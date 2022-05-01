Sunday Long Reads: Slice of Tibet in Kangra, making new memories in Shillong, how books keep us company in our travels, and more

Two years into the pandemic, our idea of holidays has changed. In these times of social distancing, the solitude of hills and the restorative quiet of mountains appear more tempting than ticking exotic destinations off bucket lists. In this special issue, we explore the lure of the homegrown holiday, where time stops still and one can get off the social-media bandwagon to take in the Arcadian pleasures of the non-urban life

When I had a slice of Tibet with my tea in Kangra Valley

On a sunny day in June 2019, we — my husband, our daughter and I — visit Kangra Fort. We have forgotten how hot even Himachal can get in peak summer, but a bottle of water from a shop outside the fort tides us over. Kangra Fort, the largest fort in the Himalayas (and the eighth largest in India) is a behemoth, not lightly approached.

The story goes that the Kangra Fort was built shortly after the battle of the Mahabharata, by a maharaja of the Katoch dynasty (the erstwhile ruling family, still connected to the fort). Over the following centuries, it accumulated vast amounts of wealth donated to the highly venerated Ambika Devi Temple in the fort.

A touch of the vintage, a taste of the modern: Making new memories in familiar old Shillong

Meghalaya’s Shillong, which the British nicknamed the Scotland of the East, has always carried that whiff of picture-postcard nostalgia about it (Source: Getty Images) Meghalaya’s Shillong, which the British nicknamed the Scotland of the East, has always carried that whiff of picture-postcard nostalgia about it (Source: Getty Images)

I went back to Shillong to find a pineapple soufflé.

I had had it as a little boy at the grand old Pinewood Hotel. It was served inside a whole pineapple that had been hollowed out and, in my memory, it was divinely airy and delicious, like a cloud of sophistication on a plate.

How books keep us company on armchair travel and physical journeys

At the UNESCO world heritage archaeological site of Bhimbetka rock shelters in Madhya Pradesh (Source: Getty Images) At the UNESCO world heritage archaeological site of Bhimbetka rock shelters in Madhya Pradesh (Source: Getty Images)

Every book is a journey. This cliché has never been more apparent for me than it was during the recent and, hopefully, receding pandemic. Over the past two years, while most of the world was in lockdown, I finished writing one novel and began work on another, each of which transported me to places both familiar and unknown.

How the Aravallis surprised me in Mount Abu

Mount Abu has plenty of tranquil spots despite the tourist hordes (Credit: Syed Saad Ahmed) Mount Abu has plenty of tranquil spots despite the tourist hordes (Credit: Syed Saad Ahmed)

I never thought I would be so eager to navigate 700 steps. But amid the wave of revenge travel in August 2021, I visited Mount Abu with a friend — my first vacation since the pandemic began. A hilly honeymoon destination and a watering hole for tipplers from the dry state of Gujarat, Mount Abu was deluged with tourists. But where there’s a hill, there’s a way.

What makes the Badami Cave Temples symbols of shared thought and learning

The Badami Cave Temples overlooking the Agasthya tank. The Badami Cave Temples overlooking the Agasthya tank.

A short drive from town takes us to the soaring volcanic rocks of Badami, so called because they look like giant almonds grown on another planet but piled up haphazardly, terrifying, fiery, burning like embers, breaking through the earth’s crust. It is in these caves that the Chalukyan kings gave full play to the theory that size does matter, the sculpted murals breathing down our puny human lives and overpowering us with their sheer beauty, amid everyday reality. Look at any of the faces here long enough and you would feel they will nod any moment, probably frozen by a spell of some sort.

