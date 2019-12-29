Take Us Home

“A mango farm?” they wonder. “Maybe he’s had a dream. But if it’s true, where did he get the money to buy it?” (Photo: Getty Images) “A mango farm?” they wonder. “Maybe he’s had a dream. But if it’s true, where did he get the money to buy it?” (Photo: Getty Images)

On the morning of New Year’s Eve, Professor Iyer wakes up to the memory of a mango farm he once owned when he was young and single. With the revival of his memory comes unforeseen trouble. Torn between belief and disbelief, his two sons argue to ascertain the veracity of their father’s claim, while the father reminisces about the farm.

“A mango farm?” they wonder. “Maybe he’s had a dream. But if it’s true, where did he get the money to buy it?”

“Maybe, he won a lottery or robbed a bank… maybe, it’s a gift from someone,” says the younger son.

“A gift? From whom?” says the elder son.

“From a childless relative or a rich student’s family about whom he never told us! Or, perhaps, from a Maharaja! He’s been mumbling something about the Maharaja of Travancore lately.”

“Really? Why didn’t you tell me?”

“Maybe he’s fibbing on purpose,” says the younger son, concealing his emotion.

“It isn’t April Fools’ Day. With retirement comes delusion,” the elder son retorts.

“But, anna, what if he’s telling the truth?”

“Are you mad? A mango farm? That, too, once owned by a Maharaja! What a joke! Has he even ever seen a mango tree?”

“He’s been going gaga over mangoes recently.”

“That’s because he has nothing better to do in life now! And mangoes are a good way to kill time.”

“You’re right. He was haggling with a mango seller the other day.”

“This explains the mango obsession.”

“What about the farm though?”

“Farm? He’s a retired lecturer. He couldn’t afford our tuition fee, let alone buy a farm. It could be some sort of a mental disorder.”

“No way!”

“Years of college teaching, reading obscure books, writing useless papers, and not being made the college principal can cause a nervous breakdown.”

“Should we consult a doctor?”

“Let’s wait until tomorrow.”

“But it is the new year tomorrow, and we have things to do.”

“We shouldn’t give him an impression that we don’t believe him. After all, he’s our father and has done much for us after amma’s passing.”

“What should we do, anna?”

“Why don’t you coddle him? Keep him company and extract everything about the farm.”

“Fine, anna, but in case the farm turns out to be true, it will be mine after he…”

“You greedy man! Being elder to you, I’ve the right to decide what’s best for both of us. The farm will be equally divided between the two of us.”

“Shouldn’t you, in that case, drop everything and be here? It’s your responsibility too, anna.”

“Alright, I will stay. Besides, I understand appa better than you do.”

“Should we ask him about the papers? Maybe they are in his cupboard or locker. Do you know where he keeps the keys? Maybe the locker is full of…”

“Are you insane? He retired with measly savings. His provident fund was too little to fetch us anything substantial. Look around the house. We have more books than furniture. He doesn’t even read them.”

“I have seen him read. He talks to me about…”

“Liar! You don’t even talk to him properly.”

“As if you do, anna!”

“I do. Remember I took him to the tailor the other day.”

“May the farm turn out to be real! But what if it’s not? Our efforts will be in vain.”

“You never know. We’ve had a terrible year. Maybe the new year will be our lucky year. We mustn’t waste any time.”

The two brothers prod their father.

“Do you remember where the papers of the farm are, appa?”

“Of what use are the papers now? I’m planning to go to see the farm next week. Will you book me on a train to Travancore?”

“Let’s not wait until next week, appa. We’ll book a flight for this evening. All of us will go.”

“Both of you will come, too? Didn’t you have plans for the New Year? Besides, flight tickets are costly. That’s what you said when I wanted you to take me to Kashmir.”

“That was last year, appa. We have some flying miles now. But first, we must search the house for the…”

“You can search the house, but I am certain you won’t find anything. Remember, last year you cleared a lot of junk. You threw away many boxes without checking what’s in them. What if the papers were in one such box?”

“No, appa! We had checked each and every box before discarding them. We discarded only those papers that were of no use.”

“My research papers, you mean?”

“Should we check with the kabadiwala?” the younger son whispers into his brother’s ear.

“Have you lost it? These kabadiwalas are an illiterate lot. Do you think they can tell the difference between a newspaper and a cheque book?”

“Not when it comes to papers involving money or property, anna! Our kabadiwalla isn’t a fool. He knows we’ll reward him handsomely for a selfless act.”

“Don’t be silly,” the father says. “If at all the papers landed up at some scrapyard, they would be pulp by now. Or, a paper bag! What’s lost is lost. I must tell you one more thing. When we get to the farm, you must greet Usha courteously as you would greet your mother.”

The brothers step out of the room and get talking again.

“I think appa has lost it completely,” says the younger son. “First, the farm, now this Usha!”

“It could be Alzheimer’s,” the elder son says.

“Are you serious, anna?”

“I’m not joking. Remember Ramesh whom you met at the bus stop the other day. His father started uttering strange things, too. The doctor confirmed Alzheimer’s. Nothing can be done.”

“What things does he say? Certainly not being a Maharaja in his past life.”

“Ramesh says his father talks about his second wife.”

“My God!”

“It’s true.”

“He kept secrets? He married twice?”

“Of course not! It’s what the disease does to you.”

“You mean our farm might not exist? Appa and Usha might be… There could be other claimants to our farm? Bloody hell!”

“Don’t use abusive language, brother. It’s not our farm yet. We need to get hold of the papers. By law, we can do nothing if we don’t have the papers to prove that the farm belongs to appa.”

“What about Usha then? Maybe she has the papers. We can’t let our inheritance go away.”

“Appa, mind telling us about Usha?”

“Had it not been for her, the land mafia would have usurped our farm,” says the father.

“But appa, do you remember the exact location of the farm?”

“The Maharaja farm is a landmark in itself.”

***

At a shack in the mango farm, two daughters of an elderly woman greet the sons. The elder son does the talking while his father and the elderly woman in front of him exchange furtive glances.

“Is she Usha?” asks the son.

“No, her name is Uma. Why?”

“This is our appa. He and Usha…I mean Uma…have known each other ever since appa bought this farm years ago.”

“This is your appa’s farm?”

“Yes it is!”

“Is his name Swaminatha Iyer?”

“Yes, that’s right! Thank God, she remembers appa!”

“Our mother has been talking about him for quite some time now. She says years ago, the Maharaja of Travancore gifted her a house in the city and appointed your father its caretaker. She has been desperate to meet your father. But we didn’t have the money to send her anywhere. Thank God, you brought your father here. Otherwise, our mother would have driven us mad. Now please take us home. We wish to bring in the new year in our new home.”

Siddhartha Gigoo is a Commonwealth Prize-winning author

