Monday, June 07, 2021
Sunday Long Reads: Of second wave in rural India, honeybees, and books

Catch the special reads of this week here!


June 6, 2021 9:39:33 am
rural doctorsEven as the worst appears to be over in many parts, the devastation of the past months, the fatigue of gruelling shifts for over a year and the fear of a third wave have left many distressed. (Illustration by Bivash Barua)

How the second wave of the pandemic has ravaged rural India

Around the second week of April, Suraj (name changed), a ward supervisor at a 1,500-bed government hospital in Saifai, Etawah, stepped out for a rare break. The daily caseload in Uttar Pradesh was almost 10,000 a day by then. Soon, he saw a bus approaching with 70 COVID-19 patients, most of them over the age of 60. “I felt my ears get hot. The hospital was already brimming with patients. It had been 45 days since I had got a day off, and wearing the PPE gear for six-seven hours daily was making me feel nauseous and disoriented, but the patients kept streaming in,” says the 24-year-old.

How a New York exhibition maps the shift in Indian landscape painting over two centuries

A Ruined Temple painting Paint My Land: A Ruined Hindu Temple on a Rocky Outcrop, by Thomas Daniell (Photo courtesy: DAG)

Temple towers and banyan trees, ruined forts and tombs — Indian landscape painting has come a long way since the idea of the picturesque. The hybrid exhibition, “New Found Lands: The Indian Landscape from Empire to Freedom 1780-1980”, of more than 100 works, at DAG gallery, New York, and on dagworld.com, till June 30, examines the shifts in Indian landscapes over two centuries.

How Chashme Buddoor was Sai Paranjpye’s love letter to Delhi

Sai Paranjpe, Farooq Sheikh and Saeed Jaffrey Director Sai Paranjpe, Farooq Sheikh and Saeed Jaffrey during the shoot (Source: Aditya Arya Archive)

Forty years ago, while shooting the sequence where Saeed Jaffrey’s Lallan Mian beckons passers-by to his dinky little paan stall, “Amaa yaar, khao na, baitho, baatcheet karo (Come, my friend, eat this, talk to me)”, still photographer Aditya Arya, 61, who shot stills for three-fourth of the film — his first — remembers how someone actually took Jaffrey for a real paanwallah and tried buying paan from him. “That scene was shot in Nizamuddin,” he says.

How honeybees toil hard to feed humans and die warding them off

honeybee, ranjit lal Thousands of honeybee visit 800,00 flowers for 500 gm honey (Ranjit Lal)

The other day, I was listening to Stephen Fry and Richard Dawkins on YouTube. They were talking about how mythical stories evolved to explain phenomena not understood at the time — for example, what was the force that made a leaf push out of a twig, year after year. Ancient civilisations ascribed these powers to the gods, thus there was a god of nature, god of the sea, and so on.

‘Without actually being on the frontlines, we were on the frontline all the time’

Farah Bashir’s Rumours of Spring, book, strife-torn Srinagar in the 1990s, personal account, eye 2021, sunday eye, indian express news Farah Bashir (Photo: Shahbaz Khan)

“An unforgettable work that refuses silence” is how Ethiopian-American writer Maaza Mengiste describes Kashmiri writer Farah Bashir’s Rumours of Spring, a personal account of her adolescence spent in strife-torn Srinagar in the 1990s. In this interview, Bashir, 43, who currently works as a communications consultant, speaks about why there are hardly any accounts by women on life in the Valley in those years, and the impact of the silence on her.

‘Republic of Hindutva’ probes what explains the BJP’s stunning electoral support and RSS’s changing face

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Republic of Hindutva: How the Sangh is Reshaping Indian Democracy, book, Badri Narayan, eye 2021, sunday eye, indian express news While the author throws useful light on the rise and growth of Hindutva and the emergence of a new RSS, sometimes, he also appears enamoured of its meticulous planning.

At a time when the Opposition parties are struggling to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organisation — the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — the book, Republic of Hindutva: How the Sangh is Reshaping Indian Democracy, by social historian and cultural anthropologist Badri Narayan is a handy insight into the activities, reach and influence of the RSS. Narayan says the RSS is “like the tip of an iceberg. The part which is invisible is much larger than the part which is visible.”

How ‘The Dharma Forest’, a retelling of the Mahabharata, deep dives into the question of meaning and futility

The pursuit of truth: A Raja Ravi Varma painting of Draupadi with the Pandavas circa 1900. Yudhishthir is seated next to her, Bhima and Arjuna are kneeling in front, while the twins, Nakul and Sahadev, are standing on either side. (Wikimedia Commons)

The most clairvoyant moment in Keerthik Sasidharan’s The Dharma Forest, an incandescent and profound retelling of the Mahabharata, comes in a short conversation between the two sweet demons, Virochana and Virupaksha, who are unencumbered by the passions, frailties and self-importance that make humans and the gods partial and self-deluded. They see reality for what it is in a way that escapes all those with loftier ambitions and heavier souls.

Two picture books take on two facets of life — a fight for it and a slice of it

In India, very few can claim the versatility with which Pratham Books does slice-of-life stories for primary-grade readers, introducing them to a plurality of narratives and cultures in each of their offerings.

The Germ Academy
by Rea Malhotra Mukhtyar and Shahena Zaveri
HarperCollins
64 pages; `299
Appropriate for: 5+ years

