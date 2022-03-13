Sunday Long Reads: Conscious eating, Raj Bhavan’s lesson on diversity, ‘The Worst Person in the World’ review, and more

How a group of youngsters is turning away from lucrative professions to bring conscious eating to our tables

The start-up story is not new. Neither is that of India’s emerging breed of foodpreneurs. This is about a generational shift in thinking and a commitment to “living with a purpose” that is prompting a large number of India’s youngsters, with sought-after degrees in engineering and finance, to give up their top jobs and ride the hobby horse. They no longer want to be tied down during their most productive years to fancy jobs but own their lives and pursue their passions. Food being their obsession, these entrepreneurs are on a mission of revamping health food as we know it, taking care of food allergies, rescuing our culinary heritage, supporting producers and seasoning our taste buds with flavours we never knew existed. They are redefining artisanal food, plebeainising and bringing it straight to your homes. And in the process are birthing a new culture of “conscientious eating.”

What the Raj Bhavans tell about diversity and our journey as a nation

President Pratibha Patil taking a walk at Raj Bhavan Jaipur on January 9, 2012 (Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan Archives) President Pratibha Patil taking a walk at Raj Bhavan Jaipur on January 9, 2012 (Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan Archives)

The Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Raj Bhavan share a unique relationship. When the president of India visits a state, he usually stays at the Raj Bhavan. Most of the Raj Bhavans have a separate presidential wing and suite. It is not unusual to come across presidential orders and letters issued with a postscript “Rashtrapati Bhavan, camp office Raj Bhavan”. For the duration of the president’s stay, the Raj Bhavan ipso facto becomes the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

‘If things don’t work out, it’s important to not treat it like the end of the world’: French actor Agathe Rousselle

Mean Machine: A still featuring Agatha Rousselle in Titane, now streaming on MUBI Mean Machine: A still featuring Agatha Rousselle in Titane, now streaming on MUBI

IN the Palme d’Or-winning film Titane, French actor Agathe Rousselle, 33, grabbed global attention with her breakthrough performance as Alexia, who has an unusual relationship with automobiles after surviving an accident that leaves her with a titanium plate in her skull. For this dark and, at times, bizarre thriller revolving Alexia, who is impregnated by a car, writer-director Julia Ducournau knew she wanted “an unknown face” as the lead as she goes through her mutations — someone the audience “could watch transform as the story plays out without being conscious of the artifice”.

Danish-Norwegian auteur Joachim Trier’s latest film The Worst Person in the World is a wry, wistful, heartbreaking ode to modern love

A poster for the film ‘The Worst Person in the World’. (Source: mk2 films) A poster for the film ‘The Worst Person in the World’. (Source: mk2 films)

When we first come upon Julie, she is limned against Oslo’s skyline, her back partially to us, so that we can admire her lovely, lithe lines, in criss-crossing spaghetti straps which hold up her little black dress. It is a striking portrait of a girl and her city, and what is about to unfold upon us are the connections she makes, and breaks, as she navigates the bends and stretches of places and people in Danish-Norwegian auteur Joachim Trier’s wry, wistful, heartbreaking ode to modern-day love, longing and belonging, The Worst Person In The World.

‘Interwoven metaphors make art a great bridge to understand time and space of life’: Artist NS Harsha

‘Artist of the Floating World’ NS Harsha at the Vadehra Art Gallery in New Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) ‘Artist of the Floating World’ NS Harsha at the Vadehra Art Gallery in New Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Q. Humour seems crucial to your work. How important is it in getting your idea across?

Ans.Layers of humour such as parody, satire, travesty etc offer rich clarity to certain realities and challenges. If we take the painting Emission Test as an example, one can observe that surface imagery suggests a scene of RT PCR test, but if one pays attention to the painting, it reveals the idea of human ‘identities’ and their emissions. One can see that people and elements from all walks of life are sitting on a plastic chair and samples are being taken. The anatomical/biological diagram, painted at the bottom left, suggests the technical aspect of how humans emit ‘sound/voice’ to the idea of emission test. It touches upon the idea of ‘voices’ and aspects of ‘truth’. Such interwoven metaphors make ‘art’ a great bridge to understand ‘time and space’ of life.

The bird who sang for a swimming pool

A magpie-robin can imitate the song of three different males (Source: Ranjit Lal) A magpie-robin can imitate the song of three different males (Source: Ranjit Lal)

It is perhaps the optimistic brown-headed barbets and coppersmiths who – even before winter has properly receded – signal that spring is just around the corner. The barbets’ kutroo-kutroo-kutroo calls occasionally accompanied by the coppersmith’s metallic hiccups remind you straightaway of blazing summer afternoons.

