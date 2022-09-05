Teachers’ Day Special: To Sirs and Ma’ams, with Love

‘Mr ‘Taffy’ Jones spent his life trying to put some sense in our heads’: Ruskin Bond

I went to a boarding school up in the hills — Bishop Cotton in Shimla. Most of the teachers there were men, there were very few lady teachers in those days, except in the junior school, since the bigger boys were sometimes difficult to handle. The teacher that I really liked and influenced me was called Mr Jones. He was a Welshman and so he was called ‘Taffy’ Jones – I don’t know why Welshmen are called Taffy. He was a little eccentric because he had a pet pigeon and wherever he went, the pigeon went with him, even to the classroom. The pigeon would perch either on his shoulder or on his bald head. While he taught us Shakespeare or whatever it was on our English course, the pigeon would sit on the window ledge and behave itself quite well and even take an interest in the proceedings. Mr Jones was not very well qualified; he was just a trained teacher. He didn’t have degrees, with the result that he never got a promotion or became a housemaster or had any ambitions to be a headmaster. But he was, in those days, what you called, a devoted teacher. It is something that maybe is rare now, someone who really gives up his life trying to put some sense in the heads of schoolboys.

‘Later, I felt that is how a teacher should be – like a mother’: KK Shailaja on her favourite teacher

KK Shailaja (Photo: Facebook/KK Shailaja) KK Shailaja (Photo: Facebook/KK Shailaja)

For someone who has taught students for 23 years before taking voluntary retirement to join full-time politics in 2004, CPI(M) central committee member and prominent woman face in Kerala politics, KK Shailaja is well aware of the pressures of the classroom and what it takes to teach young impressionable minds.

‘I was enchanted by his simplicity, and his ability to connect with people’: M Jagadesh Kumar

Kumar says he invites his students home for a meal at the end of the semester to stay connected with them (Express Archive) Kumar says he invites his students home for a meal at the end of the semester to stay connected with them (Express Archive)

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, 61

Chairperson, University Grants Commission

Who is a teacher for you?

For me, a teacher is a guru; a mentor who has deep knowledge of a discipline, who can mould the values of the students and can make them good learners.

‘It was natural that I started learning about nature just hands-on’: Romulus Whitaker, herpetologist

Rom with Sumantran spitting cobra, 2017 (Photo: Md. Silmi) Rom with Sumantran spitting cobra, 2017 (Photo: Md. Silmi)

My mother was a single mother. She had divorced my father and raised me and my older sister in northern New York state, out in the country. We lived in what could be called a mansion because my mother’s eldest sister was a rather successful commercial artist in New York City, and she bought this piece of 40 acres of land with a house, which was built in 1813. It was a 22-room house and she was very happy that we would spend time there and look after it. For me, as a six-year-old kid, it was paradise because, number one, I didn’t have to go to school. And number two, it was surrounded by woods, streams and plenty of snakes, no venomous ones, my mother quickly established that. I guess that’s why she was so promotional about what I was doing, catching snakes and bringing them home. She got an old aquarium– which is now called a terrarium. It was an old broken one that couldn’t hold water anymore, but she landscaped it with few rocks, moss and grass and we would keep rattlesnakes or the local snakes that I caught, in it for a few days and then release it. It was a very good start for me.

‘Were you playing to the gallery or were you in the moment?’: Keval Arora

Zeeshan Ayub with Keval Arora (Courtesy: Vidya Das Arora) Zeeshan Ayub with Keval Arora (Courtesy: Vidya Das Arora)

It was in 2000 that I took admission in Kirori Mal College (KMC) and encountered The Players, the dramatics society shepherded by Professor Keval Arora, completely by coincidence. I was a science student, an engineering aspirant. I had no interest in acting. I just saw a pamphlet for the workshop and thought, I’ll have some time to attend. And on the second-last day of the sessions, he visited us for the first time. By then, people had started responding to my performances, so I was happy.

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Khalid Tyabji in costume. (Courtesy: Khalid Tyabji) Khalid Tyabji in costume. (Courtesy: Khalid Tyabji)

I have been one of the luckiest persons in the world to have had teachers who educated me diligently and wholeheartedly at various stages. I am deeply indebted to at least three of them — two of whom want to be anonymous. But I can name Khalid Tyabji, who currently lives in Poland.

‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Nayanjot Lahiri

Historian Nayanjot Lahiri Historian Nayanjot Lahiri

I first met Basudev (lovingly called Robi) Chatterji in 1978 when I was an undergraduate student and he a lecturer at St Stephen’s College, Delhi. Over the years, he appeared in various avatars in my life – as a mentor, a friend and, later, a colleague. Apart from university corridors, I met him in DTC buses where he shared Bengali recipes including how the peels of potatoes were cooked. My first visit to India International Centre (IIC) was because of him. He came home many times when we lived in South Extension, where he always described what he drank as my “guru dakshina” to him.

Why I Became a Teacher:

‘I want to change the perception of teachers in government schools’: Shivendra Singh Baghel

Baghel used to travel four hours every day during his four-year stint in UP’s eastern-most Chandauli district from Varanasi, and shared a special rapport with the students in the school in Ratigarh village under the Chakia Block. Baghel used to travel four hours every day during his four-year stint in UP’s eastern-most Chandauli district from Varanasi, and shared a special rapport with the students in the school in Ratigarh village under the Chakia Block.

Shivendra Singh Baghel, 30

All subjects for primary classes; assistant teacher at Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) office in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh

How long have you been teaching?

I started teaching in 2018 after I was selected to become an assistant teacher in the Basic Education Department of UP.

What drew you to the profession?

I was a reporter for several years with different news organisations before I became a teacher. During my time as a reporter, I saw that there was a huge gap between teachers and students. I felt if I become a teacher, I could help bridge this gap, and make the government schools fun for students.

‘While teaching, a miracle happens every now and then’: Abraar Ahmed

Abraar Ahmed always knew he wanted to teach (Source: Abraar Ahmed) Abraar Ahmed always knew he wanted to teach (Source: Abraar Ahmed)

Abraar Ahmed, 41

Head of Department, Mathematics, Shiv Nadar School, Noida

How long have you been teaching?

I have been teaching for the last 14 years; I started in 2008.

‘I want every child to be confident and resilient’: Manu Gulati

Manu Gulati has been been teaching since 2004 (Courtesy: Manu Gulati) Manu Gulati has been been teaching since 2004 (Courtesy: Manu Gulati)

Manu Gulati, 39 years

English teacher; Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 2, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi; Mentor teacher, Directorate of Education, Delhi government

‘The girls are always ahead of the boys’

Hemlata Kumari, 37, Hindi teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Barol, Ajmer, Rajasthan. (Credits: Hamza Khan) Hemlata Kumari, 37, Hindi teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Barol, Ajmer, Rajasthan. (Credits: Hamza Khan)

For how long have you been teaching?

I have been teaching at the school for the last five years. I mostly teach senior students in classes XI and XII. Before that, I taught at a private school and also took classes as a Junior Research Fellow (JRF). In all, I have taught for about seven years.

What drew you to the profession?

When I was studying for NET/JRF or doing BEd before that, my family wanted me to get into administrative services. But I wanted to become a teacher since a teacher lays the foundation of a child’s life. After parents, children learn the most from a teacher or a guru. A teacher can open up doors for a child, help them find their strengths and work on them.

‘My goal is to be a lifelong learner’: Nissar Ahmad Teli

My goal is to contribute to the careers of my students, to orient them towards their preferred streams, to counsel them and awaken in them a realisation of their potential so that they are an asset to society My goal is to contribute to the careers of my students, to orient them towards their preferred streams, to counsel them and awaken in them a realisation of their potential so that they are an asset to society

Nissar Ahmad Teli, 43

Social sciences (History and Political Science) teacher at Baramulla Public School, Kashmir

How long have you been teaching?

I have been teaching for 18 years now. I started in 2004.

What drew you to the profession?

As a school student, I was inspired by my teachers in more than one way. We had a teacher Mohammad Ayub Shah, he taught us such that every word was engraved on our minds. He was a disciplinarian, honest and punctual. I have learned all these traits from him. We had another teacher, Haji Mohammad Subhan. He would treat us like his own sons. If we failed and didn’t meet his expectations, he would literally weep in the class because he was concerned about us. I knew when I grow up, I had to become a teacher like them. It became my dream and passion and I did everything to realise this dream.

Artists interview their favourite teachers:

Life Lessons: Three artists interview their favourite teachers and share their memories of the time spent learning from them

‘Like in music, there is riyaz in art as well’: Anupam Sud

Anupam Sud (left) with Kanchan Chander (right) at the Print Biennale at NGMA. (Credit: Kanchan) Anupam Sud (left) with Kanchan Chander (right) at the Print Biennale at NGMA. (Credit: Kanchan)

Kanchan Chander’s treasured memory of her teacher Sud: I was in her first batch of printmaking students at College of Art, Delhi, and fondly recall how she would simultaneously teach and work on her zinc plate. We would often visit her studio, where she responded to our queries as we observed her work. She encouraged each of us to experiment. I still remember an instance when she got a collagraph plate to the class. I did not enjoy the medium, so I walked out and did not attend her class for almost a week, thinking I will return when another subject is introduced. But then, she found me in the canteen, where I was eating bread pakoras, and handed me an etching plate, telling me I should attend classes. She loved me and I loved her. I owe my interest in the medium to her.

‘I think everybody should practice some form of art. This may make us better human beings’: Gulammohammed Sheikh

A photograph of artist Gulammohammed Sheikh (bearded, to the right) and his student Vasudevan Akkitham (sitting in front of him) along with others during their time at Maharaja Sayajirao University. (Courtesy: Department of Painting, Faculty of Fine Arts, MSU) A photograph of artist Gulammohammed Sheikh (bearded, to the right) and his student Vasudevan Akkitham (sitting in front of him) along with others during their time at Maharaja Sayajirao University. (Courtesy: Department of Painting, Faculty of Fine Arts, MSU)

Akkitham’s treasured memory of Sheikh: When I joined the department, one could enrol as a diploma student after Class X, something which is impossible to imagine now. Sheikh sir used to be a teacher in the art history department. He would take classes in English for degree students, Hindi for diploma students and, at times, in Gujarati for the local students. As a teacher, he was always willing to go beyond the rigid rules if he felt that someone deserved better consideration. Coming from the south, me and my batchmate Suresh BV, were not too familiar with Hindi, and when we requested Sheikh sir to allow us to attend the classes with degree students, he not only allowed us but also treated us as one of them. We did assignments and appeared for tests with them. He moved to the painting department as HOD after a few years, and it is rather amusing that both Suresh and I eventually became teachers in that very department and even taught under him.

‘I, perhaps, learned more from them than they did from me’: Artist Jyoti Bhatt

Rekha Rodwittiya, was a student of Artist Jyoti Bhatt (Photos: Rekha Rodwittiya) Rekha Rodwittiya, was a student of Artist Jyoti Bhatt (Photos: Rekha Rodwittiya)

Rodwittiya’s treasured memory of her mentor: I remember vividly how after a gruelling submission session with the department teachers in my first year specialisation (the third year of my five-year BA painting course), when I was ready to call it quits and leave the college, Jyoti bhai merely said to me, “It’s always those whom you believe to be good that you will drive the hardest, so it’s up to you to see criticism as a compliment rather than something to be defeated by.” To this day l carry this advice as a mantra to continuously push the parameters of learning in my life.

ALSO IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION:

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Rainbow coloured fly! (Source: Ranjit Lal) Rainbow coloured fly! (Source: Ranjit Lal)

She has the best and biggest campus that we know of: And, nearly 8 billion pupils. Her subjects are totally mind-boggling: some can only be studied under a microscope, others are truly gargantuan and can only be stared at in awe. Many are beautiful beyond words, others bizarre. Most have exceptional talents in one field or the other. Every “classroom” of hers, be they deserts, mountains, oceans, islands, woodlands, rainforests, parks, gardens and even “wastelands”, is crammed with subjects bewildering in their variety and zany in their lifestyles. From us, her students she demands only one thing: to be the most inquisitive nosey parkers imaginable and to never stop asking questions. And yes, the earlier our education starts, the better – perhaps, at the same age at which we shove our toddlers into nursery and kindergarten, because toddlers like stuffing slugs and snails into their mouths and will happily make friends with large, hairy spiders and lizards, provided their moms and minders are not around to have hysterics. A great place to start!

