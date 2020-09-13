Sunday Long Reads: MF Hussain’s strange paintings, confusing bird names, women cyclists, and more

Leading a life marked with trials and triumph, Husain — who stopped wearing footwear as a tribute to Hindi poet Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh — left his footprints across the globe.

Why MF Husain used to paint strange, new things

Maqbool Fida Husain was born in the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra — and like other children, would look forward to attending the annual Ramlila with friends. He was fascinated by the valour of Ram and Hanuman, spending hours sketching the deities on sheets of paper, and, occasionally, enacting them during play sessions with his friend Mankeshwar, the son of a pandit. Little could the young boy foretell that his fascination with Indian epics would one day compel him to leave his motherland.

After almost a decade of defending his decision to paint nude Hindu gods and goddesses, in 2006, Husain left India on a self-imposed exile at the age of 90. By then, his home and exhibitions had been ransacked, he had received multiple death threats and hundreds of cases were registered against him for outraging religious sentiments and insulting the motherland with his painting of Bharat Mata, where the contours of a nude female formed the boundaries of the subcontinent.

READ MORE

Down in Jungleland: Why are bird names so confusing?

Colour, colour, which colour: The black kite is really brown. (Photo by Ranjit Lal) Colour, colour, which colour: The black kite is really brown. (Photo by Ranjit Lal)

If there’s one thing that makes people shy away from birding and bird-watching, it is the plethora of bird names that come as part and parcel of the deal: Names which have to be remembered and memorised. Actually, that’s not as difficult as it might seem. After sifting through your bird book, checking out the pictures or illustrations with the names, they begin to sink in and stick in your head.

Until, of course, some smart-alec birding “authority” decides to change a whole lot of the names you have just become familiar with. Occasionally, even the scientific name of the bird is changed, depending on the latest DNA findings — though I doubt that would affect most of us who don’t know those names anyway. But when the common names are changed, it can cause confusion, and sometimes, the changes seem pointless.

READ MORE

Book Extract: Full Spectrum: India’s Wars 1972-2020 by Arjun Subramaniam

Photo: Full Spectrum: India’s Wars, 1972-2020 Arjun Subramaniam Harper Collins (book pic) Photo: Full Spectrum: India’s Wars, 1972-2020 Arjun Subramaniam Harper Collins (book pic)

In September 1967, clashes between the People’s Liberation Army and the Indian Army across two high-altitude passes in Sikkim — Nathu La and Cho La (15,000 feet) — left hundreds of dead on both sides. It was the first time since the 1962 war that the two nations had exchanged artillery fire. It remains the most recent exchange of fire in what has turned out to be an intriguing military standoff between the two large neighbours. There has been continued hostility and recurring face-offs without bloodshed across what is probably among the most inhospitable stretches of frontiers on this planet. It was a peculiar calibration of conflict between two rising powers.

The tipping point for the crisis came on September 11 in a round of pushing and shoving in which the commissar was allegedly roughed up by Indian soldiers.

READ MORE

Nisha Susan’s debut is a crackling collection of stories about deceits and desires in post-internet India

The language of the book is playful and unserious The language of the book is playful and unserious

In one of my favourite stories in The Women Who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories, a dance teacher stands on the slippery floor of a green room and shouts down a frightened girl, “When you do that mudra, you are supposed to look like you are opening a small sindoor box, not your father’s suitcase!” The scene is a college festival in Thiruvananthapuram, which our heroines, three young women who are quite certain they are “goddesses”, are set on conquering. A forcefield of glamour and supreme confidence sets them apart from pretenders. “Unlike most of the ground-kissing, terrified Bharatanatyam dancers, we liked to dance for fun.”

With its crackling style, an eye-popping cover and a gallery of twisted characters, Nisha Susan’s debut collection of stories is somewhat like the women of ‘Trinity’ — the prose equivalent of watching women romp on stage to AR Rahman’s music after years of earnest and well-meaning “open-the-sindoor-box” recitals. That spunk comes from the book’s contemporary landscape and characters, a wicked authorial eye that observes mercilessly and the language that is confidently rooted in the way many urban Indians speak. Calling the stories “millennial”, though, is not saying much. What they do best is exhibit a generous and refreshing curiosity about the deceits and desires of life in the cities of post-liberalisation India.

READ MORE

Why a group of women cyclists is riding the arduous Tour de France route

Uphill and away: Since 2014, the Donnons des Elles au Vélo project has been drawing attention to the absence of women in the Tour de France by cycling the same route ahead of the men’s race. Uphill and away: Since 2014, the Donnons des Elles au Vélo project has been drawing attention to the absence of women in the Tour de France by cycling the same route ahead of the men’s race.

Last month, as Caroline Soubayroux set off on her first cycling expedition, she was struck by the solidarity of her 12 fellow women riders, all of whom had embarked on a mission to complete the gruelling Tour de France route, roughly the distance from Leh to Kochi. Instead of trying to out-pace each other across 3,484 km, the women mostly rode together. They cheered each other while pedalling up steep pitches of the Alps, Massif Central, Pyrénées, Jura and Vosges. The fastest riders waited at the summit for the last one to arrive. “The first rule we follow is to always go together in the climbs and the descents,’’ said Soubayroux, who works as an investment banker in London.

Be it cycling the daily distances of at least 150 km, waiting by the side of the road to let a herd of livestock pass or doing the laundry in between strategising their next day’s move, the women’s Tour was far from the highly competitive all-male world of the Tour de France.

READ MORE

‘The idea of a major war between Great Powers has worn off’

The final countdown: Philosopher Toby Ord (Photo by David Fisher) The final countdown: Philosopher Toby Ord (Photo by David Fisher)

Since the middle of the 20th century, every person alive has shared a special distinction: of belonging to a generation which has the power to end the human race. Such power burst onto the stage of history with the atomic bomb, which was wielded twice as a weapon 75 years ago, and never again. But that phrase, “never again”, is packed with misplaced confidence; a better choice would be: “not yet”. Toby Ord, philosopher and senior fellow at the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University, is a scholar of the dangers implied by “not yet”. His new book, The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity, deals with a problem so immense it is usually invisible: our power to permanently destroy collective human potential, or even extinguish our species. He carries out rigorous calculations and reaches unexpected conclusions about the greatest threats — which will resonate with anyone living through the COVID-19 pandemic. In this interview, he speaks about the unthinkable.

READ MORE

As consumption dips, what is driving the growing engagement of social media influencers with viewers?

Aparna Ganesh Aparna Ganesh

Dishevelled hair, smeared make-up, wild eyes: when Kolkata-based banker Dolon Dutta Chowdhury posted this selfie on her Instagram account @poutpretty on May 10, her over 40,000 followers made it go viral. Chowdhury was participating in an online challenge to recreate looks by popular actors and this one was a homage to Manjulika, a character played by Vidya Balan in the 2007 Hindi film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. “People were sharing and saving the post probably because, during the lockdown, we were all dishevelled and exhausted and could relate to that state of mind,” says the 40-year-old.

READ MORE

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App.