Sunday Long Reads: Why Vicky Kaushal is the most-dependable actor, book on Mahatma, world’s largest wild woodpecker, and more

Why Vicky Kaushal is the most-dependable actor among the current crop

WHILE shooting for Shoojit Sircar-directed feature Sardar Udham, actor Vicky Kaushal found himself amid a sea of bodies. This was expected. He had already gone over this unsettling sequence, which recreates the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, several times on paper. Yet, Kaushal, who essays the titular character of the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in the movie that released last month, was overcome with numbness. This pre-climactic sequence of a young Singh’s deep shock and desperate attempt to save lives turned out to be emotionally and physically draining. “It was like undergoing commando training,” says the actor. The scene marks Singh’s transition from a loved-up youngster to a brooding revolutionary, who carried the scar of this horrific incident for two decades.

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka’s Chronicles From The Land of the Happiest People on Earth puts the ‘global’ back into the novel

Return of the master: Wole Soyinka during a lecture at Stockholm Public Library on October 4, 2018 Return of the master: Wole Soyinka during a lecture at Stockholm Public Library on October 4, 2018

What the show ‘My Octopus Teacher’ taught me

I finally managed to see Craig Foster’s Oscar-winning My Octopus Teacher and promptly saw it again. Foster might have learnt a lot from his octopus friend, but there are huge takeaways for anyone remotely interested in nature — and those trying to spread the message via media, especially on TV channels.

Ranjit Hoskote’s book of poems, ‘Hunchprose’, meditates on a range of themes with striking erudition

Ranjit Hoskote speaks during Memorial meeting of Charles Correa at the JJ College of Arechitecture ,CST on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Ranjit Hoskote speaks during Memorial meeting of Charles Correa at the JJ College of Arechitecture ,CST on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Ranjit Hoskote’s latest poetry collection, Hunchprose, sweeps through history, mythology, ecology, architecture, the climate crises, among other subjects, and reflects his erudition and ease with each of these areas. Such a diverse range can be intimidating, but while the collection does require multiple readings, Hoskote’s striking wordplay and shifting perspectives makes one do so willingly, with each reading throwing light on a new facet.

How the rare Great Slaty bagged the top spot as the world’s largest wild woodpecker

Great Slaty woodpecker feeding on ants on a dead sal tree. (Photo: Raman Kumar) Great Slaty woodpecker feeding on ants on a dead sal tree. (Photo: Raman Kumar)

They called it “the Lord God bird”, and not without reason. This fabled bird was the protagonist in several books; it even made its way to the music charts with a song dedicated to it. It made news when it lived, and now haunts the headlines with its extinction. Expeditions were dispatched to search for this “Elvis Bird” but it remained elusive, with its last sighting more than 70 years ago, until finally the ghost of wishful thinking was laid to rest in September this year when the US formally declared this fantastic bird extinct.

Who really killed the Mahatma?

Mahatma Gandhi in Bombay, 1937 (Source: Express archive) Mahatma Gandhi in Bombay, 1937 (Source: Express archive)

This is a book written by an investigative journalist, Appu E Suresh, and an independent journalist, Priyanka Kotamraju, who are on a quest to understand the MK Gandhi murder conspiracy. The authors set out searching for the “smoking gun” that killed Gandhi. The gun here is a metaphor for the mastermind behind the murder — Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. We know Gandhi was murdered by Nathuram Godse but what remained unestablished was Savarkar’s link to the killing. The Gandhi murder trial acquitted Savarkar and the Jeevan Lal Kapur Commission that was set up two decades later hinted at his involvement but could not provide firm evidence.

Forget social distancing , when your octopus friend beckons.

