be a mini hell. You can’t get into a battle of wits and then you learn which stakeholder requires what kind of treatment.

What are your future goals as a teacher?

Teaching is a high-energy profession where you have to be constantly talking. However, slowly I would like to detach myself from this profession and sit down quietly at a table to be able to write books. I always wanted to get into the field of literature. I used to write short stories and have a list of my favourite Russian authors. I would also like to write about education. This field has shaped me immensely. I already have a collection of anecdotes and observations that I have accumulated over the last 14 years.

As told to Aditya Vaddepalli  

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 05:50:33 am
Next Story

‘Mr ‘Taffy’ Jones spent his life trying to put some sense in our heads’: Ruskin Bond

Top News

Milinda Moragoda: ‘Romantics want a Google, Uber in politics. We need revolution, not total disruption’
Idea Exchange

Milinda Moragoda: ‘Romantics want a Google, Uber in politics. We need revolution, not total disruption’

Premium
Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud
Express Interview

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Dumka teen death: Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: Soren says such incidents keep happening

Steely silence at Karnataka mutt at centre of sexual assault case

Steely silence at Karnataka mutt at centre of sexual assault case

Premium
Who can enter various zones in an airport
Explained

Who can enter various zones in an airport

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement