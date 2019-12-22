Tastes Like Christmas

Let them have the cake: Bolo de batica (Photo by Kishore Amati) Let them have the cake: Bolo de batica (Photo by Kishore Amati)

By Nolan Lewis

Every year, before sitting down to their Christmas lunch, Goan Christians drop in on their neighbours, friends and relatives to exchange kuswar (derived from the Portuguese consoada, the Christmas Eve supper). This includes a variety of sweets and savouries such as nevreo (deep-fried pastry stuffed with coconut, jaggery and dry fruits), kulkuls (deep-fried, sugar-glazed curls), bebinca and mandare (sweet papad of rice and pumpkin).

The pride of place in this assortment of traditional Goan christmas goodies is occupied by the rum (or plum) cake that has come to be synonymous with the festival. This was not always so, says Odette Mascarenhes, Goan cookbook author and food critic. “A true-blue Goan”, according to Mascarenhas, would make and share bolo de batica, a humble semolina and coconut cake. Also known as the coconut baath, batica is baked in an egg batter and flavoured with vanilla essence and cardamom. “Goan Catholic cuisine is, not surprisingly, heavily influenced by Portuguese food and flavours, yet, truly Indian in character when it comes to the spices and other local ingredients it uses. It is possible that the batica is the Goan adaptation of the Moroccan basbousa, since Morocco was also colonised by the Portuguese,” says Aparna Balasubramanian, a baker and food writer who lived in Goa for many years before moving to Kochi. “When the recipe came to Goa, it ended up using Konkani ingredients like sooji (semolina) and nariyal (coconut) and became the batica,” she adds.

In the last century, the batica has been demoted from being the Christmas table centrepiece to merely a snack sold at many local bakeries, served as a tea cake while entertaining guests as an evening refreshment. The moist, rich plum cake came to be preferred over the relatively drier and lighter batica. But, Mascarenhas says, plum cake — which, she says, is adapted from the traditional Anglican wedding cake – isn’t the best replacement for a dessert that had evolved to suit the local conditions. “The tropical climate of Goa is not conducive to the marzipan holding (used in rum cake); it starts bleeding when exposed to the coastal humidity,” she says. Importantly, the batica, made of easily available ingredients, could be made by all Goans.

Today, it is hard to come by a decent batica in fast urbanising north Goa. “I still get a few batica orders over the Christmas holidays,” says Nenette Fernandez, the proprietress of the iconic century-old bakery, Mr Bakers 1922, in Panjim. With its soft, spongy texture, the batica here remains popular with old customers. “But (the number of orders) aren’t as many as they used to be,” she says.

It is slightly easier to find this cake in south Goa, which remains comparatively more rooted in its culinary traditions. Jila Bakery in Loutolim, for example, is famous for its crumbly version — not too dry and with hints of rosewater — of the cake. “But really, in Goa we always have an old ‘aunty’ in every village who does some cooking for the community. There are many ladies from Raia, Loutolim and Majorda who still make baath in their homes to sell for the festivities,” Mascarenhas says.

She recounts watching batica being prepared the traditional way in a tezal (deep pot). “River sand was placed at the bottom as a heat conductor with a flat earthernware lid placed on top. An aluminium vessel in which the batter was poured was placed in the contraption. Some people added a pastry flair to the rather modest cake, either as a cross or diamond-shaped design and, for an elegant, continental touch, with four red cherries marking each quadrant,” Mascarenhas says. As fewer and fewer people make and eat batica each year, Mascarenhes laments the loss of a culinary tradition. “Many people even today refer to the batica as a Portuguese dessert, which is not true. It is a creative fusion, a truly Goan Christmas cake,” she says.

(Nolan Lewis is a Mumbai-based food and travel writer)

