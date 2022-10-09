Sunday Long Reads: Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy, Lalu Prasad Shaw on art, book reviews, and more

Why Amitabh Bachchan still remains a powerhouse in his 80th year

By the time you read this, a new film starring Amitabh Bachchan will be in theatres. Called Goodbye, it features him as a paternal figure, the kind we have become familiar with: grey hair, rimless glasses, surrounded by family and friends, dealing with the ups and downs of life.

So what, you might ask. Why is that remarkable? Because, quite simply, the one and only Bachchan, who will turn 80 this week, is still working. He is still a top star. Given his busy slate, with films scheduled to release at regular intervals down the road, it is quite clear that he has no intention of bidding us farewell anytime soon. No goodbye, only ‘hello viewer, I’m back, once again, to beguile, to entertain’.

A still from 'Paa'

What makes Amitabh Bachchan a sought-after actor at the age of 80 is what created his star appeal at the very beginning of his career. He is a unique personality in the history of cinema, one of the last Indian stars to preserve the air of mystique around him. More than a star, he is a character called Amitabh Bachchan. He brings a lot of what it is to be Bachchan — his traits and uniqueness — into every role that he essays. You can’t compare him with anyone else.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur has curated the film festival that showcases the best of Bachchan's early films that launched him as a superstar

To paraphrase François Truffaut, it was a lovely time of life, when one cared more about those we admired than oneself. That’s how I felt about Amitabh Bachchan growing up. It was an obsession. I have broken bounds in boarding school to watch his films, been thrown out of class for writing notes in my Bachchan diary that had details of every film that I had watched from Bansi Birju (1972) to Don (1978) to Mr. Natwarlal (1979), stood outside his Juhu home as a college student waiting for that momentary glimpse and that small wave from my idol. This obsession made me decide to become a filmmaker right from my school days. The first time I met him was as a young student at a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) workshop and I was overwhelmed. I would never have imagined then that years later I would have the opportunity to direct him in several commercials and films for the Film Heritage Foundation and more importantly to work with him so closely on saving India’s film heritage.

