Sunday Long Reads: Wendell Rodricks, social media, architecture, children’s books, mental health, Bollywood, food and more

In his death, as in life, Rodricks made a statement. In his death, as in life, Rodricks made a statement.

Wendell’s Goa: How a sleepy village fell in love with a gay ‘ladies tailor’

In January this year, a potted plant arrived at Lucy Fernandes’s home with leaves the “colour of life”. Her friend and “gossip partner” had sent it. The last sapling he had gifted her in 2019 had grown up to match her petite height and was abloom with “candle-shaped flowers” — something she was waiting to show him. In nearly three decades of friendship, Wendell Augustine Rodricks, writer, historian, lecturer, fashion designer and a Padma Shri, whose saris reached the closets of former US First Lady Michelle Obama, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was also a good listener to his friend Lucy.

He would push open his neighbour’s gates, walk-in unannounced and sit for hours on her modest couch, listening to a widow’s memory of her late husband, sharing village gossip (“What man, Lucy, I am telling you!”), discussing the origin of Konkani words, and indulging her with “stories and biscuits” from all the fancy places he visited.

What to keep in mind when personalising a digital image

The stories told about us are going to be more than we can ever control, fathom, or keep up with. The stories told about us are going to be more than we can ever control, fathom, or keep up with.

The joy of total surrender to the smart technologies around us is in the imagined utopia of the world being customised to our needs, wants, whims, and fancies. Never, since Galileo’s decentering of the earth in the map of the cosmos, and definitely not since Darwin’s degradation of the human as a risen ape, have we returned with such ferocity, to the idea of us being at the centre of the world again. The Internet of Things and the world of predictive social web are both so seductive, not because of the proffered connections and convenience, but because they allow us to unashamedly dream of ourselves as the most important things in our life, where everything around us caters to our schedules, routines, desires, and aspirations in one synchronised digital dance.

When Hauz Khas ruins, kund steps and gopuram gateways inspired BV Doshi to design NIFT Delhi

NIFT building (Source: Vastushilpa Consultants) NIFT building (Source: Vastushilpa Consultants)

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi, has seen its illustrious alumni tell stories of seas and outer space, of forests and circuses on runways across the world. The one thing common to them is the scope to dream, to become different selves every time someone wears the season’s collection. So, when the institute was set up in Hauz Khas in 1986, and architect BV Doshi was called in to design the three-acre campus, he took to telling a story as well.

A country that allows its craftsmen to die, is going to die soon: Architect Miki Desai

A courtyard with a water tank in a traditional haveli in Vaso, Gujarat. (Source: Miki Desai) A courtyard with a water tank in a traditional haveli in Vaso, Gujarat. (Source: Miki Desai)

For 40 years, Ahmedabad-based architect and retired professor of CEPT University, Miki Desai, travelled across India and South Asia to document sustainable architecture. Desai, 72, was in Delhi last week for his exhibition “From My House to Your House: A Select Journey of Indian Vernacular Architecture (Lok-Sthapatya)”, with 5,000 photographs, diagrams, and a playing-card deck, that highlighted the fast-disappearing aspects of sustainable “vernacular” architecture. Desai also spoke of the “intricate, structural carpentry” of Kerala’s temple architecture, which he delves deeper into in his recent book, Wooden Architecture of Kerala (Mapin Publishing).

Cues Indians can take from a Bangladeshi architect

Panigram Resort (Courtesy: Marina Tabassum Architects) Panigram Resort (Courtesy: Marina Tabassum Architects)

Architect Marina Tabassum did not want Dhaka’s Bait Ur Rouf Mosque to look like one. Without domes and minarets, she set it on a plinth, designing porous brick walls that would shelter a prayer hall and other ancillary activities. By inserting a cylindrical volume into a square and turning it at a 13-degree angle, Tabassum created light courts on all four sides of the hall. As the sun sweeps into these courts, the concrete ceiling with its dotted punctures allows dappled light to move through the floor. The mosque won Tabassum the Aga Khan Award for Architecture (2016). Bangladesh-based Tabassum was in Mumbai recently for a conference organised by the School of Environment and Architecture.

For her debut novel, Deepa Anappara takes on the task of writing about poverty in a child’s voice

Anappara as a quiet child growing up in Palakkad, Kerala, devoured all kinds of writing, from Viktor Dragunsky’s Adventures of Dennis (1959, translated from the Russian) to the works of MT Vasudevan Nair, Sarah Joseph and Kamala Das. Anappara as a quiet child growing up in Palakkad, Kerala, devoured all kinds of writing, from Viktor Dragunsky’s Adventures of Dennis (1959, translated from the Russian) to the works of MT Vasudevan Nair, Sarah Joseph and Kamala Das.

A reader of an early draft of Deepa Anappara’s debut novel, Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line (Penguin Random House), set in a slum in a smog-shrouded Indian metropolis, came back with a startling question. “Can you show a poor person noticing that their toilet is dirty? If they are using it daily, why would they notice that?” Anappara, who worked as a journalist covering education and child rights in Mumbai and Delhi before she moved to the UK in 2008, knew from her many interviews that sanitation and the state of public toilets was a bitter issue for slum residents. Still, she went back to academic writing on the subject, collated a list of pieces and sent it to her reader. “[I wanted to show that] people are constantly aware of this reality, that they feel ‘that this is not what our life should be’,” she says.

Taapsee Pannu: ‘We are wary of upsetting the order’

We have to speak up, but we need to do it smartly says Taapsee Pannu We have to speak up, but we need to do it smartly says Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has been riding the crest of success in recent years. After two well-received films last year — Badla and Saand ki Aankh — she is all set for her first release of the year. Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, in which she plays Amrita, a woman who files for divorce after her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) slaps her, puts the spotlight on domestic violence.

When we meet her in Mumbai, she is in the middle of gearing up to get into the skin of the protagonist she plays in Thappad — her second film with Sinha, after Mulk (2018) — which is out on February 28. Pannu, who is on the sets even though she’s running a temperature, says it is no big deal to be working when one is unwell. “I will deal with it. I have worked really hard to reach here, where I am the leading face of a film. And there’s money riding on me. The fever will go, but this time won’t come back,” she says. In this interview, she talks about Thappad, her work ethic, and why female actors need to demand recognition of their work.

Three children’s books that talk about how to engage with the larger world

(Express archive) (Express archive)

To have difficult conversations with children is not the easiest thing. Oftentimes, we gloss over feelings of fear and hopelessness in our attempt to shield them from the harsh realities of life, or, keep them so wrapped up in the seclusion of their little all-is-well worlds that they fail to engage with people and things very different from their own milieu. This week, three books that interact creatively with emotions of homesickness, fear and talk about how to engage with the larger world.

Finding a language to talk about mental health

Mental health — everything that it implied — didn’t have much of a presence in my school. (Source: Getty Images) Mental health — everything that it implied — didn’t have much of a presence in my school. (Source: Getty Images)

It begins when it feels like your heart is about to explode when your name is called in the classroom. Or, perhaps, right before a school play, you find yourself buckling down, gasping for air. A thousand ants form a straight line and march around furiously in your stomach a day before an important exam. You can do nothing but wait listlessly for them to stop.

For me, it was all of these experiences and more. Perhaps, the only thing worse than living through those moments again and again was the inability to put names to those intense emotions. How could I make someone on the outside understand the seething commotion I was feeling? To know that what I was going through was as real as the air I breathed, but being unable to express it beyond words that were both lacking and inaccurate. I remember feeling terrible because of my inability to express my mental health as something more than a figment of my imagination. How could I explain what I was going through, knowing that I didn’t have the right vocabulary, without being ridiculed as “crazy”?

Painting the Rainbow: The gift cousins nurture for each other

The beauty of being cousins with my cousins is that we always come together when life’s currents push us close and we laugh. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey) The beauty of being cousins with my cousins is that we always come together when life’s currents push us close and we laugh. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

Childhood = cousins

My cousin was the sweetest boy when he was little. He was even-tempered and curious and laughed easily with his mouth wide open, a talent that is as shockingly attractive in small children as it stops being so, soon after. He also possessed three of the noblest qualities a younger cousin can have in the eyes of a bunch of older, unrulier cousins — he didn’t speak very much, which meant that he didn’t complain or snitch on us; he had a head full of the lushest, most impossible curls; and he had a toy-train engine that vroomed and whirred and clanked in a most technologically inappropriate fashion, but which was large and impressive to us nonetheless.

Richa Chadha: ‘I think awareness is sexy’

My career was pretty much over after Gangs of Wasseypur. I’ve fought really hard to be here today, says the actor. My career was pretty much over after Gangs of Wasseypur. I’ve fought really hard to be here today, says the actor.

You have had a busy start to the year with Panga (directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari) releasing soon after the Amazon Prime series Inside Edge 2.

Apart from acting, I’m trying to explore other hobbies, too. I was getting a little bored of being just an actor. I want to rekindle my relationship with music and dance. Now that I have a team, I can delegate a lot of work, have more time for things that I enjoy. That’s what it means to grow in life.

Recently, you debuted as a standup comedian. Was that a one-off thing?

It was frightening to write embarrassing things about your life, go in front of a live audience and share it with them. I don’t think I’ll become a standup comedian, but it was fun to explore a new side to my personality. I was quite surprised that people warmed up to it.

Part II: The Art of Living

Photo by Ranjit Lal Photo by Ranjit Lal

We continue from where we left off last week: more birds, more tutorials.

There’s a line in the musical Zorba the Greek (1968), where the narrator (an intellectual), tells Zorba, “I want to dance! Teach me to dance!” Well, if you want to learn how to dance — and to hell with prissy-faced killjoys — watch cranes. It really doesn’t matter which species; the entire clan dances, and how! The big birds will pull up their skirts and joyfully prance around each other, tossing their heads back, trumpeting loudly their love for one another. Their calls carry for miles over desolate marshes and wetlands and can give you goosebumps and bring you to tears if you are desolate yourself. “They’re shameless,” the killjoys will hiss, “look how high their skirts go, chhi-chhi!” But, no, cranes (especially our sarus) stick to one partner for life with a degree of faithfulness sadly absent from our own species. If bereaved, the surviving partner might well grieve to death.

Bon Appetit: A home-made drink that can give colas a run for their money

Food historians believe that the Hindu Kush region is where the dark carrots grew. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Food historians believe that the Hindu Kush region is where the dark carrots grew. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

I rubbed my eyes, shook my head and coughed a bit, as if roused out of sleep. “Come on, finish the rest of it,” exhorted Beeji, our Punjabi neighbour, pointing to a glass with a dark purple concoction. Perhaps, in deference to her age, I sipped it up slowly. The drink seemed a little less sharp, and, in any case, did not lead to the paroxysms I had experienced after the first swig. “Now, that’s how you should be having kanji: in measured sips, that allows you to savour all its flavours. You should never gulp it down,” Beeji remarked in approval. “This drink will do you much good compared to those colas,” added her friend, my grandmother. I was too stunned to react.

