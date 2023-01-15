Sunday Long Reads: Start-up founders, Bindu Ammini’s life after entering Sabarimala, Deepti Kapoor’s Age of Vice, and more

What makes these start-up founders innovators in their own right

When her son began school in 2015, Harini Sivakumar had a strong urge to earn her own money. Belonging to a traditional family from Chennai, Harini had been married at 22. A year later, she became mother to a child with Down’s Syndrome. The next seven years were spent as a homemaker who also created soaps in the kitchen because her son suffered from eczema and could not use regular products. Soon, the soaps were in big demand among Harini’s friends and family.

READ MORE

Why everyone’s talking about Deepti Kapoor’s Age of Vice

Lisbon-based Deepti Kapoor’s Age of Vice has been called India’s answer to The Godfather. (Source: Juggernaut Books) Lisbon-based Deepti Kapoor’s Age of Vice has been called India’s answer to The Godfather. (Source: Juggernaut Books)

In 2019, when the manuscript of her second novel Age of Vice (Juggernaut, Rs 899), set off an unprecedented international bidding war, its rights snapped up by publishers in over 20 countries and FX Studio locking it for a series, writer Deepti Kapoor’s first impulse was one of exquisite relief. “I’m quite introverted. I don’t like being the centre of attention. But at the same time, I just wanted to keep on writing. We (her husband and Kapoor) had moved from Goa to Lisbon in 2018, and were pretty broke. So when the novel sold, as a professional writer who was struggling to pay the bills, I was just relieved,” says the 42-year-old, over a Zoom call from her home in the Portuguese capital.

READ MORE

What hasn’t changed for Bindu Ammini, the woman who entered the Sabarimala shrine

Bindu Ammini Bindu Ammini

It’s not easy being Bindu Ammini. The Dalit activist and teacher was one of the first two women to enter the Sabarimala hill shrine in Kerala, following the Supreme Court verdict of September 2018 that allowed entry to women of menstruating age, for the first time.

READ MORE

‘I don’t know why, but I fell in love with Hindi…It became my life partner’: Daisy Rockwell

Advertisement

Translator and Booker winner Daisy Rockwell. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav Translator and Booker winner Daisy Rockwell. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav

It was towards the end of her undergraduate studies at the University of Chicago, when the professor gave the class its first exercise in translation that Daisy Rockwell had her Peter Parker moment. “We had to translate a page and he assigned each one of us a book. We were all at radically different levels of Hindi. There were native speakers from Delhi in the class and he gave them books like Braj Bhasha prem-akhyans, the really hard stuff. But I was given Mohan Rakesh’s Andhere Bandh Kamre, a classic modernist novel set in Delhi in the ’60s. So, I translated the first page and it was sort of like a Peter Parker moment, when he feels the webs coming out of his hands. It just felt right to me,” says Rockwell, 53, translator, most recently of Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand, which won the International Booker Prize last year.

READ MORE

‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence’: Writer Amit Chaudhuri

“I first realised how expressive the national anthem is, first and foremost a piece of music and not something only nationalistic, when India won the hockey gold medal in the 1980 Olympics”,(Photo source: Amit Chaudhuri) “I first realised how expressive the national anthem is, first and foremost a piece of music and not something only nationalistic, when India won the hockey gold medal in the 1980 Olympics”,(Photo source: Amit Chaudhuri)

Amit Chaudhuri’s hunched shoulders, unkempt hair and inscrutable stares are tempting to slap on the label of ‘WRITER’ — big, bold and flashing neon-bright. But, try it, and he will shirk it for another lifelong interest: music. Risk an enquiry on how the two pursuits may overlap? He’ll probably shrug it off as mere coincidence. He’s just a world-famous novelist and a classically trained vocalist in the Hindustani tradition releasing a studio album (his third) next month. With its first single out now, a blend of the national anthem and Austrian jazz composer and keyboardist (1932 –2007) Joe Zawinul’s In a Silent Way, we ask him about how he excavated the blues from the tricolour

READ MORE

The problem with zoos is…

Advertisement

Recently there was great excitement in the Delhi Zoo when a white-tigress gave birth to three white cubs. (Photo credit: Ranjit Lal) Recently there was great excitement in the Delhi Zoo when a white-tigress gave birth to three white cubs. (Photo credit: Ranjit Lal)

At the best of times, zoos are troublesome places to visit – at least for the ardent and idealistic animal lover. The question that keeps popping up is simple: Can animals ever be really happy in a zoo, no matter how much they are spoiled and mollycoddled by their doting keepers? They are well fed – and don’t have to risk life and limb hunting for every meal, their partners are carefully chosen for them (at least in the better-run zoos) and they don’t have to fight do-or-die battles with rivals for the one they want to have their babies with. If it’s hot – they are provided coolers, if cold, with heaters. To make life exciting and entertaining in some zoos they are even made to find their rations – which their keepers cleverly hide in their enclosures. At night, they have private bedrooms to retire to and if they’re unwell, expert vets will take care of their ailments. Some keepers form a personal and very affectionate bond with their wards, providing much needed TLC. So, really what more could an elephant, a tiger, a hippo or a rhino really want?

READ MORE



What makes Carnatic vocalist Aruna Sairam a legend

Aruna Sairam peforming at the 6th Mahindra Kabira Festival Aruna Sairam peforming at the 6th Mahindra Kabira Festival

At a recent concert held at Kuchipudi dancer duo Radha-Raja Reddy’s dance gurukul in the Capital, Aruna Sairam, 70, Carnatic vocalist and one of the form’s foremost names, concluded the headlining act with Kalinga Narthana thillana. A composition by famed 18th-century composer Oothukadu Venkata Subbaiyer, the piece eulogises the story of Krishna’s mythical battle with the dreaded Kaaliya Nag as he danced on its hoods in the Yamuna. Unlike most old-school classical musicians, who expect veneration and musical discernment from their audience, Sairam explained her piece in detail before diving into it.

READ MORE