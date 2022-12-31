Suresh Choudhary: ‘In the end, everything turns out fine’

As we emerge from the pandemic and everything around us opens up, we speak to people across the country to hear their stories and their struggles.

Suresh Choudhary, 33

Photographer, Gateway of India, Mumbai, Maharashtra

One of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks is the Gateway of India and being a photographer for over 10 years at this site has allowed me to document people’s lives and emotions. It’s been my passion, and I have never regretted this job. I have seen the city change and so much has happened in this last decade, but nothing prepared me for the pandemic.

But I wasn’t the only one. With the lockdown in March 2020, many colleagues left for home in unreserved railway coaches. Some of us stayed back, believing that it would be lifted after 21 days. But when it extended way into May, we had no choice but to return to our village in Madhubani district, Bihar. We registered ourselves with the local police station and got our tickets for an unreserved train. On the day of the journey, we realised a colleague had tested positive for COVID-19; the same day, he passed away. Nobody dared to touch his body for several hours as he lay on the ground.

For nearly a year, we stayed in our villages. But without any source of income, I was anxious and restless. I gave up hope but my family had faith in me. I saw my friends and neighbours come together, becoming one and sharing grains, dairy and food. In 2020, I learnt to appreciate some of the basic aspects of life — perseverance, team work, basic financial planning and, most importantly, gratitude.

In 2021, we returned to Mumbai as restrictions were lifted. But tourists hardly came. The only ones who would visit Gateway were riders of the jetty. As a result, we had no stable income for months at a stretch. Usually, we charge each customer

Rs 30 for a photograph. On holidays, we would get 10-20 customers, anything more would be a bonus. Many of us took up odd jobs as newspaper sellers and waiters at restaurants.

Thankfully, by the end of 2022, people have returned to Gateway and many of us are back to our professions. Some of us now have multiple revenue sources. For instance, I work as a photographer at Gateway during the day, while, in the evening, I take photography classes at a club in Andheri.

I have become calmer and focused after the pandemic and I don’t get anxious easily. Now, I believe that no matter what happens in life, everything turns out fine in the end.

What I want to leave behind from the past two years

My anxiety

What I am looking forward to in 2023

I wish the world will be kinder and more tolerant, but, most importantly, I hope we never again run out of basic resources like food and water

—As told to Pratip Acharya